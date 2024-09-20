Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For September 23 - 29, 2024

The weekly Chinese horoscope for each zodiac sign is here from September 23-29, 2024. But before we look at our animal horoscopes for every Chinese sign, here are the general messages of the week for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram for the week is Heaven over Lake (#10), changing to Earth over Mountain (#15). It reveals the importance of personal principles as guiding stars in life. Things that are so intrinsic to who you are and resonate with you so deeply that any time you feel confused or experience a night of the soul, those inner convictions spring to life and lead you where you need to go. The places where your heart will feel at home, even if you don't know it yet.

This week, create a vision board. Your vision can be about one specific area of life or multiple aspects threading into a canvas for the future. Let your inner creative have free rein so you can find your guiding stars.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for September 23 - 29, 2024.

Rat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week for you has a restful quality to it. Allow your spirit to rejuvenate and heal under this influence. You may discover insights in the oddest spaces too.

Rat's lucky day in love: September 23

In love, be yourself but trust your heart when it urges you to grow beyond your comfort zone. Tough discussions can build a relationship just as much as heartfelt expressions of love and longing.

Rat's lucky Day in Friendship: September 27

If you feel called to, take a step back from socializing and just enjoy time in solitude or with your loved ones. Peace shall bring fresh perspective and joy.

Rat's lucky Day for Career: September 25 & 26

In your career, you may have to juggle a few different responsibilities or things at once. As long as you stay mindful, you will be able to succeed well.

Ox

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Ox, the energy this week for you has a melancholic tinge to it. Memories of the past may come to the surface, or you may find the cosmos subtly hinting at the need to purge and heal. Do a candle ritual for cord-cutting if you feel called to.

Ox's lucky day in love: September 28 & 29

In love, your heart may be bruised from past experiences, but that doesn't mean you cannot experience deep and true love with your significant other or the one you are dating. Let your heart guide you.

Ox's lucky day in friendship: September 29

In social situations, you will be more in demand than usual, especially if you are known for being a good listener or giving good advice. Set healthy boundaries if that clashes with your need for solitude. This may be a cosmic challenge for you to cross.

Ox's lucky day for career: September 23

As for your career, things are well in this area. Let the routines and responsibilities guide you. Nothing of exceptional significance may happen at this time.

Tiger

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Tiger, you are urged to think about flowers this week. Whether through wearing more florals, decorating your home with fresh flowers, or studying the symbology of flowers in mythology and history. Deep insights await you here.

Tiger's lucky day in love: September 23

In love, be true to yourself, and take a step back if you need space. Communication doesn't always have to be verbal. Honor your limitations and mental health and try other modes that take the edge off. Maybe by writing letters to each other.

Tiger's lucky day in friendship: September 24

Your social life will not be very significant this week. Do as you please and all will be well.

Tiger's lucky day for career: September 27

In your career, now's the time to align yourself with your heart's dream. Do you wish to create something groundbreaking? Do you want to be known as an expert? What are your wishes? What are your goals? Journaling and planning can help tremendously.

Rabbit

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Rabbit, the time has come for you to acknowledge the truth about yourself: you are not like many people in the world while you are exactly like some others. Neither makes you abnormal or normal. But it does create the space for you to understand who you are because of it all and despite it all.

Rabbit's lucky day in love: September 27

In love, powerful forces are at play. Don't be surprised if you feel as if the cosmos is taking a direct interest in your life and is actively pulling strings to bring you to your destiny.

Rabit's lucky day in friendship: September 26

Your social life this week will either be good or concerning. It all depends on the answers you glean from the exercise mentioned above: discovering yourself.

Rabit's lucky day for career: September 29

As for your career, now's the time to be creative and not censor the genius side of you. Let the ideas come out first. You can always incubate them or develop them further until they sparkle and shine!

Dragon

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week for you is all about your past and your family. Spend more time with your elders and the elderly in the extended family. Important truths and deep wisdom await you here.

Dragon's lucky day in love: September 29

In love, traditions are being highlighted for you. But which ones will you carry forward in your own romance, and which ones will you let go of? That's the question to ponder on and discuss with your significant other.

Dragon's lucky day in friendship: September 29

Your social life will be really solid this week and meaningful too. Let your heart guide you to the experiences that add value to your life. Something magical will blossom there.

Dragon's lucky day for career: September 28

In your career, be creative and seek new ideas from uncanny sources. A window of opportunity will open soon, maybe by the end of October or November. So it's time to lay the groundwork.

Snake

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Snake, the energy this week for you has a stillness to it that will draw out the deep and beautiful parts of you to the surface. You may come across as a tad different from usual too to those who engage with you. A cosmic change is bubbling beneath.

Snake's lucky day in love: September 28

In love, let looks, gestures, and silence hold more weight. Let non-verbal communication draw you and your partner together. There will be some heady experiences to engage with here too.

Snake's lucky day in friendship: September 27 & 28

Your social life, on the other hand, may not bring you much joy this week. If you feel called to, take a step back and focus more on self-care. Setting good boundaries is indicated too.

Snakes's lucky day for career: September 29

As for your career, know your mind but be a team player. This will allow intriguing ideas to come together and create a final result that no one could have expected but that will make everyone hyped just the same!

Horse

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Horse, your athletic side is being highlighted this week. It may feel stereotypical (because you are a Horse), but if you lean into it, your general physical health will become excellent and you will have some great experiences in the areas of sports and leisure.

Horse's lucky day in love: September 29

Your love life may not be very significant though. But that's okay. As long as you and your partner communicate well with each other and the dynamic between you is peaceful albeit mundane, you will be golden.

Horse's lucky day in friendship: September 27

Your social life may be a hit-or-miss too. Let your creative side choose what you wish to do, whether that's reading a book and forgoing all interactions or going out with your friends.

Horse's lucky day for career: September 26

Your career is progressing exactly as it's supposed to at this time. So continue to maintain the pace while being patient. The fruits of your labor will become apparent soon.

Goat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Goat, the energy this week for you is all about food and drinks. But not from the perspective of good health. This is more about creating a cheat week that brings some joy and delight to your heart. Maybe it's time to throw a house party!

Goat's lucky day in love: September 26

In love, let food be your guide too. After all, food and love go hand-in-hand. This can be enjoying a fancy dinner date with 20 courses, packing creative lunches for each other, or just bringing them their favorite snack to show affection. There's a lot of space for creativity here.

Goat's lucky day in friendship: September 28

Your social life will thrive this week when you choose to engage from a place of generosity and affection. That also means steering away from the opposite.

Goat's lucky day for career: September 28

As for the energy around your career, it's pretty solid too at this time. Let things progress as they are and soon you'll have the harvest you are looking forward to!

Monkey

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Monkey, the energy this week is solid and sassy for you. Let your personality be the driving factor here, and be unapologetic about what is purely you.

Monkey's lucky day in love: September 29

In love, nostalgia will play a big role, whether that's an out-of-the-blue thing or something more deliberately engaged with. Who knows? You may suddenly decide you need to book a vacation!

Monkey's lucky day in friendship: September 29

Your social life is strong too. Choose your own adventures and do what always brings you joy. So what if you do it every week? You be the judge.

Monkey's lucky day for career: September 29

The energy around your career is pretty good too and may bring out your extroverted side. Creativity is the name of the game here.

Rooster

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Rooster, in the shadows you will thrive. That's the message for you this week, calling you to seek solitude or peace through meditative techniques. Deep insights await on this path.

Rooster's lucky day in love: September 29

Your love life won't be very significant this week, but that's okay. Make space for what's truly important. Sometimes balance in life doesn't mean living as if summer, winter, spring, and autumn are occurring all at the same time. Let the ebbs and flows guide you.

Roostr's lucky day in friendship: September 29

Your social life will be influenced by the same principle as your romantic life. Set strong boundaries if you need more time for yourself. There will always be a more extroverted period to look forward to in another week.

Rooster's lucky day for career: September 28

As for your career, things are good here. Let things unfold as they are and trust your intuition as you go.

Dog

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Dog, the energy this week for you has a melancholic tinge to it. There may be a connection between you and the Ox zodiac sign too at this time. So trust your heart and it will guide you where you need to go.

Dog's lucky day in love: September 27 & 28

In love, you are urged to clarify what your true needs and desires are. Journal about it if you can, or write a story of what kind of love life you wish for. That's how you will discover if you are aligned or not with your own destiny.

Dog's lucky day in friendship: September 29

Your heart will be called to the fore in your social life this week. Something significant will happen here, so pay attention. If someone passed away sometime back in the period between September 23 - 29, visit where they were laid to rest or burn an incense as an offering.

Dog's lucky day for career: September 29

In your career, the time is not yet right for a new venture or something bold. Be patient for now. An astrological window of opportunity will open soon.

Pig

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Pig, the time is now to double down on the path you have chosen in life, whether in love, career, education, or elsewhere. You are the master of your own destiny!

Pig's lucky day in love: September 29

In love, trust your heart about the person you are with. If you know you are with a soulmate, don't let fears ruin everything for you. It's now or never.

Pig's lucky day in friendship: September 27

Your social life is also being highlighted here as important. Some of you are ignoring red flags that will create drama and maybe even abuse in the future. If you need more insight, perhaps create a post on Reddit AITA and collate the experiences of others in the collective.

Pig's lucky day for career: September 26

In your career, you are urged to be creative but also set a slower pace. A tree cannot grow overnight. But you can gain deep wisdom from every stage of its growth.

