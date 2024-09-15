The week of September 16-22, 2024, will bring intense energy to each zodiac sign's horoscope, perfect for manifestation.

Beginning with the Pisces Full Moon on the 17th, the collective faces their emotions, the past, and the hurt or pain we have endured. This is a time to reflect and learn what we have accomplished during this Saturn in Pisces transit. But things get more interesting with the Sun entering Libra and Venus in Scorpio on the 22nd.

Our transformations continue as we explore different aspects of ourselves and discover what makes us shine through. The eclipse will also allow us to look forward to changes and be more open to what we will experience in the next year.

What each zodiac sign can manifest the week of September 16 - 22, 2024.

Aries: Accomplishment

Believing in your dreams and what you can accomplish is tied to the energy of this week’s transit. The partial Full Moon is entering a new domain, making this a thrilling change. Elevating your relationships with the Sun and entering your partnership house is also an opportunity.

Still, it is also an excellent period to be more discerning with the people you welcome into your world. Libra season may allow you to be more in command and empowered with your future choices for your friendships and relationships.

Journal prompt: What lessons from the past have allowed you to understand what you seek in a friendship or romantic partner? Have you incorporated rest throughout the last several weeks? Discuss the people that have been there for you.

Taurus: Friendship

The shifts now will impact your friendships and the new connections you make through the partial eclipse for the week. Be patient with the people around you and focus on working things through. Being stubborn will not work for you, instead try to be more diplomatic, which is what Libra season is trying to teach us all.

With Mars in a water sign, you can be very thorough and communicative with those around you, making you more solution-oriented while you continue to learn more about your friendship journey.

Journal prompt: How will you listen more to your friends this week? Is there someone you want to reconcile with? Discuss the steps you may plan to take to accomplish this.

Gemini: Personal growth

With the partial eclipse in fellow Mutable sign Pisces this week, once again, your dreams and goals take the spotlight. Seeing the growth you have made and the accomplishments you have achieved can also be linked to this transit.

You can continue expanding your path or set your sights on something more significant. Nevertheless, the themes will repeat next year, so buckle up and enjoy the ride. The Sun also enters Libra, and you can expect to make solid collaborations and connections through this transit.

Journal prompt: Discuss your accomplishments in the last several months. Are there any changes you want to make to your plans? Are you channeling your creative energy?

Cancer: Confidence

Mars is making you more confident in the workload you may have acquired during this time, and the partial eclipse is helping you focus on your talents and skills and prepare to create something more exciting. The Full Moon can help you process thoughts differently, evolve your communication, or reach out to people.

Expect your social calendar to be exciting during this transit. With the Sun entering the lowest part of your chart, it can be a good period to connect with friends, host a gathering, or do something that allows you to express your creativity.

Journaling prompt: How are you handling Mars in your sign? Are you being more diplomatic or chaotic? How have your friendships changed?

Leo: Triumph

The flurry of mutable energy and changes can now feel like a brief recap of August’s transits. However, the Full Moon may close these chapters until we deal with them next year. You may see how much of a better team player you are becoming and how impactful the community has been for you.

You may have acquired more discipline through these transits and learned much about your communication style. You are reminded of your victories and triumphant moments as we prepare for the shift Libra season will bring.

Journal prompt: How have you nourished your ego? Have you managed to discover your power through these transits? What valuable lessons have you learned?

Virgo: Clarity

While the Full Moon’s energy makes you feel more dynamic and independent, Libra season may allow you to reflect on the reliable people who have changed your philosophy and helped you grow and develop more confidence in your ideology.

Seeing how you can tackle challenges with the support from others and embrace the surprises thrown your way could be part of this period. Working well with others can bring you a lot of hope and promise. It is also a way to remind yourself that there isn’t any shame in asking for assistance when needed.

Journal prompt: Have you asked for help recently, or do you prefer to do everything independently? How are you changing up your plans to accommodate periods of rest?

Libra: Empowerment

When expanding your mind and understanding, the Full Moon gives you the ingredients for the wonderful recipe you have imagined. You are being more proactive now with Mars in fellow cardinal sign Cancer, helping you plan and prepare to close this chapter that can help catapult your dreams and ambitions for the next several months.

With the Sun entering your sign, you can expect this to be a period where you feel recharged and prepared to take the spotlight. Your ruler, Venus, is entering new territory in Scorpio, making this a period where you will empower, love, and cheer for yourself.

Journal prompt: Have you felt confident with Venus in your sign? How have your relationships changed so far? What do you hope to achieve during your season?

Scorpio: Healing

Opening your eyes to new experiences and possibilities will resonate with this transit. Pisces energy can remind you to incorporate healing and emotional nourishment to yourself, making this a good period to let go of the past and appreciate those experiences. Instead of clinging to something,

Pisces energy reminds you that it is OK to move forward. The Sun in Libra will also be groundbreaking for you, allowing you to go within, be kinder to yourself, and continue to add self-love practices. Venus entering your sign makes this a revolutionary period where your concept of love may evolve.

Journal prompt: How have you looked after yourself during Virgo season? Are you planning on doing something exciting this Libra season?

Sagittarius: Emotional release

Saturn has been reconstructing your immediate environment and pushing you to face topics from your early childhood. The partial eclipse can enhance these topics, changing your relationship dynamics with your family and bringing more release and healing.

The eclipse now has you breaking away from a cycle. Saturn has you rebuilding, and now is your moment to see how those seeds you planted last year will continue promoting growth through the next several years. Meanwhile, the Sun in Libra adds brilliance and optimism to your journey; you know you can reach for the stars when you focus and work hard.

Journal prompt: Are you letting go of those chapters that must be closed? What are you doing to center yourself and focus on the present? Are you confident with your plans thus far?

Capricorn: Freedom

Although it may feel challenging to express yourself, the Full Moon will push you beyond your limits so you can have a sense of freedom. Opportunities for thrilling experiences with Mars in your partnership house remind you about the exciting energy that can emanate from your relationship.

If you are single, you can meet people during this Libra season. But the Moon will have you connect with your emotions deeper, making this the perfect opportunity to elevate your relationships with your friends or partner.

Journal prompt: Are you feeling confident expressing your ideas and sharing your projects with others? Do you reserve your vulnerable moments for yourself? Is there someone you confide in?

Aquarius: Fun

Responsibilities come to focus now as you continue to test the output you have produced this year. Saturn and the Full Moon will show you the areas where you need to make changes and explore your talents.

The Sun in Libra can be a game changer for you, evolving your philosophy and how you see the world. Socializing allows you to step out of your shell, and it can be a good reminder to have fun and enjoy being in the moment.

Journal prompt: Is there a new book you want to read? What have you discovered about yourself during Virgo season? How have you managed to incorporate fun moments into your social calendar?

Pisces: Connection

What makes this Full Moon special is that it is also a partial eclipse that will introduce new and old themes at once. Since the Moon will be in the same sign as Saturn, it is a period of reminiscing.

The energy can also be centered around responsibilities and your evolution while handling the pressures with Saturn in your sign. It can also be a period where you develop a stronger connection with the people that mean the most in your life. The Sun will also enter Libra, showing how your power shines through and a reminder of the soldier within.

Journal prompt: Discuss the beautiful aspects of your personality. How have you evolved during Saturn’s stay in your sign? What new topics, people or things are you falling in love with?

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.