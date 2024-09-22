Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope September 23 - 29, 2024

There's something special in the air this week, between September 23-29, 2024, for the collective! Hearts shall meet and sparks will fly. But before we look at the love horoscopes for every zodiac sign, here are the general love messages for everyone.

First of all, Libra Season is officially here! As one of the zodiac signs most connected to love and relationships, this spells good news for everyone searching for love or already in love. Just know that Libra's energy is also associated with good self-esteem, so stride forward with a good sense of self when engaging with someone in love. You will find true love quicker than you expect that way.

We also have Venus transiting through Scorpio at this time. So some jealousy and possessive feelings may be evoked during love. But that doesn't have to be a bad thing. It may just be your spidey senses telling you to watch out for red flags and protect your love.

September 26 will also be an important day for love this week. Mercury will transition from Virgo to Libra on that day, so your communication style in love may suddenly become amazing, too. It's an air-sign gift! Let's take a look at our love horoscopes for the week ahead.

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from September 23 - 29, 2024.

Aries

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Aries: September 23

Aries, the energy of love for you this week is like a delicious slice of apple pie. Perfect with a side of fall favorites! So, let your creative side take full reins. You may suddenly feel you are in a rom-com, but it will be feel-good through and through.

Some of you will benefit from gift shopping for your significant other to surprise them. It can be a cute scarf with Halloween motifs, a couple's bracelets, or a surprise weekend bicycle tour for two. You will know what to do if your heart is front and center.

Taurus

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Taurus: September 25

Taurus, when you find true love or a kind of love that has the potential to become strong and deep one day, it bears to prioritize it and protect it from toxic forces you may have identified. Don't ignore the red flags that may create issues between you and your partner. For some, you may have to put your foot down with a family member or acquaintance crossing the line.

You are also encouraged to look within and see if you have any conditioned beliefs that make you feel you are not good enough to be with whoever you are with. Journaling can help you release it and lean into true love.

Gemini

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Gemini: September 29

Gemini, the energy of love for you this week will slowly grow over the days, almost like the sun rising from the horizon and slowly warming up the day. It won't tip into the metaphorical overheated zone, though. If you are looking for love, this energy will bring you a lot of pleasant dates and interactions, although you may not want to commit to anyone fully yet.

If you are already in a relationship, this brewing will stoke the flames of passion in more meaningful ways for you and your partner, maybe striking the conversation about marriage. Just be careful of some Neptunian forces acting on you. As long as you stay grounded, you will know what's a budding romance and what may be a fantasy.

Cancer

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Cancer: September 28

Cancer, the energy of love for you this week is solid. Know your mind and heart, and the cosmic forces will take care of the rest! For some, this means being unapologetically yourself when out and about with your partner or on a date. For others, your thread of destiny will find its way to the one for you.

It may not be the meet-cute of your dreams, but you will be charmed when you start engaging. Food is also highlighted here as a gateway to love for you this week. Whether that's sandwiches, brownies, or a towering ice cream cone, let your heart guide you to some creative dates, foods, and more.

Leo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Leo: September 29

Leo, the energy of love this week for you is beautiful and warm. But you are urged to bring out your mischievous side to the fore. Whether that's through jokes, conversations, or more, you will most likely be the purveyor and curator of delights in your love life this week.

Let that creative vision soar! Don't be surprised if you suddenly decide not to lock in with someone too early. You will be turning on the charm and attracting people to you. If you are already in a relationship, your partner won't be able to get enough of you!

Virgo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Virgo: September 27

Virgo, there's something special in the air for you this week in love. Something between nostalgia and a new adventure. So don't worry that Virgo Season is officially over, the cosmic forces have still got your back in love. Incidentally, your best friends will have your back, too, this week.

If you feel called to, be more social than usual, whether you are single or in a relationship. You will make memories and find yourself on crazy romantic adventures at the drop of a hat. Make sure to keep your phone charged and a backpack ready!

Libra

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Libra: September 23

Libra, the energy of love for you this week has a watchful quality to it. If you feel called to, take a step away from love and take a bird's eye view of the situation. Are you engaging with people who are truly compatible with you? Or is peer pressure slowly clouding what's in your heart?

A change of pace or a new direction is called for here. It's Libra Season, after all. You can truly take charge of your romantic destiny and manifest love. But it will require you to be honest with yourself about your true needs in love and why they are so important to you.

Scorpio

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Scorpio: September 23

Scorpio, the energy of love for you this week is about knowing your heart and not budging from what you desire from a romantic relationship. There's no scope for compromise here because trusting yourself will lead to happiness while the opposite will lead to ... well, the opposite. You are also encouraged to step away from labels of all kinds in love, be it high-maintenance vs. low-maintenance, high-value vs. low-value.

They will only diminish the heart of love and turn a connection into an objectification nightmare. Wear a Rose Quartz pendant to help you ground yourself and manifest what you want if you feel called to.

Sagittarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Sagittarius: September 23

Sagittarius, the energy of love for you this week is sweet and steady. Let the small details be the guiding force right now in your romantic connections. Like, asking questions about favorite foods, crazy hair color you would choose and more. It may lead to something stronger, or it may not. But the interactions will at least be sweet and something to remember.

Capricorn

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Capricorn: September 24

Capricorn, the heart of love for you will always be a commitment that does not interfere with your dreams and goals. You also want someone like that; someone who has something going for them and is sure-footed in life. Lean into that knowledge this week and let it lead you in love. Sometimes, it's okay to prioritize other aspects of life if they are more important.

But if you constantly find yourself putting love on the back burner, then maybe it's not the right time for you yet. There's no hurry. Love and life are not meant to be a series of checklists to be ticked off at the whim of society or social media. Choose yourself, and you will know how to proceed in love.

Aquarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Aquarius: September 26

Aquarius, the energy of love for you this week is triumphant and bold. Set your sights on what you want and then manifest it! You will have to step out of your comfort zone though and be proactive. But isn't it fun to be one's vibrant self and bask in capturing the attention of the one you want? There's something special about so much focused attention when the heart is in the right place.

After all, it wouldn't have the same intensity or impact if it were readily available for everyone. Just make sure you are setting boundaries while at this so the specialness of the focus is not taken for granted.

Pisces

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Pisces: September 26

Pisces, the energy of love for you this week is sweet but bold. Your friends will come through for you under this influence, whether they realize it directly or not. So put your best foot forward and dress to impress wherever you go! It will bring confidence and courage, especially when you cross paths with someone special.

If you feel called to, try to engage in romance in the old-school way by limiting your virtual communications over text or calls. Let the in-person meet-and-greets create the charm and romance!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.