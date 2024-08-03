Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week For August 5 - 11, 2024

The luckiest day of the week of August 5 takes Mercury retrograde in Virgo into account, giving each zodiac sign a chance to reflect on the foundations they have built. This energy can provide you with unique opportunities to redirect your path and make the most of any reviews or changes that you want to implement.

As you surrender to what Mercury retrograde brings into your life, the alignment of the Leo Sun and Jupiter in Gemini on Wednesday, August 7, brings you a magical aura of good luck as you start to see just how blessed you are in taking action on your dreams. This will fill you with greater optimism and courage and allow you to better use the opportunities that begin to present themselves.

While you are experiencing the benefit of one of the longer transits of 2024, Neptune in Pisces aligning with retrograde Pluto in Aquarius – it still doesn’t mean that it can’t benefit you and your career or even life path. This energy, which will still be in effect the week of August 5, will help you understand your dreams more clearly as you also feel ready to start building them on the solid foundation of the truth.

Toward the end of the week, Mercury and Venus will align together in Virgo on Thursday, August 8, just before asteroid Juno returns to Libra on Friday, August 9. Mercury and Venus's alignments are incredibly lucky, bringing new financial opportunities — and perhaps even romance.

Yet, Juno in Libra asks you to focus your plans on balance, justice, and working together for the greater good. There is a great deal of benefit in the week ahead as long as you can surrender to any pauses, lean into your truth, and realize that you can’t cut corners to achieve the life of your dreams.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week of August 5 - 11, 2024:

Luckiest day for Aries: Monday, August 5

You have been so consumed with moving ahead and taking care of certain matters that you haven’t been taking very good care of yourself, dear Aries. Try not to see this as a delay in plans or even your inability to accomplish what you are hoping for. By taking time this week to start focusing on your health and well-being, you will be better prepared for the journey ahead and enjoy the rewards for all of your efforts.

Consciously try to slow down this week, take an extra day off if you can, get to that new exercise routine, or even schedule an appointment with your therapist. Mercury stations retrograde in Virgo on Monday, August 5, reminding you that your health is wealth, and by taking care of yourself and even just getting the rest you require, you will be in a better position to continue on the path to your dreams.

Luckiest day for Taurus: Wednesday, August 7

While there might be so many facets of your life right now that are calling for your attention, Taurus, you need to ensure you’re not neglecting yourself in the process. As the Leo Sun aligns with Jupiter in Gemini on Wednesday, August 7, you are being given an incredible opportunity to understand more about what it is you want for your life and to begin investing in yourself in new ways. While this would favor any sort of real estate endeavor, it’s also about setting up a life of value for yourself.

A life of value means that your days are made up of what feels like it gives you energy rather than depletes it, what fills your cup rather than empties it. You deserve to invest in yourself to build a life that gives back to you and brings that feeling of fulfillment you desire. Don’t waste time with anything that isn’t a full and resounding yes, and instead, focus solely on what resonates with your soul.

Luckiest day for Gemini: Thursday, August 8

Career matters have dominated much of the energy of 2024 so far, dear Gemini, and that will continue for you. You have felt a shift in your life this year where you are being drawn to reflect not just on the paycheck you receive for your work but the benefit in the world you are contributing to.

On this path, though there are often challenges or even moments where you may have felt disheartened by certain circumstances — but all of that should be lifting as you continue to work with the energy of Neptune in Pisces and Pluto in Aquarius.

This alignment between the planet of dreams and the ruler of truth will continue through August, making it an enormously powerful energy in your life. Let yourself spend as much time as you need reflecting, making a plan, and, most of all, still honoring your professional dreams. There isn’t anything you can’t accomplish around this time, but you need to ensure you are not only honoring your truth but working with it as well.

Luckiest day for Cancer: Wednesday, August 7

A dream isn’t only a wish, Cancer, but a divine idea meant to help you accelerate your life. Pay attention to your dreams, both those you have while sleeping and those you have during your waking hours.

Listen more keenly to your intuition and start paying attention to signs from the universe. You've seen a particular idea rise repeatedly recently, and though it may not seem connected to a career, there is space to start monetizing it.

By taking this dream, working with it, and figuring out how to begin to put it out into the world, you will be taking the beginning steps of creating a whole new career and life for yourself.

Don’t dismiss anything right now, no matter how small or farfetched it might seem. And remember, you don’t need to see how it will turn out to begin; you only need to start.

Luckiest day for Leo: Friday, August 9

You are being guided to find a balance between embracing your bold voice and advocating for fairness, Leo. On your current path, you have been encouraged to become more authentic and not hesitate to say what you want into existence, but it seems now you will go further if you employ the help of others. Try to listen in the week of August 5 more than you speak, especially once asteroid Juno returns to Libra on Friday, August 9.

The energy of Juno in Libra will help you become more diplomatic, work better with others, and devise a plan that benefits more than just yourself. If you have been trying to accomplish a specific task alone or even have felt yourself competing with those you work with, this is your chance to start embracing more of that teamwork perspective. You will realize that it’s not just about you winning — but the reality that everyone can, and it will never take away from your successes.

Luckiest day for Virgo: Friday, August 9

As Juno shifts into Libra on Friday, August 9, you will be directed to reflect on your finances in new ways, Virgo. Juno governs themes centered around the home and even contracts, which means it will likely bring in a new sense of financial abundance through your ability to practice fairness and respect for others.

You may also see these themes begin to play out in your romantic life as you and your partner create a financial plan for the future or even begin to divvy up bills and money in new ways. At first, this energy may seem to contradict what you had hoped or even what you’ve been working towards. However, it will allow you to generate more income and have time to focus on what is most important in your life.

Try to hold space for this process and remember that you and your partner are working together, and you also deserve to have a life that truly reflects what is most valuable.

Luckiest day for Libra: Wednesday, August 7

There is an energy of expansiveness that will surround your life through the end of the year, Libra, which means that you are also being guided to take each opportunity that arrives. As the Leo Sun aligns with Jupiter in Gemini on Wednesday, August 7, you will encounter a divine meeting that can help influence what you are trying to manifest.

Be very mindful of unexpected conversations, offers of help, or even investment, and keep in mind that you are worthy of receiving support on this part of your journey. You don’t have to, or are you meant to do this all alone, but to receive the most benefit, you also need to start opening yourself up more to new connections and beneficial relationships.

The energy of the Sun and Jupiter is all about networking, dear Libra. This is different from simply working together with someone else. It means tapping into the energy that surrounds you so that you can begin to receive the divine opportunities of the universe.

Luckiest day for Scorpio: Wednesday, August 7

Don’t worry if you haven’t seen the changes you’ve been hoping for just yet, Scorpio; you are still right where you are supposed to be. Often, massive periods of transformation, like you are within now, take more time to come together or even to bring forth that catalyst moment.

You can’t lose hope just because of the length of time that it seems events are taking to come together, and as the Leo Sun aligns with Jupiter in Gemini on Wednesday, August 7, you will be given some clarity on what the next step is to take.

All along, you’ve been looking outside yourself for the key to changing your life in the ways you desire, but the reality is you are the key. As the energy of the Sun and Jupiter begin to filter into your life, you will receive a turnaround moment in your career that will impact the rest of your life.

Whether it’s hearing about a new role, promotion, or even having to relocate for work, this offer will be the first stepping stone in your new life — and will be the reminder that everything is happening as it’s meant to.

Luckiest day for Sagittarius: Thursday, August 8

There is no reason to rush, Sagittarius, especially when you are trying to establish yourself in your career. Oftentimes, the greatest successes are those that take the longest simply because what you are building is also meant to last. As Mercury and Venus unite in Virgo on Thursday, August 8, this is your chance to revisit the drawing board and discover the most successful and abundant way to progress in your career.

Mercury tends to bring offers, and Venus will help to increase your finances, so staying open-minded and holding space for what arrives is incredibly important.

Don’t be so quick to see progress that you continue to direct certain matters, or you just may miss this incredible opportunity. While signing contracts and taking new jobs aren’t always favored under the energy of Mercury retrograde, it doesn’t mean a promotion or raise falls into the same category. Trust yourself, but also, and maybe even more so, trust the universe.

Luckiest day for Capricorn: Thursday, August 8

The most amazing turnarounds in life do tend to happen when you least expect them, dear Capricorn. But the trick is to be able to receive these divine redirections from the universe which will be especially true as Mercury and Venus merge in Virgo on Thursday, August 8. This is all about newness for you, as Virgo in your chart is one of the few areas that denote new beginnings.

The offer that you will be receiving will allow you to not only feel lucky, and become more abundant in your life, but it will also open up new opportunities in travel, business, and spirituality. You have put in so much work recently that now it is time to receive a little divine help, but you have to believe that what is ahead will be far better than anything you’ve already experienced.

Try to remember that you are safe to take risks and, most importantly, that you can trust this new offer, no matter how good to be true it might seem at first.

Luckiest day for Aquarius: Friday, August 9

You don’t always need to choose between a life of being a free spirit and having the grounded roots you desire, Aquarius. Instead, there is always a balance that can assist you in your life, your career, and even your romantic life.

Although Juno reentering Libra on Friday, August 9, does bring opportunities for travel or relocation, you may also find that you can take more risk simply because you feel more comfortable within yourself.

This will initiate a new phase in your life where you are more confident about taking risks, stepping out of your comfort zone, and still honoring what you value most about your life.

Instead of seeing matters in your life as either-or, try to see that you can have it all. By changing your perspective and realizing that you do have the ability to retain your authenticity no matter where you are, you can also begin to seize the opportunities for abundance and new beginnings.

Luckiest day for Pisces: Friday, August 9

Listen to your heart, sweet Pisces, and choose what feels good for you. As asteroid Juno returns to Libra on Friday, August 9, you will feel more comfortable with the change process because you can discern that everything that occurs is happening for your highest good.

While this may positively affect your romantic relationship, you also should see a beneficial effect on your professional life as well. Try to understand that you don’t have to work yourself until you are depleted or suffer to manifest the life you want. Instead, you can move toward success while prioritizing how you feel and even what brings you the most joy.

Juno in Libra can help you approach significant changes in your life with a greater sense of balance. You will also be able to choose to focus more on what will help you feel your best. You may also be more able to take certain risks around this time, especially related to love and finances, as you will not only have a greater sense of trust but also because that theme of balance will allow you to be more pragmatic in your choices.

