What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of September 16 - 22, 2024, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Make a wish and watch it come true! That's the whimsical energy this week between September 16 - 22, 2024. Before we look at the weekly one-card tarot reading for every zodiac sign, here are the general tarot messages for everyone.

We start with a three tarot card spread for the collective: The Queen of Pentacles, the Seven of Pentacles, and The Moon tarot cards.

naral0rn, George_Chernilevsky from Pixabay, Antipova Ekaterina from Kat Anti | Canva Pro

Advertisement

First, the Queen of Pentacles is on the table in all her glory. She reminds us that no one can take away your worth unless you let them. As long as you know the truth in your heart, you shall thrive, whether in an oppressive situation where your voice is made illegal or dealing with vicious forces.

Secondly, the Seven of Pentacles adds a second layer to this message by revealing the need to take each day at a time. After all, even the Earth takes a while to finish a revolution around the Sun. So be patient and keep building each day. Your self-confidence and trust in your abilities will be your best friends.

Advertisement

Finally, The Moon reminds us that there's a lot in the world that human beings haven't figured out yet. Psychic powers and presences are a few of them. So stay observant, and you will see something worth exploring! Now, let's look at the weekly tarot card reading for every zodiac sign for September 16-22, 2024.

Weekly one-card tarot reading for September 16 - 22, 2024

Aries: Three of Wands

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Aries, your tarot card for this week is the Three of Wands. It urges you to step out of your comfort zone and embrace the world's vastness. Just remember to trust your instincts while you are at it.

Advertisement

Not every path is meant for you. So follow the nudges that genuinely resonate with you on the inside. You are about to level up in the most astonishing manner possible! If you feel called to, work with the crystals Labradorite or Moonstone at this time to help you clarify your inner shine and not shy away from new adventures.

Taurus: Four of Pentacles

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Taurus, the tarot card for you this week is the Four of Pentacles. It's here as a positive reinforcer for all your excellent decisions. Your harvest is coming in; there's no doubt about it. So show self-love because your hard labor and immense effort will pay off. A new normal of stability and steadiness will be here for you.

What you do with it is up to you, but it will be a sturdy stepping stone to the next level. If you feel called to, work with Sunstone this week to align with this energy more instinctively.

Gemini: Ten of Wands

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Gemini, the tarot card for you this week is the Ten of Wands. As a card representing burdens, you may have to push yourself a bit farther than usual and maybe even throw in some extra hours at work or on some personal endeavor. Can you shoulder it all?

Remember to ask for help if it's too much. But don't put down the burdens just yet. Incorporating a grounding exercise into your daily life (right after you wake up) will help, too. This can be meditation, yoga, focused breathing, or simple gratitude journaling.

Cancer: Three of Wands

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Cancer, the Three of Wands tells you it's time to overcome your fears and step out of your comfort zone. This card is here to cheer you on as you try new things, meet new people, and take the opportunities that come your way.

There will be a learning curve (there always is), but you will shine when you stop doubting yourself and allow your natural abilities to kick in. If you feel called to, lean into the supportive relationships in your life to help you emotionally as you level up internally and externally.

Leo: The Empress

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Leo, the tarot card for you this week is a major arcana card — The Empress. It reminds you that you don't always have to run after what you want to make your wishes come to life. Sometimes, you need to take a step back and be receptive.

That gives the universe space to work its magic in your favor. After all, the Empress knows what she deserves, and regardless of your gender identity, this card is here to tell you to own that. Can you do it? Grounding yourself through practices like meditation or self-care can help you on this journey.

Virgo: King of Pentacles

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Virgo, the King of Pentacles tarot card, urges you to be more sure of yourself and not allow negative self-talk to spiral you out of control. You are exactly where you need to be and doing everything you need to do to achieve your goals. Lean into that, and you will be gold.

The King of Pentacles is the highest card in the Suit of Pentacles and a complete master of his element. So, regardless of your gender identity, it's here as a sign that you are capable, smart, and deserve any leadership role you may have or be offered. Seize the day and anchor within!

Libra: Queen of Pentacles

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

The Queen of Pentacles tarot card reminds you that strength and mastery are not stereotypes. You have what you need to succeed. Don't let naysayers dull your shine because of discriminatory beliefs about your gender, cultural background, skin color, or what have you.

For all you know, Libra, they may be offended by your hair! Lean into the energy of the Queen of Pentacles and see who you are and what you bring to the table. There's no middle ground when it comes to self-respect and self-esteem.

Scorpio: Ace of Pentacles

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Scorpio, the tarot card for you is the Ace of Pentacles. It urges you to step out of your comfort zone and do at least one thing this week that is new to you.

It can be eating a new cuisine, visiting a locality in your town or city you have never explored, playing a new sport, or even picking up a new hobby. Whatever you choose is not significant. The outcome is significant: you will be flooded with inspiration through this endeavor. So go for it!

Sagittarius: Eight of Wands

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Sagittarius, the tarot card for you this week is the Eight of Wands. It urges you to know exactly what you want and not compromise on paths that are not for you. You can speed run to the finish line once your sight is set on the target. Trust your heart on this.

Those who struggle with peer pressure will do well if they incorporate a grounding practice into their everyday lives. It will help them set stronger boundaries against what's not for them so they can run full steam ahead!

Capricorn: Ten of Pentacles

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Capricorn, prepare to have a fabulous week! That's the message for you, per the Ten of Pentacles. You will be bombarded with love and support from your loved ones, partners, and friends.

Those of you with businesses will also experience a positive uptick in your accounts and customer happiness. Loyalty programs are called for now, so why not? You are also encouraged to let your creative side free. All this positive energy will also bring good ideas and inspiration to the table.

Advertisement

Aquarius: Three of Pentacles

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Aquarius, now's the time to know yourself and set healthy boundaries between the right path for you and the right path for other people in your life and/or social media. That's the message for you, per the Three of Pentacles.

Once you know, you will naturally gravitate towards people and opportunities who are aligned with you and can enable you to succeed on your chosen path. You are urged to look for those kinds of collaborations and team efforts. The fruits of such labor will be sweeter to you than just socializing for the heck of it.

Advertisement

Pisces: The Fool

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

This week, Pisces, the tarot card for you is the first card in the major arcana — The Fool. As a card that resonates with zero energy, it tells you that the blank canvas does not have to be scary. It can free your creativity and bring out your authentic self.

Advertisement

Are you willing to experience this new adventure? The more grounded you are within, the sweeter the path ahead will be. Working with crystals that bring you peace will aid you in this, too, whether that's Clear Quartz, Rose Quartz, Selenite, or something more personal to you in your crystal experience.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.