The week of September 23 to 29, 2024 brings a lucky day to each zodiac sign. The week carries a calmness in which you will weirdly feel OK with being amid so much unknown. On Tuesday, September 24, the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer will peak, encouraging you to release any emotional attachments to the past, or those more tender parts of your life so that you can be more open to the divine workings of the universe.

Mercury in Virgo will harmoniously align with retrograde Uranus in Taurus, allowing you to revisit a past opportunity for abundance. This intuitively designed energy for the week of September 23 arrives as you plunge into the eclipse portal between the Pisces Lunar Eclipse on September 17 and the Libra Solar Eclipse on October 2.

This is a time to observe more than take action to heal rather than lash out and to trust more than you have ever doubted. Have faith that you are being directed to where you are meant to be, and in the process, make the most of each moment that the universe brings — as it does all serve a higher purpose.

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from September 23 - 29, 2024.

Aries

Luckiest day for Aries: Thursday, September 26

Dear Aries, you don’t always need to focus on your career or finances simply, sometimes, what you need luck in the most is your romantic life, and that is precisely what this week is all about. You have been through many changes in your relationship or relationship status recently, which means you also need a bit of luck when it comes to love.

On Thursday, September 26, Mercury will enter Libra, lighting up your romance sector, and also giving you flourishing new opportunities in love. This is a week all about romantic intrigue, offers, and being able to have those healing conversations that help reunite with a past lover. Take the time to prioritize love, focus on your relationship, and let yourself bask in the radiance of feeling lit up by love.

Taurus

Luckiest day for Taurus: Tuesday, September 24

Taurus, you may be concerned with distractions if your day-to-day life is quite busy. To decipher what is a distraction and what is connected to your purpose, you also need time to reflect on your current path.

When you can understand where you’re being directed versus where you had planned to go, you can also allow yourself to end any distractions that only take you away from what you are meant to create.

On Tuesday, reflect on what you have been investing your energy in, especially in terms of your home, family, and the life you want to create and determine what a necessity is and what is only a distraction. When you become more discerning over what you give your energy to, you also become more successful in your pursuits.

Gemini

Luckiest day for Gemini: Tuesday, September 24

It’s normal to worry about finances at times, dear Gemini, especially amid changes within your career. On Tuesday, September 24, it’s also time to let go of that. You will receive positive news or deposits into your bank accounts, allowing you to let go of that financial worry and any remnants of a scarcity mindset. A scarcity mindset is the belief that not only will you not be abundant, but it also has you living in fear once you are.

To release this and let go of financial worry, reflect on your feelings of worthiness and any generational conditioning involving wealth and abundance. You must decide to make space for what you deserve so that once it arrives, you can receive what is meant for you.

This may also be an opportune time to take care of any bills and set aside some for savings. When financial worries end, be careful not to go on a spending spree later.

Cancer

Luckiest day for Cancer: Thursday, September 26

Even though your home and personal relationships are sacred to you, sweet Cancer, it doesn’t mean those aspects of your life determine your happiness and peace. The universe has guided you to focus more on your dreams and successes. Cultivate peace and joy within and for yourself; allow yourself to show up differently for those around you.

No longer will you take their feelings or opinions personally. Instead, rise to any opportunity the universe delivers so that you can manifest the success you crave. The peace you seek in life truly begins within yourself.

In the week ahead, as Mercury shifts into Libra on Thursday, September 26, use this as a chance to begin a new affirmation ritual and focus more on what you need from yourself to have the peaceful and joyful life you dream of.

Leo

Luckiest day for Leo: Tuesday, September 24

You are about to finally start seeing all your hard work pay off, Leo, especially as Mercury in Virgo positively aligns with retrograde Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday.

September 24, Mercury and Uranus bring about unexpected communication, but because Uranus is currently retrograde, it may offer you a divine second chance to choose your fate. This energy will activate your financial and career sector, helping you to achieve a new level of success, recognition, and wealth.

To make the most of this energy, you must also remember that your life isn’t solely about working for what you want but also receiving the rewards of your efforts instead of wondering when the other shoe will drop or immediately focusing on the next accomplishment. Let yourself sink into this moment and realize that your career moves are paying off and that this new financial growth is here to stay.

You might want to consider investing this money back into your future success through education, marketing, or other facets that will have you send the vibration of worthiness to the universe, so this is just the beginning of an abundant life.

Virgo

Luckiest day for Virgo: Thursday, September 26

You should receive positive and abundant news about your finances and current life goals, dear Virgo. A great deal of energy has been in your career and romantic life, causing you to reflect on balance and what means the most to you.

While you should never have to choose between a successful career and the loving partner you dream of, you do need to learn that it doesn’t mean you can do it all the time. You will need to pick and choose, making sure that you are giving energy to everything that fuels your soul to feel more optimistic about the life you are creating.

Be open to receiving the positive news and offers that arrive with Mercury in Libra on Thursday, September 26, as you can feel greater confidence in making the most of each moment.

This means that when you’re at work, be all there; when you’re with your partner, show up with your full presence. By being all in wherever you are, you will continue to know that you are creating the full life you’ve always dreamed of.

Libra

Luckiest day for Libra: Tuesday, September 24

You must let go of all the doubt and worry about manifesting your dreams, Libra. Whatever energy you focus on is what you will manifest, and so you must decide to change the storyline of your own life.

Instead of doubting your ability to create success or your intuition, you need to realize that this storyline you’re operating on is one other placed there and not part of your authentic self. As the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer occurs on Tuesday, September 24, let go of your fears regarding your future and the success you feel in your soul is meant for you.

You deserve to manifest success, not challenges or setbacks, but a part of that is being able to focus on what you want versus what you are afraid will happen.

Cancer reminds you to tend to yourself and your dreams and nurture them as you would one you love or yourself. This means you must protect or manifest your dreams more privately, as you trust that what is meant for you will not be missed.

Scorpio

Luckiest day for Scorpio: Tuesday, September 24

There is a difference between what you tell yourself, Scorpio, and what is real. While this is true for everyone, you often use your perspective to excuse what is or isn’t possible. Make the most of the opportunities the universe will manifest in your life; you must release excuses.

Not only does this have to do with plans you’ve made or your readiness, but you can no longer doubt your ability or any dreams for a transformation process in your life, mainly as the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer occurs on Tuesday, September 24.

Give yourself time to release any excuses you make as to why you can’t have or don’t deserve everything you have ever dreamed of. An excuse can often be used to protect yourself against possible disappointment.

If you believe in yourself and can practice divine faith, there is no need to protect yourself from what you most want. The sooner you can release any excuses, the more you can make the most of the divine timing in your life right now.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day for Sagittarius: Thursday, September 26

Are you utilizing all of the possibilities currently surrounding you, Sagittarius? One facet of this is the network that surrounds you. Whether this is coworkers, friends, family, or acquaintances, you are being urged to reach out and ask for the help you seek during this time. You have no problem making wishes for your future and exploring every possibility, but you can’t fear what others will think about your dreams.

Let go of the idea that others won’t believe in you or that they won’t want to help once Mercury moves into Libra on Thursday, September 26. Mercury in Libra will allow you to work with others toward manifesting success. Still, it also means you must implore your networking abilities to make your wishes a reality.

You need to allow yourself to believe in your ideas and be direct in what you need from others to make the most of this lucky time — and achieve progress on what you wish to manifest.

Capricorn

Luckiest day for Capricorn: Tuesday, September 24

A new phase begins in your life, which will be more about happiness than what you achieve, dear Capricorn. Although this might seem foreign initially, especially as you often are more fixated on your professional achievements, embracing what arrives allows you to enjoy your life more.

The realization that your job doesn’t define your life will be profound, allowing you to focus more of your energy on your personal life and the dreams you once had for yourself.

On Tuesday, September 24, once Mercury in Virgo aligns with retrograde Uranus in Taurus, you will engage in conversations that change how you view life. Instead of wanting to work late, you’ll be home earlier. Rather than staying home for the weekend, you will want to take a road trip to somewhere new and exciting.

You aren’t dropping the ball by investing more time into a life you enjoy because it’s all about learning that every moment matters — not just those you achieve career success.

Aquarius

Luckiest day for Aquarius: Thursday, September 26

Steady yourself, Aquarius, because this week will not end how it began. Mercury will move into Libra on Thursday, September 26, bringing a flurry of new opportunities, invites for travel, and new desires for what you want to experience in this life. While this will be the start of some changes to your career, it will also result in you being able to experience more of the freedom you desire.

Just because you already know you don’t have to box yourself into a particular life doesn’t mean you still don’t feel the pressure to. In reality, there do have to be confident choices that define the rest of your path, and this is one of those moments.

You can keep telling yourself that you must stay the course or have already decided, so you must stick with it — but also hold space for both beliefs not being true. You can set yourself off an exciting new path and take a chance on yourself and your dreams.

Pisces

Luckiest day for Pisces: Tuesday, September 24

It has been all work and no fun lately, Pisces, something you are not accustomed to. You can rest easy because you have risen to the challenge and demonstrated more commitment to your dreams, and now you are working to achieve all you desire. But that doesn’t mean love won’t come knocking when you least expect it.

On Tuesday, September 24, Mercury in Virgo will divinely align with retrograde Uranus in Taurus, providing some time to catch up with someone special and receive an offer for more.

At first, you may feel you don’t have space for this romantic connection, especially with your professional life taking off, but trust that this is a lesson in balance.

You deserve all the success in store, but it will undoubtedly be sweeter with someone special to share it all with. Let yourself take a break from work mode and switch into that soft, dreamy romantic at heart. Being surrounded by love will likely lead to a deeper connection and make your soul good.

