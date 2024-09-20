3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Relationship Challenges Starting September 23- 29, 2024

Throughout the week of September 23-29, 2024, three zodiac signs will overcome their relationship challenges.

The week ahead brings two significant oppositions, meaning the planets are opposing signs. While this creates tension and friction as you may feel like you oppose your partner, it doesn’t have to be a negative. If compromise is sought, this week could be one of fairness and finding common ground between your points of view and your partner's. But you also must ensure that you are not opposing love itself, meaning you are still open and receptive and want to make it work with your partner.

The first opposition is between Mercury in Virgo and retrograde Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday, September 25, which contrasts sharply with how you communicate about the disparity between how you thought this relationship would manifest and how it is showing up. The truth can no longer be avoided that this great love may, in fact, only be a great dream; however, even in the harsh light of reality, you still have the choice to find compromise and to talk through what is creating frustration.

As the retrograde North Node in Aries opposes the Libra Sun on Thursday, September 26, you may feel that compromise isn’t in your best interest or even part of what you feel called to pursue in your life. In this case, the energy will create a block to moving forward. So, while you must be willing to find a compromise to repair any relationship challenges, it’s also important to realize that the only solution is to walk away with dignity and respect.

According to astrology, here's how Virgo, Pisces, and Libra can face their hardships and get through tough times this week.

Three zodiac signs who experience relationship challenges, September 23 - 29, 2024

1. Virgo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You will want to be incredibly careful with how you are speaking to your partner this week, Virgo. While you feel the urge to upgrade so many parts of your life, you have been feeling a sneaking disillusionment about your romantic relationship. Weigh this seriously; however, you should also consider your expectations in the process.

When it feels like you are finally seeing your relationship clearly, and it isn’t what you had thought it would be, viewing it more carefully may help you sever a connection that has been a significant part of your life. Just because you may feel disillusioned about your partner or even the life you have created together doesn’t mean it’s all wrong. You may need to reflect on how your need for perfection affects your perception of love and this relationship — and in the process, watch what and how you say anything, as you may also be coming across as overly critical and judgmental.

Mercury in Virgo will oppose retrograde Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday, September 25, creating a challenging period in which you will be guided to a place of compromise if you want to save this relationship. Retrograde Neptune in Pisces is helping you see the reality of your romantic relationship and the effort you’ve been investing to make it into what you have always dreamed of.

You do deserve to have the love you’ve always wanted, but you also must make sure you are taking into account what is realistic. No person is perfect all the time, and so no relationship is. But you need to reflect on if this connection is still adding value to your life, and if it’s a matter of a lesson in love or a more personal one for yourself.

You may be more prone to lash out around this time as you express your frustrations, and though you should express yourself authentically, you do need to make sure that you only speak what is constructive to the outcome you desire. Otherwise, your partner may tire of this cycle and choose for you.

2. Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Sometimes, the biggest challenge in relationships is simply to hold space for that conversation that needs to happen, Pisces. Instead of being scared of what they will say or automatically thinking you will be rejected, you need to hold space for what real love requires. The positive is that this has been the focus of much of your work recently, as you have found a healthier balance between that eternal romance and what makes up a long-lasting relationship.

Even so, it’s normal to feel triggered, especially when you realize that you and your partner are two well-intentioned but incredibly flawed humans. Rather than letting this cause you to not believe in destiny or in your ability to create a real relationship, try to show up for the necessary conversations in love.

On Wednesday, September 25, Mars in Virgo will oppose retrograde Neptune in Pisces, creating the need for important conversations after you see how your actions have affected the relationship. In the past, you might have had a lens of fantasy when it came to this relationship that everything would always be perfect, romantic, and dreamy.

Maybe you just thought that no matter what you did, that person would always be in your life. But you’ve recently had an awakening moment in which you realize you can’t just put this all on your partner and instead must take some of the responsibility for the state of your relationship.

Before conversing with your partner, reflect on how your past hurts and views have affected how you perceive them and the relationship. Then, muster the courage you can and create space for a deep conversation with your partner without trying to fit it into a specific time limit. During the conversation, try to listen to your partner, be willing to own your stuff, and don’t be afraid to let those walls down to say how you feel.

3. Libra

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Some relationship challenges are unavoidable, Libra, especially if you continue to honor your growth and truth. The universe has presented you with recent opportunities for expansion, adventure, and even abundance as you’ve been dreaming more of new beginnings than continuing any previous storylines you once thought you wanted. But in this process is a significant relationship, one that could prevent you from following your destiny and in the process, keep you tied to your childhood wounds.

In this moment, as hard as it may be, you must choose growth over love, at least the love of another, and instead focus on yourself. In reality, if you feel you must choose between a specific relationship and working on achieving the life of your dreams, then you are already seeing a red flag. The person meant for you will help you become more yourself than you have ever been and, in the process, will never hinder any growth but encourage it. If this is not the case for you, then you have some serious thinking to do, especially before making any life-altering decisions.

On Thursday, September 26, the retrograde North Node in Aries will oppose the Libra Sun, creating opposition to your romantic destiny and creating an opportunity for you to do a little more self-reflection. Try to take space from your relationship during this time, and embrace your alone time. Go for long walks, meet up with friends, and reflect on what you want for your life. Permit yourself to imagine your life without your partner, where you would go, and even what you would do.

Be aware if any anxiety surfaces that may indicate more of an unhealthy attachment, and even give further confirmation on the path you are meant to take. You are being given every opportunity for growth, but you can’t let this relationship hold you back any longer, you just have to realize that this isn’t your only chance at love — and while it may be difficult to imagine, an even healthier and better love does exist if you first choose to choose yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.