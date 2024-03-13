The amount of information that our natal chart has can provide us with many hidden gifts when we discover tiny bits and pieces that continue to help us uncover more mysteries. It is a treasure trove that continues to grant us maps, tools, and gems that can help us go the distance.

What you can do to feel most fulfilled, according to the 'Lot of Destiny' in astrology

Accoring to astrologer Maryaam Lewis-Herbert, the Lot of Destiny is one of those placements that can helps you find our purpose.

It can teach you about what you are destined to do or how you can utilize your gifts to help others, especially if the Lot falls in an angular house.

To find the Lot of Destiny placement in your chart, use a free birth chart calculator to generate your natal chart.

HOW TO FIND THE LOT OF DESTINY IN YOUR BIRTH CHART:



1) Go to this website and fill out your birth chart information: https://t.co/SBTtGL7eLi



2) Next, find where it says “Lot Formula” and put the following calculation below:



3) In the calculator, select “MC” where it says… — ShawtyAstrology (@shawtyastrology) December 30, 2023

Depending on whether your chart is a day chart (your Sun is located in houses 7-12) or a night chart (Sun is located in houses 1-6), the significator will be Sun for Day and Moon for night. Lewis-Herbert advised also changing the house system to Placidus and the House rulership to Modern.

Lot of Destiny in the 1st house

Growing and education can bring expansive opportunities to learn more about who you are and understand your purpose in the world. You could use the opportunity to build deeper connections with others who will be able to reflect your courageousness.

Lot of Destiny in the 2nd house

Learning that there is more to the material, you could be prompted to develop a different relationship with what you have and how to face challenges with a level head. The lot here can make you ambitious and empowered when you understand the worth that you possess.

Lot of Destiny in the 3rd house

Developing a sense of optimism and care when it comes to your learning process will help the natives uncover their purpose. Here the native can experience transformations in their communication, beginning in their home. They can take on a more critical role as a mentor or leader as they get older.

Lot of Destiny in the 4th house

Creating the home of your dreams and being more connected with the people in your life are helpful to this placement as the Lot here shows how our roots can help with career expansion. It's a position of confidence building and learning potent leadership skills. The lot here will change how you connect with others since it can make the native more of a problem solver.

Lot of Destiny in the 5th house

Getting more in touch with who you are and developing a strong self-esteem can not only help you heal but it can help inspire others. Use your gifts to spread positivity and empowerment as this Lot of Destiny placements blesses the natives with an abundance of imagination and potential once they tap into this energy.

Lot of Destiny in the 6th house

People can look to you as a leader because you are very much a responsible person. Those with this placement can experience changes in their routine since they focus on optimizing it. The Lot of Destiny here can push you to take charge and provide help to others as long as you know and respect your boundaries. This is a placement that elevates you and your career.

Lot of Destiny in the 7th house

The most important relationship you will uncover having the Lot of Destiny here is with yourself. This placement allows you to see what works for you and what doesn’t. You can be seen as a relationship expert once you understand and experience the ups and downs that come with them. It is possible you could impart your knowledge to others.

Lot of Destiny in the 8th house

A healing position that will have you connected with past lives and experiences. The Lot here helps you to overcome and to be a pillar of strength to others. You will know how to uncover your power and potential with this placement. The native continues to accumulate a lot of wisdom as they get older.

Lot of Destiny in the 9th house

Learning to take control of your philosophy and ideology is tied to this placement. The Lot here is one for deep growth and how the ties to the community can expand this. Major topics surrounding this placement could also be tied to religion and community. The natives could be curious to continue to understand the people and world around them.

Lot of Destiny in the 10th house

Discovering career paths and motivations. The Lot here will bring a focus on balancing the expectations from the public, and family vs. what we truly desire. There is a need for honesty with expectations in career and interpersonal relationships.

Lot of Destiny in the 11th house

Understanding how to take control and feeling more empowered with our sense of self. The Lot here will help the native see the value in friendships as well as being more honest with romantic expectations. It is a place where self-esteem will be fortified with time.

Lot of Destiny in the 12th house

A placement ripe for uncovering your spiritual side and making deeper connections with your dreams, it could also be a very potent placement that allows you to make deeper relationships with others because of your magnanimous personality. With time, Lot here brings courage, wisdom, and patience.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.