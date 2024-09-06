Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For September 9 - 15, 2024

Stand strong, and the whole world will open up for you. That's the message and theme for this week, between September 9-15, 2024. But before we look at the weekly horoscopes for every Chinese zodiac sign, here are the general messages of the week for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram for the week is Earth over Earth (#2), changing to Wind over Wind (#57). It reminds us that while extraordinary feats can be achieved in short periods when one (or a group of people) puts their mind to the task, the greatest changes in the world occur slowly and steadily over years and decades. There's extraordinary power in such transformation, too, like tides carving out a cliff face.

So don't forget the changes you have experienced since you were much younger. Look back and know there's much more to celebrate than just the tremendous feats you may have accomplished in the recent past. You shall find and build your inner strength in such reckonings and discover true wisdom. Now, let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscopes.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for September 9-15, 2024

Rat

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Rat, your energy this week is mild but mellow, like freshly blossomed flora that is perfectly content. Lean into this, and you will find true joy in the world's smallest wonders.

Lucky Day in Love: September 11

In love, you are encouraged to be your curious self and lead from a place of joy and creativity. If your partner or date deserves an introduction, let your inner child come out, too.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 13

Your social life will also be beautiful and mellow this week. Association with family and distant relatives will bring you more joy and luck.

Lucky Day for Career: September 12

Things are progressing exactly as they should for your career. Be calm and carry on as you usually do. Good days are ahead!

Ox

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Ox, this week's energy for you is sweet and gentle, like enjoying a pleasant walk through a garden. You may not remember much of what happens, but you will find joy in the smallest details.

Lucky Day in Love: September 12

In love, those in a committed relationship will thrive and may even take their relationship to the next level. If you are single, know your heart so you don't choose the wrong one.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 13

Your social life will be good too, especially if you have a cultural festival or some other occasion that will bring you and your family together.

Lucky Day for Career: September 15

For your career, be diligent and note what you observe as important. New knowledge will open new frontiers for you at this time.

Tiger

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Tiger, the energy this week is truly lovely for you! Those in love will feel it more strongly than others. So be prepared for a few cheesy moments and love-sick displays. Who cares, though? It's all good fun!

Lucky Day in Love: September 12 & 13

If you feel called to, now's an excellent time to maintain a journal of your romantic dreams and wishes. You can scrapbook significant moments, too, as a memory book.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 15

As for your social life, you are cautioned to be more mindful in this arena. Some of you may allow energy vampires into your life if you are not careful.

Lucky Day for Career: September 12

Your career is pretty good right now, but some of you want more. Try to step out of your comfort zone and look for opportunities for new responsibility and maybe even leadership. A window of growth is opening up for you.

Rabbit

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Rabbit, this week's energy is all about honoring your elders and those who have passed on to the beyond. Offerings of fruits and incense will be appreciated, alongside heartfelt words of love and remembrance.

Lucky Day in Love: September 9

In love, you are encouraged to be your true self and not hide parts of you that others may have called ugly or undesirable. True love will appreciate who you are and never shame you for what's natural in you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 9

Your social life is highlighted here, too, as an area that will thrive this week. Be more social even if you are not so usual. Intriguing opportunities and great conversations are coming your way.

Lucky Day for Career: September 10

As for your career, you must trust your instincts in this area. If you feel now's the time to move forward with confidence, then do so and let go of your fears. The cosmic forces are rooting for your success!

Dragon

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Dragon, this week's energy for you will make you feel as if real life has suddenly become a TV drama of unbelievable proportions. Pay attention to the signs and synchronicities; you will know precisely what you are made of.

Lucky Day in Love: September 9

In love, be playful and leave room for growth and mistakes. To err is human, as they say. Stepping away from perfectionism is a green flag in this case.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 10 & 11

Your social life will be perfect this week. Trust your instincts and go where your heart tells you. Intriguing opportunities await!

Lucky Day for Career: September 12

Make solid plans for your career. Now's the time to set things into motion that will eventually yield a rich harvest. Let your creative and strategic sides take over!

Snake

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Snake, this week's energy is all about knowing what's right from wrong and not allowing anyone to gaslight you. Maintain a journal, too, if that helps you arrange your thoughts better and understand what you observe.

Lucky Day in Love: September 12

In love, you are urged to step away from situations that cause pain intentionally. That's not love. It's time to take charge of your destiny and heal your heart. The cosmic forces are here to support you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 13

Your social life is also being highlighted as an area of concern. Some of you have allowed toxic people or energy vampires free rein over your life. Be more mindful so you can change the dynamic here.

Lucky Day for Career: September 12

As for your career, it won't be very significant this week, so focus on the other areas of concern and immediacy. You will thrive if you can take charge where you need to and be patient elsewhere.

Horse

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Horse, this week's energy urges you to be more creative and let your fun-loving side take over. Fantastic adventures and extraordinary experiences await!

Lucky Day in Love: September 12

In love, singles will do really well this week. You may find the perfect spot to go on a date, too (although you'll have to find a date to take there with you).

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 9

Your social life is highlighted as gorgeous this week. So dress to the nines and step out with confidence. Wherever you go, the spotlight shall be on you!

Lucky Day for Career: September 10

Your career will do really well, too, this week. Let your creativity and talent speak for themselves, but also be observant as you go about your days. If naysayers try to dim your shine, remind yourself they can't dim it unless you let them. Then charge forth with strength!

Goat

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Goat, this week's energy is sweet and savory in equal measure. This is not about food, though. The drama you will be a part of will make your life feel more like a rom-com or a tongue-in-cheek adventure!

Lucky Day in Love: September 11

In love, let the stereotypes take over. (Only the fun ones, though!) Nothing will be essential this week, whether they are cheesy jokes, enjoying pumpkin spice lattes together, or date ideas that seem very basic. There's something extra special in the air.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 12

Your social life is being highlighted here, too, as an area you will have good fortune in. So, try to step out of your comfort zone as much as possible.

Lucky Day for Career: September 13

As for your career, now's the time to take charge of your destiny and build something solid and lasting for the future. This energy will benefit you more than the rest if you are a business owner.

Monkey

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

The energy this week for you can be summed up in two words — “monkey business.” But in a fun and light-hearted way. So don't be surprised if your naughty side comes out to play under this influence!

Lucky Day in Love: September 11 & 12

In love, you are encouraged to laugh more and crack jokes. Couples who laugh together stay together. It's something like that. Let the fun ground your relationship this week.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 12

Your social life is also being highlighted as an area of intense growth and good fortune. Some of you will make new friends, and others will discover fresh opportunities in places you wouldn't have known to look before.

Lucky Day for Career: September 14

Your career is promising, too, now. Let things progress as they have been. You'll benefit more from focusing on other areas of life that are a big priority for you alongside this.

Rooster

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Rooster, the energy this week is all about nostalgia and remembrance for you. Lean into your relationship with your friends and family (including those who have moved on to the beyond) and let the love brighten your days.

Lucky Day in Love: September 14

In love, you may wish to step back and focus more on self-care and/or setting healthy boundaries. This message also applies to those of you in a relationship. You may need to carve out some me-time to find your groove again.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 15

Things will shine bright in your social life. So look forward to fresh adventures and great times. Stepping out of your comfort zone has never felt this good!

Lucky Day for Career: September 15

Your career will thrive and shine this week, too. Let things unfold as they have been, and you'll soon enjoy the harvest brought in by your sweat and labor.

Dog

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Dog, this week's energy is a little subdued. If you feel called to, go into introvert mode and focus on your internal environment and your heart's healing.

Lucky Day in Love: September 15

In love, you are encouraged to be honest about your feelings and open up to your partner. Invite them to share themselves with you, too, so you can deepen your bond through mutual support and care.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 15

Your social life will be perfect this week! If you do what your heart tells you to do, you will thrive like never before.

Lucky Day for Career: September 14 & 15

However, the energy around your career is more about decision-making and patience. Mindfulness will help you here, so a daily habit of meditation or focused breathing can help.

Pig

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Pig, this week's energy is all about love and family. Lean into this, and you will discover your blessings in the most unexpected of ways.

Lucky Day in Love: September 11

In love, you are encouraged to share your relationship with your friends and family. Meeting the parents and vibing with each other's social circles is called for here.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 12

Since the energy is so focused on socializing right now, make sure you carve out at least half an hour each day to wind down and take care of yourself. A little quiet time and peace can do wonders in the balance of things.

Lucky Day for Career: September 10

Your career is promising too at this time. Let things unfold as they are, and maintain a steady pace. All good things will arrive when the time is right!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.