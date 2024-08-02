Weekly Horoscope For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From August 5 - 11, 2024

The energy this week, between August 5 - 11, 2024, has a distinctly whimsical quality to it. As we look at the weekly horoscopes, here is the general message for everyone: two can be company and three can be a crowd, so focus on high-quality relationships and try to avoid being around individuals who don't add value to your time.

The I Ching hexagram for the week is Water over Fire (#63), changing to Wind over Earth (#20). It reminds us that patience is the key to accomplishing something, whether a dream or another goal. You cannot leave the kettle over flames while preparing tea and forget all about it. The water will boil over and create a mess or worse.

Therefore, you must show up every day when you decide which path to take. Some days are harder, and others easier, but they all contribute to the overarching storyline and the journey that leads to the destination. Waiting does not have to be boring, though. If you are mindful, it can reveal life lessons and nuggets of wisdom.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for August 5 - 11, 2024:

Rat

1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

suwillustrations | Canva

General Overview:

Rat, the time has come for you to rise and seize your destiny. There's a cosmic window of opportunity here. Will you be brave? Or will fears continue to rule you?

Lucky Day in Love: August 6

In love, be patient with yourself and also with the one you are with (or dating). Love takes time to grow as you will take time to go from strangers to beloved. Just remember: this does not apply to red flags at all!

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 9

You're well-regarded at this time. Continue to be yourself, but also make sure to strike the right balance between speaking and listening to build stronger bonds.

Lucky Day for Career: August 9

Be brave when striving to reach a goal. Now is a good time to make changes. Don't allow fears to rule your choices. When you are presented with an option, see how timely it is and be sure to act accordingly.

Ox

1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

suwillustrations | Canva

General Overview:

Ox, you are a kind soul who desires harmony in your surroundings with zero drama. The cosmic forces urge you not to confuse this with complacency. One must weed one's garden to maintain harmony, too.

Lucky Day in Love: August 8

In love, don't brush anything under the rug. A few moments of stress to sort out a situation will lead to more joy and peace in the long run than not doing so.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 7

Your social life may not be very fruitful this week. Most of you will feel too introverted to do much. Trust that inner knowledge and lean into self-care.

Lucky Day for Career: August 11

Now's the time to make a move. Learn more and add additional skills to your repertoire. Set your intentions, and go for it!

Tiger

1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

suwillustrations | Canva

General Overview:

Tiger, your psychic senses are being highlighted again this week. So, be more mindful as you go about your days. Important insights will come to you when you do.

Lucky Day in Love: August 11

In love, you are urged to trust your inclinations and interests. One cannot manufacture desire if it does not exist. You can always be friends though... unless the other individual cannot respect your boundaries in this.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 10

For your social life, you are urged to be fair-minded and look at all the facets of a story before concluding it, especially if it feels like someone is trying to drive a wedge between you and another friend.

Lucky Day for Career: August 9

In your career, stand strong but more like a bamboo tree. It always knows its mind but is wise enough to bend away in storms.

Rabbit

1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

suwillustrations | Canva

General Overview:

Rabbit, you will be incredibly lucky this week! Be prepared for a weekend blockbuster too... not literally, but it could be.

Lucky Day in Love: August 8

In love, you are urged to be soft-hearted and speak your mind from a place of love. The one who is compatible with you will honor your voice and listen, while the one who is not will not.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 6

Socially, you are urged to take a step back if you feel the need. Not every week has to be action-packed. Some weeks can be spent on personal projects or just lazying at home.

Lucky Day for Career: August 6

In your career, be truthful about your wish, but don't ignore red flags. The way a person treats you from the start will be how they treat you even beyond that point. But do be compassionate about non-red flag human fallacies. It may even be an invisible disability, like chronic pain.

Dragon

1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

suwillustrations | Canva

General Overview:

Dragon, this week's energy is big and beautiful for you. Prepare to feel blessed under its influence. You are also urged to be more creative than usual!

Lucky Day in Love: August 5

In love, you will find the one if you haven't already. Fate is ready to reveal them. So be mindful!

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 6

For your social life, you are urged to step back from the spotlight this week. Let others shine, and cheer them on if they are loved ones or good friends.

Lucky Day for Career: August 5

In your career too, you are urged to be more moderate in your approach. Now's the time to enjoy what's good and celebrate the small wins. But the time for big moves is not now.

Snake

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

suwillustrations | Canva

General Overview:

Snake, have you ever wondered why you sometimes feel as if you are in the wrong place or at the wrong time? Cosmic occurrence this week that will draw out these feelings from within you. You are encouraged to journal your feelings and thoughts to get to the bottom of it.

Lucky Day in Love: August 5

In love, be honest about your wishes and then give the other person space to reciprocate. The meeting ground between the two will reveal if you are truly meant for one another or are blocking yourself from finding true love.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 7

You are also encouraged to be mindful in your social life. Live and let live is the motto here, and so is being aware of red flags.

Lucky Day for Career: August 11

As for your career, the time is ripe to try something new. But only you can decide what this means specifically for you. You may find inspiration in the oddest places!

Horse

1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

suwillustrations | Canva

General Overview:

Horse, have you ever felt tired of being something you are not just to please your elders or family? The cosmic forces urge you to be honest with yourself this week. A window will open soon for you, but you will miss it if fears and doubts still rule you.

Lucky Day in Love: August 10

In love, trust your inner counsel. Not everyone is the right one for you, and that's okay. This will help you overcome rejections and also help you stave off any people-pleasing tendencies in romance.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 9

As for your social life, you are encouraged to dress to impress this week! The more you shine, the more you will glow, and the easier it will be for luck to find you.

Lucky Day for Career: August 11

In your career, you are encouraged to be studious and lean towards higher education at this time. You can add more feathers to your cap if you trust your ability to learn even more than what you know already ... even if it will be hard work.

Goat

1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

suwillustrations | Canva

General Overview:

Goat, the time has come for you to make a choice. Will you choose your family's wishes? Or will you trust your heart and embrace the space of joy within?

Lucky Day in Love: August 10

In love, too, this message urges you to be mindful of who you are engaging with and whether you are truly the one for you. If they are, make sure to send your gratitude into the ether, maybe with offerings of fruits or flowers. Not every person gets to be with their soulmate.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 8 & 9

In your social life, you are encouraged to be patient this week. Sometimes, people are slower than usual, and other times, faster. You don't need to adjust your pace if it doesn't feel right, but knowing this will allow you to be more compassionate about other people's biorhythms.

Lucky Day for Career: August 10

As for your career, now's the time to be more creative and push yourself out of your comfort zone. Push the envelope if you have always wanted to! Because... why not?

Monkey

1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

suwillustrations | Canva

General Overview:

Monkey, the time has come for you to seize your destiny. Where you go is of crucial importance now because other roads may not be accessible after that. So be mindful and take your time if you need to, but choose what's best for you in the end.

Lucky Day in Love: August 11

In love, you are urged to be kind and patient, but not to a fault. A partnership is one where both show up equally in creative engagements and also the duller chores of everyday life. It's that giving and receiving that builds bonds, too.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 10

In your social life, you are urged to be a listener more than a speaker this week. Intriguing insights and clarity await on this path.

Lucky Day for Career: August 8 & 9

As for your career, now's the time to be certain of who you wish to be and what your future will look like for you and your loved ones.

Rooster

1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

suwillustrations | Canva

General Overview:

Rooster, intriguing times are ahead! Keep an open mind and you will meet new friends who open new frontiers for you and show you fascinating aspects of their culture.

Lucky Day in Love: August 10

In love, you will experience the same, too, if you are willing to step out of your comfort zone. If you are already in a relationship, this message is more about trying new things with your partner to keep the spark alive.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 9

In your social life, you must watch out for people-pleasing tendencies. Setting healthy boundaries is crucial at this juncture. Self-care is also highlighted here.

Lucky Day for Career: August 7

The energy around your career is beautiful, too. As long as you remain true to yourself, you will do well.

Dog

1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

suwillustrations | Canva

General Overview:

Dog, the time has come for you to choose, especially if you have been flip-flopping between two options for the longest time. The cosmic forces will choose for you otherwise. So act fast!

Lucky Day in Love: August 7 & 8

In love, you are encouraged to trust your heart but be open to learning new things and trying the hobbies of your partner or date too. Just remember: if they are not willing to do the same with you, there's a fundamental incompatibility or lack of respect there.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 10

As for your social life, you are the best friend anyone could ask for. Never doubt that, especially if you honor your friends with the truth instead of allowing them to slip into disasterland.

Lucky Day for Career: August 11

The energy around your career is beautiful, too, this week. As long as you know your mind, you will do well.

Pig

1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

suwillustrations | Canva

General Overview:

Pig, have you ever wondered what you would do if you had an extra five hours every day? This message also highlights the need to rest and avoid burnout.

Lucky Day in Love: August 11

In love, you are urged to honor what's beautiful and build your relationship daily by showing up in it. Both big gestures and small ones will count.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 11

For your social life, now's the time to trust your instincts and throw a house party if you have been thinking of doing so for a long time. You will be fine! Trust yourself.

Lucky Day for Career: August 10

The energy around your career is good this week. Yet the time is not right now to try something bold or new. Be patient as the energy grows. Something will change closer to the end of 2024.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.