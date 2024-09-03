2 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Experience Abundance In September 2024

The two zodiac signs most likely to experience abundance throughout September 2024 will surely feel Pluto’s power in the beginning of the month when the planet of change and evolution returns to Capricorn. While earth and cardinal signs feel this energy the most, the transit calls for the collective to review and close those lingering topics before Pluto settles in Aquarius for the next several decades.

But the New Moon in Virgo on the second adds some lighter transformative energy that ties with the retrograde period in August, adding another moment for us to look back and review. We are given yet another opportunity to truly focus on our work or reconcile with others if need be.

Mars enters cardinal water sign Cancer on the fourth and Mercury enters Virgo once more on the ninth before the pivotal partial lunar eclipse in Pisces on the 17th. We can expect an emotional wave of uncertainty, but with Mars and Saturn in water signs, this can be a period where we learn to navigate and face our emotions.

The month cools down with the Sun in Libra on September 22 and Venus will enter Scorpio on the same day. Libra energy will aspect Jupiter, adding optimism and hope. Finally, Mercury will enter Libra on the 26th, closing out a month of change and new beginnings.

Two zodiac signs will experience abundance and understanding from these earth and water transits in September 2024.

1. Virgo

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

August was a critical month for mutable signs and September may have a different vibe now that we are going with the flow of your season. September begins with Pluto in Capricorn, reminding you of those relationships from the past and present. You may reminisce about the impact that love has had on you in the last 16 years.

Then the New Moon will be in your sign on the second, followed by Mars entering Cancer on the fourth. With the support from Mars, you are able to find inspiration from the people closest to you. Your circle may be filled with people you respect and admire due to their work ethic. The New Moon brings you more clarity after the fog of the retrograde in your sign and Leo. But, Mercury will continue to be in the fire sign at the beginning of the month, which can work to your advantage.

What makes you stand out is how meticulous you can be when it comes to researching and pointing out the smallest details. Projects you had pending receive a makeover as you infuse new ideas and energy into them. Relationships feel very potent, with Pluto reminding you of what you seek in a romantic partner and Saturn still in your relationship house being aspected by Mars. Leveling up those connections seems a lot easier and you may feel more harmony, especially when you are willing to cooperate with your partner.

Venus will be in Libra until September 22, which can add support to your house of finances. It can also be a good time to brainstorm ideas.

On the 17th, the partial lunar eclipse intensifies the energy surrounding relationships during a period where you may be more emotionally vulnerable since the Moon will be in the sign of Pisces. But this can be a meaningful and empowering transit that helps you witness your potential and allows you to tap into your optimistic side.

The month closes with the Sun entering Libra on the 22nd. Venus will enter Scorpio on the same day and Mercury will enter Libra on the 26th. We move away from the intense Mercurial influences and embrace the next chapter sweetened by the Venusian forces that will bring you more abundance and self-love leading into October.

2. Capricorn

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

As an earth sign, you will experience the fluidity of this month’s transit since it can be a perfect way to connect with the things that make you happy. Pluto will ingress your sign on September 1, helping you reflect on the impact of this transit over the last 16 years. Pluto will oppose Mercury, revealing new methods to save now that Mercury is still in your house of finances. These transits will center around your finances, a reminder of how both you and your relationships have transformed.

With the New Moon in Virgo on the second, you are going to be feeling a lot more empowered now that this wave of earth energy is in the sky. This will be a time to put your plans back into motion, especially after the August transits may have had you put them on hold. Mars will enter your relationship house on the fourth and while this can cause some conflicts, it will be a test of your diplomacy. Learning how to be more tactful and patient can allow you to elevate in school and career.

Your goals now may become clearer with Mercury stationing direct and Venus currently at the highest point in your chart. Others will start recognizing your leadership skills, revealing how essential Pluto in Aquarius has been for you. The evolution and trust you have developed in yourself will continue through Pluto’s ingress in Aquarius once more.

Jovial and abundant energy will surround you with the lunar eclipse in Pisces on the 17th, a time to continue learning more about yourself and the dynamic you have with others. Collaborating will be essential and will help you step out of your shell and lead with more pride and courage. The Sun enters Libra on the 22nd, with Venus entering Scorpio on the same day — more energy that helps you shine and take center stage, a celebratory period as others praise your work and respect your leadership style. Mercury moves to the sign of Libra on the 26th, reminding you that your words hold power, so make sure to think before you speak.

September is gearing you up for beautiful gifts and will teach you how to appreciate your brilliance while also claiming more successes and accomplishments.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.