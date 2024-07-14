July 15 - 21, 2024 Weekly Horoscope For All 12 Zodiac Signs

This week's horoscope reveals that if we allow the collective to channel their energy into pursuing their dreams, magic happens. When the Moon enters Sagittarius on the 16th, it will carry on the messages of the Scorpio Moon but with more idealism and hope. We are able to see the vision and apply the new plans with Mercury now in a fire sign, guiding us to continue navigating the new landscape.

Mars will enter the sign of Gemini on the 20th, a new chapter, especially for Mutable and Air signs. Mars here will allow us to center once more on communicating, researching and connecting with others. It is a transit that will fuel Jupiter, making for an explosive period with an influx of news and information.

The week closes with the second Full Moon in Capricorn, allowing us to revisit some themes from last month’s energetic Full Moon. The transit may help us all to analyze the work we do and to rekindle the passion and ambition we once had for it. It is an essential period with a Full Moon returning to help the collective close some essential chapters.

Here's what to look out for during the weekly horoscope from July 15 - 21, 2024 for each zodiac sign.

Aries

Transforming your home or workspace into a place that brings you inspiration and enthusiasm will be the theme of the Scorpio Moon transit. When the Moon enters Sagittarius, you will be able to analyze your philosophies with greater detail and go more in depth.

Mars in Gemini adds a lot of focus to your planning process and allows you to make new connections for the next several weeks. The Full Moon in Capricorn reminds you about what you want out of your career, school or overall objectives. It can be a reset for you, where taking action to fulfill those dreams will begin now.

Taurus

The Moon in Scorpio this week will bring your attention to your relationships, healing and personal transformations. Having the Moon in Sagittarius towards the middle of the week helps bring more cheerfulness, but it will also allow you to give yourself more care and self-love.

Concentrate on yourself, and make sure to show yourself some love. Mars will enter Gemini, bringing a new perspective to your relationships and overall plans.

You can be more flexible about changing your mind during this time. When the Full Moon enters Capricorn, it can be revitalizing and feel like an awakening since the transit will make you more optimistic.

Gemini

A very powerful week for you with Mars entering your sign on the 20th, which will allow you to work hard and dream big. The week starts with the spirited Moon in Scorpio reminding you to take care of yourself and go slow if needed.

The Moon in Sagittarius can allow you to connect with your friends or romantic partner because your communication feels much livelier now. The Moon in Capricorn will help you consider where to add more balance to your life. If you have neglected your family, relationships or career, you will be able to fix your foundation and strengthen it.

Cancer

Growth and power are synonyms with the Moon in Scorpio earlier in the week, allowing you to rediscover what you want to create and make now that your creative juices are active. The Moon in Sagittarius will bring you a lot of focus and determination because the people around you will spark something in you that will push you to elevate.

Mars in Gemini carries the same message: to get inspired by others and to work on what you dream of. The Full Moon in Capricorn will allow you to develop solid connections that will help you make breakthroughs in your career if you are willing to put in the work.

Leo

As we get closer to your season, you may relish with a few planets in your sign, making you feel in control and empowered. The Moon in Scorpio allows you to uncover mysteries and secrets surrounding your home. It also allows you to create your blueprint.

The Moon in Sagittarius is a good transit, adding more romantic energy and activating the planets in your sign. Getting those projects started comes easily with Mars in Gemini giving you the motivation to get things done. Consider connecting with others and seeing how they inspire you. The Full Moon in Capricorn adds structure, empowers you, and helps you heal from whatever has ached your heart.

Virgo

The Moon in Scorpio brings out your strategic side. You will make breakthroughs through research and feel confident in your abilities with Mars in Cancer, adding support for you. Things get much more interesting with the Moon in Sagittarius, which reminds you of your responsibilities.

Similar themes appear with Mars’ ingress in Gemini. So, take your time to finish things, do not rush, and review. The Full Moon in Capricorn brings you a lot of optimism and passion for the road ahead. You may feel more excited for the upcoming week and could experience closure regarding previous relationships.

Libra

When it comes to building and developing good routines, the Moon in Scorpio gives you the essentials to continue feeling more aligned with your plans. Having the Moon in Sagittarius for most of the week can bring a positive and confident force that allows you to reach for the stars.

Mars will also enter Gemini, a good aspect for your sign since the air energy will bring you more self-assuredness and passion for your work. The week closes with the second Full Moon in Capricorn this year, allowing you to focus on home and career expansion topics. Ask yourself where you see yourself in the next six months.

Scorpio

Starting the week strong with the Moon in your sign, building the momentum needed for the potent changes ahead. Believe in yourself and trust the process. When the Moon enters Sagittarius, you can see how your experience will allow you to catapult any projects or new initiatives since you have the tools to take on a leadership role.

On the 20th, Mars enters Gemini, a transit that will teach you to fight for your dreams and not settle for less. The Full Moon in Capricorn echoes themes from last month and this week, making you feel more connected with the people you interact with. You're entering a period to step into your new leadership role and listen to others. Be more willing to reach compromises.

Sagittarius

Show yourself compassion and patience during the Moon in Scorpio. This should be your period to recharge and get ready to write your next chapter. The Moon in Sagittarius brings you healing, nurturing and clarity as you reconnect with yourself. It is also a period where relationships come to focus, especially once Mars ingresses in Gemini on the 20th.

Whatever changes or rebalancing you have experienced in relationships throughout the year returns again. The Full Moon in Capricorn will bring back some topics from last month, a time when you will learn to value yourself and appreciate what you have to bring to the table.

Capricorn

Getting back to connecting with friends and family could be a manifestation of the Moon in Scorpio transit early in the week. You are also setting your sights for more success and seeing the vision once the Moon enters Sagittarius. As Mars enters Gemini later in the week, it will be a moment to revamp your routines and find a way to secure more victories.

The Full Moon in your sign allows you to consider the lessons from the last Full Moon a month ago, a period where you can feel more comfortable with your purpose and direction. You are entering a new phase where you will learn to appreciate your talent and intellect.

Aquarius

Shifting your concentration on the enhancement and structures of your foundation will prove to be fruitful for you. The Moon in Sagittarius will strengthen you and help you feel productive, especially when those you trust and respect will give you a helping hand.

The Mars ingress in Gemini is another notable transit, giving you the drive and optimism to reach for your dreams. While the Full Moon brings the attention back to your work and discipline, you know that you can manage these lessons since they will echo your need to have more confidence in you and the work you do.

Pisces

Water dynamic energy can always prove beneficial for your sign, and With the Moon in Scorpio early in the week making a trine to your sign, the flow will be welcoming. Get back to the basics, and trust your process. Don't compare yourself to anyone else. The Moon in Sagittarius fuels your ambition and allows you to make some solid goals that Mars in Gemini will help you make a reality.

The Moon in Capricorn brings you to more romantic settings, letting you know that creating a balance in your partnerships is essential, especially those romantic connections. The month has allowed you to reconnect with love and open your heart to it.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.