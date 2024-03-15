How To Find Your 'Signature' Zodiac Sign In Astrology, Which Reveals Your Dominating Energy

There are so many important placements in the birth chart, each influencing a different part of who you are, your past and your future. With so much to take in, your signature zodiac sign can be helpful in determining your most dominating energy, the essence of you down to your core.

Your signature zodiac sign is "the sign in your chart that's gonna hold the most power," astologer Trenton Wayne explained in a TikTok video.

How to find your 'signature' zodiac sign in astrology

To determine your signature zodiac sign, calculate your birth chart.

1. List the planets in your chart as well as the zodiac signs they fall in.

There are 10 planets in the chart including the sun and moon, commonly referred to as the luminaries. The other eight planets are Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto.

2. List the tripilicities, or elements, they fall into.

Triplicities refer to the four elements of the zodiac, which consist of:

Air (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

Water (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

Fire (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

Every house and sign in the natal chart has to fall in one of these four elements.

3. List the quadruplicities, or modalities, they fall into.

Quadruplicity is a term that refers to the grouping of certain signs into sets of four signs that are thought to share the same qualities. There are three quadruplicities which are sometimes referred to as modalities. These consist of:

Cardinal (Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn)

Fixed (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius)

Mutable (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces)

Cardinal signs respond to energy quickly, fixed signs are slow to change and ,utable signs are easily changeable.

4. After these items are listed, count up how many triplicities and quadruplicities you have.

Lastly you will take the top triplicity and quadruplicity and determine the zodiac sign that correlates to. Following is a sample chart:

Sun: Cancer/Cardinal

Moon: Cancer/Cardinal

Mercury: Cancer/Cardinal

Venus: Gemini/Mutable

Mars: Pisces/Mutable

Jupiter: Virgo-Mutable

Saturn: Scorpio/Fixed

Uranus: Leo/Fixed

Neptune: Libra/Cardinal

Pluto: Leo/Fixed

In this chart, the top triplicity is water and the top quadruplicity is cardinal. Therefore, the signature sign is Cancer, which is the only cardinal water sign.

Your signature zodiac sign is the "main character in your chart."

In a TikTok video, astrologer Candice Childress explained that your signature sign "is the most powerful influence over your personality and your life direction."

This is not to be confused with the ruling planet of the chart, which is determined by the ascendant and largely determines how people perceive you, though your signature sign and chart ruler can certainly be the same.

As astrology enthusiast Dr. Lindsay Noriega has explained, it's also possible to have an ambiguous signature sign.

According to Dr. Noriega, this simply means you draw energy from a variety of places in your birth chart as opposed to having a dominant energy, which can also be beneficial as you can "begin to expand the limits of your potential."

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.