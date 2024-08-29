5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Have Very Lucky Horoscopes The Week Of September 2, 2024

Between September 2 and 8, 2024, the week's lucky energy is understated but makes itself known through hard work and effort. The I Ching hexagram of luck is Lake over Mountain (#31), changing to Wind over Fire (#37). The I Ching reminds us that staying grounded is always good, whether the day is pleasant or one feels a metaphorical riptide rolling in.

Inner groundedness can see you through incidents and situations that may try to restrict you or hurt your self-esteem. Confidence will prevent you from being carried away when you need to stay focused. Reach out and seize the good fortune to create your own luck. Once you know the right path for you, pace yourself. Awareness will help you make the most of your good luck as you grow and transform alongside it. Now, let's see what's in store for Horse, Ox, Rabbit, Goat, and Snake their weekly horoscopes.

The five luckiest Chinese zodiac signs starting September 2-8, 2024.

1. Horse

Horse, your luck this week will unfold whenever you are alone and enjoying the world's wonders in peace. Whether this occurs in your living room while reading a book or in a garden as you observe a butterfly on a flower, your luck will bloom unexpectedly in such scenes.

For some, this luck will draw a kindred soul to you who will either lead you indirectly, through your conversations, to an opportunity you were looking for or turn out to be a soulmate. The color blue will be lucky for you this week. Working with the crystal Aquamarine will also be lucky.

2. Ox

Ox, there's no stopping you now! Even if you try, you won't be able to keep the spotlight away from you. That's your luck this week. The spotlight and the stage will find you wherever you go, regardless of what you are doing, who you are with, or what you wear.

The last point is interesting; you may want to pay more attention to your outfits this week. No one wants to be caught on stage in pajamas, after all! If you feel called to, work with red-colored crystals this week to help you stay grounded through the root chakra. The color red will also boost your luck this week.

3. Rabbit

Rabbit, if you have been experiencing adversarial situations, things are about to take a turn for the best of you. Karmic justice is about to get served, and those who went out of their way to be a thorn in your path will regret such short-sighted moves. That's your luck this week!

If you feel called to, journal about your experiences and note any signs and synchronicities you observe. They will alert you to the next round of lucky “coincidences” tailor-made for you. The colors blue and green will be lucky for you this week.

4. Goat

Goat, whatever your gender or identity may be, your luck this week will flow through feminine hands. But not the stereotypical definition of femininity that is usually weak, fragile, docile, and portrayed creepily as child-like. This is the kind of femininity that rules queendoms and becomes the head of state. This is the kind that mixes wisdom with strength and powerful moves. Your luck shall flow through such a hand, whether in your personal life, relationship, or even professionally (or at school).

So catch the blessing and not let conditioned beliefs ruin anything for you! Staying grounded will enable you to see more clearly. The color red will be lucky for you this week.

5. Snake

Snake, you will be so lucky this week that you won't feel it after a point. It's almost as if all the good turns will desensitize you to the blessings. Try to stay mindful so you can combat this. Or you risk going with the flow of positivity and never actually tapping into it effectively to further your dreams or goals.

You are also encouraged to spend more time with your family and loved ones this week so they can experience some blessings. The result is true, too — don't let energy vampires take up space meant for your loved ones!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.