Prepare yourselves for plenty of reflection this week during the start of Mercury retrograde because Mercury will also reenter Leo next allowing us to return and set the pieces of the puzzle to their rightful place.

Mercury stations retrograde on August 5

Retrograde periods initiate a cycle of hard work and patience. With the Moon in Virgo early in the week in conjunction with Mercury stationing retrograde, it can feel like a prelude to the energy of Mercury going back into Leo one more time this summer.

Moon enters Libra on August 8

When the Moon enters Libra on the 8th, we may reminisce or reflect on romance and those connections we made in the past. This can be a vulnerable point in our relationships, especially if an ex comes back around during Mercury rx.

Moon enters Scorpio on August 10

As the week ends, the Moon will enter the sign of passionate Scorpio on the 10th, intensifying our connections and allowing us to be emotionally vulnerable with those we love. Let's find out what else is in store for us this week!

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from August 5 - 11, 2024.

Aries

To thrive in the career front or any area that involves interacting with others, you must learn how to work well with them. The week may have you more fixated on productivity and improving your working relationships.

The Moon in Virgo keeps you prepped and ready for any obstacles. While the Moon in Libra helps you be more diplomatic. Be willing to compromise to preserve the peace and not create conflict. The Moon in Scorpio shows you the benefits of working well with others.

Taurus

Understanding what you seek in relationships will be one of the themes the Moon in Virgo will bring up and Mercury Retrograde will continue to unravel.

When the Moon enters Libra, you will be able to build a better relationship with yourself because these lessons will continue with the Moon in Scorpio. After Luna enters this Mars-ruled Moon, you will see how incorporating your needs can allow your relationships to elevate.

Gemini

The Mutable planets squaring off will continue to transform you and allow you to see your power. The Moon in Virgo will emphasize the themes of the retrograde, bringing your dreams to the spotlight.

Having the airy Libra Moon as an ally will allow you to keep focused on your plans and experience more optimism. You know how to get things moving and will find ways to enhance your skills. The Moon in Scorpio will give you structure and clarity about your path.

Cancer

The Moon in Virgo might show you how to connect with your potential, and you can see how this is emphasized during Mercury retrograde. When the Moon enters Cardinal Libra, you can connect with your artistic side. Take creative risks at home and feel more inspired by the environment and the people around you.

When the Moon enters Scorpio, you will see how you can heighten your skills through some fun projects that can allow you to have breakthroughs.

Leo

Collaborations during this week’s transit can help you reconnect with old projects as Mercury stations retrograde. The Moon in Virgo will help you brainstorm some potent ideas that will allow you to make discoveries.

Your imaginative side blossoms with the Moon in Libra, allowing others to be mesmerized by your intelligence and creativity. When the Moon enters Scorpio, you can see how the support you have from others can allow you to progress with your work.

Virgo

The week begins with the Moon in your sign and setting the stage for Mercury Retrograde. When the Moon enters vibrant Libra, you will see how your relationship energy is magnified, especially with Venus in your sign, enhancing your charisma and magnetism.

It can be a period to connect with your partner and show them love in a new way. The Moon in Scorpio adds more romantic energy to your world that can help you also find some balance in your relationships.

Libra

Making time to meditate and reflect may be the focal point for you during this Mercury Retrograde. The Moon in Virgo brings calm to the storm of planetary squares in the sky, a time to opt out of socializing and staying in. You can see how moments of relaxation can help you recalibrate.

The Moon in Libra can feel refreshing and enlightening. Expect to feel more momentum with the Moon in Scorpio, empowering you and making you feel courageous.

Scorpio

Finding time to spend with others will be the theme of this week’s transit that will continue during Mercury retrograde. The Moon in Virgo will change your relationships and energy to be explored during retrograde.

Healing energy is brought by the Moon in Libra, a time for reconciliation and closing chapters. When the Moon is in your sign, you can feel recharged and ready to face the upcoming week.

Sagittarius

Early in the week with the Moon in Virgo may help reveal topics about your career or potential academic pursuits. More of this energy will be intensified with the Moon in Libra, adding moments of reflection connected with your successes.

The energy during this time should be centered on the positive periods and not the negative, so don’t be overly critical. The Moon in Scorpio reminds you that while ambition and planning are important, you still need to find time to focus on yourself.

Capricorn

It is a time to concentrate on improving or honing your skills in your respective field. The Moon in Virgo will allow you to advance and find methods to continue learning and growing to continue on your path to success.

When Luna enters Libra, it may allow you to set your sights on greater things. The Moon in Scorpio fuels your ambition while also developing confidence in the work you do.

Aquarius

With the Moon in Virgo, you are discovering your potential and will see more of your gifts during the Mercury retrograde transit. The Moon in Libra gives you confidence and a guideline for your goals, helping you to feel more inspired by the material you are learning or reviewing.

Having the Moon in Scorpio may bring new perspectives and will give you the tools needed to take on leadership roles. People may go to you for advice during this time.

Pisces

Love will be a predominant theme this week as Mercury prepares to station retrograde. At the beginning of the week, the Moon in Virgo will have you connect with your partner on a new level, especially with Venus also in the same sign.

Emotional vulnerability will be strong during the Moon in Libra and Scorpio, a time to show your romantic partners how you feel about them and vice versa. The Moon in Scorpio can also help you to see your partner in a new light.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.