Mercury Retrograde Significantly Affects Relationships For 3 Zodiac Signs Between August 5 - 11, 2024

The week of August 5th arrives with Mercury stationing retrograde in Virgo. While Mercury retrograde is famous for bringing exes back into your life, it is the process of determining whether or not you’ve learned your karmic lesson. Mercury retrograde won’t ever bring back that toxic ex once you know you deserve better, but it will if you are still doubting yourself.

Besides being the ultimate test for whether you are ready to move forward into a healthy relationship, Mercury retrograde can often slow down new connections, making it difficult to determine if things are progressing in the ways you need.

While this period often requires you to fully show up for the process, it’s also one to be careful in, because the smallest choice could affect the future of your romantic life.

Relationships are not hard, nor are they meant to be. What you often perceive as a hard relationship is masking a karmic lesson that you are meant to not only move through but learn in its entirety. A karmic lesson often concerns your childhood wounding along with themes around worthiness, advocating for your truth, or even boundaries.

To learn this lesson, though, you will be attracted to a relationship that tests all of it, with the ultimate purpose not to somehow make it better but to heal your way right out of the connection itself. See, you can’t rush your lessons, nor can you rush trying to establish a new relationship. You can only practice patience and wisdom in ensuring that each choice you make is based on healing rather than what hurt you in the past.

For three zodiac signs, Mercury retrograde will affect their relationships the week of August 5, 2024:

1. Pisces

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

It may not all be unwelcome news, dear Pisces, but you still want to be careful about your decisions once Mercury stations retrograde in Virgo this Monday, August 5, in your house of relationships. Depending on where you are in your journey, the energy of Mercury retrograde may very well bring a divine test from the universe on whether you’ve learned your karmic lesson.

Be very mindful of taking anyone back who has crossed major boundaries with you or who now promises they have seen the light and realize how much they love you. Relationships that tend to reconnect during Mercury retrograde inevitably will fail, so it’s important to focus on your current path right now.

Even if you end up being in the clear when it comes to the karmic lessons of Mercury retrograde, you still may struggle in your relationship. You may find that growth, conversations, or even your ability to see one another regularly feels like it stalls out this week. Rather than taking it personally and letting your fear have you cutting off this person or getting overly frustrated, try to see it as temporary.

Mercury retrograde can cause unwanted delays even for the best relationships, so it’s important to give yourself some grace. Use this time to care for yourself instead of getting back with a toxic ex — or sabotaging a truly loving relationship.

2. Scorpio

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Just because someone comes back into your life, Scorpio does not mean that it’s meant to be. Because you are a zodiac sign that rules the depths of the subconscious, you often have to master a great deal of karmic lessons involving no longer romanticizing the availability of partners or even the hurt that they may cause. By doing so, you stop fantasizing about the one person it didn’t work out with and start seeing that they never actually treated you in the way you deserve anyway.

Pay close attention to anyone who tries to return to your life on Wednesday, August 7, as Neptune in Pisces aligns with retrograde Pluto in Aquarius in your house of home and marriage. This may be the universe's final test until you are genuinely ready to move toward a healthier way of loving.

While exes returning can be troubling to any degree, for you, the energy of this particular retrograde would center around someone that you had seen building a life with and that you hoped would be a significant part of your future. This means that those soul ties are especially deep, and if you’ve found yourself unable to move on just yet, then you may need to hold space for what arises so that you can deal with it once and for all.

If you’re currently married, the advice is the same, as this energy can cause numerous challenges and a breakdown in communication in even the most stable of connections. Just try to focus on what you need to feel your best and try to spend more time with friends rather than anything romantically related at this time.

3. Virgo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You may have said you want and are ready for a healthy relationship, dear Virgo, but the universe is going to test you just to make sure that you are. As Mercury retrograde begins on Monday, August 5, you will be more prone to doubt yourself or change your mind about certain decisions you’ve already made.

This may have you relaxing boundaries that you had previously put in place or wondering if that particular ex is that bad for you. But as you continue to work with the energies of Neptune in Pisces and retrograde Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday, August 7, you may start to think that this toxic relationship is meant for you.

On the other hand, if you’ve been debating about continuing a particular relationship, then this energy could also be the final moment in knowing once and for all that you deserve better. Even if that occurs, though, it would still be wise to have any big conversations or discussions of break-up until after Mercury stations direct on August 28 — otherwise, you may find that relationship boomerangs back into your life later on.

You would be wise to start journaling in the week of August 5, about your reasons for ending a past relationship or even wanting to break up in a current one. The more you can sit with your thoughts, remembering all the times you were heartbroken or betrayed, the better you will be able to handle the temptation of continuing within any karmic cycle.

It may also be of benefit for you to start looking into themes surrounding inner child healing, as well as reparenting the inner child. Many of these wounds you’ve been repeating are based on what you experienced early in your life, and so the best way to heal may be to spend this time focusing on what you ever thought love had to be worked for – or even cause pain.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.