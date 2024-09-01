What Each Chinese Zodiac Sign Can Expect During The Month Of September 2024

Be loud and proud of who you are! That's the message and theme of each Chinese zodiac sign's horoscope throughout September 2024.

The I Ching hexagram of the month is Water over Water (#29) changing to Water over Wind (#48). It reminds us that the subconscious and unconscious realms of the mind are much vaster and deeper than the conscious portion of it — just like the tip of an iceberg hiding a mountainous mass sunken in the deep. If you respect the existence of these realms and recognize that much goes on that's not known to the conscious mind, you will be less afraid of that unknown and more willing to delve within to seek answers and understanding.

Advertisement

That's the tipping point. Once you are courageous enough to explore, don't be surprised by the endless bounty you discover within. It will fascinate and scare you in equal measure. Just make sure to journal what you find or you may lose the insights once more to the sands of time and memory.

Now let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for September 2024.

Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rat, the energy of September 2024 for you is all about embracing what's good and true within you and using that force to create something that's unique to you. Whether you channel this into baking bread and dumplings or painting a portrait of your mother or coding a bunch on Roblox, do what brings joy to you and sustain that throughout the month. You don't even have to restrict yourself to one thing (although you can if that calls to you). Be free and make your own rules!

Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ox, the energy of September 2024 for you has a sweet yet steady quality to it. If you focus on your finances and investments, you will experience the best luck and gratification. This also includes budgeting your household better so you can make room for adventures and fun with your loved ones, whether that's throwing a house party, going on vacation together, or purchasing an expensive suit or dress. Just remember: you are the master of your own destiny. So your path may not be for everyone, but it must satisfy you in the long run.

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Tiger, the energy of September 2024 for you is strong and vital. Anchor yourself within and no one will be able to dislodge you from the path of greatness and joy. You can make this easier on yourself by meditating regularly or doing focused breathing exercises. That will help you know what's for you and what's not.

Just make sure you aren't fooled by stereotypes or conditioned beliefs! When you notice any, consciously eliminate them. Over time they won't bother you any longer and make you more surefooted and sincere.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rabbit, the energy of September 2024 for you is sweet and gentle yet strong, like a mother who wants the best for her child but doesn't want to ruin their ability to be independent and creative so they can dazzle the world with their own unique offerings. Lean into this message and you will find yourself. The signs and synchronicities are all around you.

Now's also a good time to find out what your animal totem is. It's an animal guide who represents an area of growth and transformation for you in the current moment. This may change in the future, but for now, what is it that's calling to your soul?

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dragon, the energy of September 2024 for you is precious but also subtle. It wants to hide itself from focus and you may find yourself doing the same. Trust this urge even if others don't. It will help you discover insights within yourself and also give you the space to heal, reflect, and indulge in self-care.

Now's not the time to live according to others' wishes and desires, even those of your parents and elders. Now's the time to find out who you are and what makes you truly joyful and satisfied. That's how you will be able to blend the expectations of those you respect with your own chosen path in life.

Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Snake, the energy of September 2024 for you is all about trying something new and not allowing anything (or anyone) to hold you back! If you believe you can, you will. If you allow self-sabotage to thrive instead, you will lose out on a beautiful opportunity for growth beyond your comfort zone.

You are also encouraged to eat better this month, especially vegetables and leafy greens. Anything plant-derived or borne of the earth (like mushrooms) will have a positive impact on you at this time.

Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Horse, the time has come for you to put your foot down. That's the message and theme for you for September 2024. You are on a path that's slightly different from that of the other Chinese zodiac signs. You are being challenged to be an outlier. So don't worry about what others are doing and why they seem to have similar energies impacting them.

Your path is unique right now and will help you become a leader, trendsetter, or social changemaker if that's what you desire to do and be. Throw second-guessing out of the window! You've got this if you believe.

Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Goat, the time has come for you to know yourself. The energy of September 2024 for you is done with misgivings and doubts. You are urged to let go of the crossroads and make a solid decision. You are also urged to find out who you are and what you stand for while at this. If you don't choose now, the world will choose for you.

Don't allow this opportunity for growth and understanding to escape you. There are treasures and pearls of wisdom in it. If you feel called to, engage with local charities and speak to the elderly from all walks of life. That too will help you on this quest.

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monkey, the energy of September 2024 for you is beautiful and true. If you lean into your inner beauty, you will find blessings without the need to expend any effort. You will magnetically attract it all!

This will be prevalent in your love life, too, so be aware of this power. You can channel this to find true love if you wish, or you can use it to have fun, meet new people, and explore the world and yourself through various experiences. It's always your choice.

You are also encouraged to eat good food, whether you cook it yourself or eat from outside. Your spiritual and physical bodies are intertwined, so this message impacts both.

Advertisement

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, the energy of September 2024 urges you to be mindful as you make your way through life. Sometimes it's better to be patient and allow things to fall where they may than to be impatient and ruin the flow and the labor of love. Life doesn't have to be a box of chocolates if you know exactly what you want. Don't rush what must not be rushed.

Weirdly enough, chocolates will literally have a positive impact on you this month, whether that's a regular bar of milk chocolate or the exotic Dubai chocolate that's going viral on social media. What will you choose?

Advertisement

Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, the energy of September 2024 for you has a friendly quality that will impact your social life more than anything else. Some of you may go viral on social media too! (Especially if you are an artist or some other kind of creative.)

Advertisement

Your experiences with your friends is also highlighted here. Wisdom will flow to you through these interactions, although not directly all the time. Sometimes being in their presence will reveal something that you may not have realized before.

If you feel called to, journal your thoughts regularly. It will help you understand the thread of wisdom connecting you from one experience to another and help you see where the cosmos is leading you.

Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pig, the energy of September 2024 for you is absolutely fabulous! Choose yourself and you will discover the whole world within you. Don't run after those who don't appreciate or love you. You will find your true soul tribe that way.

Just remember: just because you have camaraderie with someone does not mean they are a soulmate (whether romantic or platonic). Let relationships grow organically and don't maintain any expectations. You will be pleasantly surprised how things unfold and in which direction.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.