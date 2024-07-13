Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of Week From July 15 - 21, 2024

On Monday, July 15, Mars will dance with Uranus to create moments of unexpected opportunities. Then, on Thursday, July 18, Neptune in Pisces and Jupiter in Gemini will cross paths, opening the door to exciting luck. These planetary alignments help you to accept a risk, trust yourself and take action so your dreams can come true.

While this energy is supportive, pay attention to what's happening in your life, especially if you feel unsure. Remember, not all decisions can wait. You might not have the full story. You need to know in your heart that a particular decision is meant for you.

If you feel confident you are on the right path, that may be all you need to know. Although growth does come with a certain risk, you may feel ready to take that on as you pursue your dreams.

On July 20, Mars will enter Gemini, which could be when you see sudden events begin. A new offer could come to you, meaning you must decide on multiple options.

Although having a choice is good, it is important to remember that not all choices are meant for you. Before handing you a lucky upgrade, the universe will frequently test you to see where you are. Be wise in your choices, but don’t allow yourself to succumb to decision overload as you try to avoid making one.

Here's which day will be luckiest this week for each zodiac sign from July 15 - 21, 2024.

Aries luckiest day: Sunday, July 21

Make room for success.

You deserve the best of everything, Aries, and as the Full Moon in Capricorn rises on Sunday, July 21 – that is exactly what you will receive. This is the second of two Full Moons in Capricorn, so it’s important to reflect. What began around January 11 during the New Moon in Capricorn and on June 21, when we had the first Full Moon in this earth sign?

This week, you are asked to level up. See where you have room to grow, and leave behind the idea that somehow you aren’t worthy of all you dream of. Tune into what it means to make room for success and let yourself seize the opportune moments of luck.

Taurus luckiest day: Sunday, July 21

It's time for takeoff.

There is absolutely nothing holding you back any longer, Taurus. But that also means you have to focus on the future rather than pour over matters of the past. Full Moons bring a sense of fruition, and in the one Capricorn on Sunday, July 21, it’s about creating a moment where you can spread your wings and embrace the abundance of a new beginning in your life.

Although Full Moons can traditionally be known for endings, they actually clear space for something new to begin. Tune into what you have wanted to explore, whether business-related or travel, and realize that all you have to do is let yourself make the choices in your heart you know you are meant to.

Gemini luckiest day: Thursday, July 18

Listen to yourself.

Dear Gemini, there is no point in overthinking or even doubting yourself right now, especially with the universe on your side. Since Jupiter shifted into your sign of Gemini, you’ve wanted to stretch those wings and explore more of your authentic self. But the best part is, on this journey, you will discover that you’ve already had all you need to manifest the success and abundance you crave.

As Jupiter in Gemini aligns with Neptune in Pisces on Thursday, July 18, pay attention to your thoughts, especially as they relate to career moves or starting a new business venture. You have to tune out the world and start finally believing in yourself.

Cancer luckiest day: Sunday, July 21

Make your dreams real.

As a water sign, Cancer, it’s no secret that you are deeply intuitive, but you often learn to trust this inner part of yourself. On Sunday, July 21, Venus in Leo will align with Jupiter in Gemini, bringing about some intuitive downloads to increase your financial abundance and generate more wealth. This will strongly connect with your self-worth and value as you finally realize you deserve more than you’ve been settling for in your life.

Try not to hesitate to take action on your dreams, especially if it’s a business venture that you feel could help others. But, unless you need to collaborate to begin to shape your dream into reality, you may want to keep your plans to yourself as you don’t need any outside interference.

Leo luckiest day: Monday, July 15

Embrace positive changes.

Everything is changing, Leo, and you actually couldn’t be happier about it. Your career is always an important aspect of your life, as not only do you tend to feel connected to it, but it allows you to embrace more of your talents in the world. This energy of your career is dominated by Taurus, which means that, at times, change can be hard, but it does emphasize the need for stability and the desire for financial abundance.

As Mars and Uranus unite in Taurus on Monday, July 15, expect a sudden urge to accept a new offer, start applying, or even switch paths altogether. This aspect of change that you are excited to embrace will likely be one that began last year as Jupiter moved through Taurus, but now, it seems you’re finally ready to seal the deal and step into a role of success.

Virgo luckiest day: Monday, July 15

Abundant new opportunities await.

Although you crave consistency, Virgo, you also have a deep craving for new experiences so you can fully feel like you are living your life to its utmost potential. Because this can come across as two different parts of yourself, such as the desire to stay home versus traveling, you can often feel conflicted about which decision to make. However, as Mars and Uranus in Taurus merge their collective energies on Monday, you will feel compelled to embrace your more adventurous side.

Instead of worrying if you’ll change your mind or even what it will mean in the future, allow yourself to take action on what you’ve felt a calling to. While a trip may be in order, it may also involve a spiritual retreat or some other avenue of self-growth combined with the excitement of a new place. Adventure feeds the soul, dear Virgo, so let yourself embrace this important part of yourself.

Libra luckiest day: Sunday, July 21

Your well-being matters.

It’s OK to slow down at times, Libra, even while trying to manifest your dreams. But it’s also about creating a life that you no longer need to take a vacation from. Instead of feeling like you only have two options, working endlessly or laying around sunning on a beautiful beach, try to see how you can merge these aspects into one fulfilling, successful life.

When you are doing rewarding work, you won’t crave an escape route as much. Think about where you feel like your best self and what goes into that life, then start looking for a job role or company that aligns with that – and don’t be afraid to start your own business as well if that resonates more. The more you can take the time to figure out what you really want, the more luck you will attract to create it.

Scorpio luckiest day: Sunday, July 21

It's time for life-changing career moves.

You are being led into a brilliant new chapter in your career, Scorpio. Although you are the sign of the alchemist and revel in changes, it doesn’t mean they are always the most comfortable. Yet, this doesn’t mean it’s not precisely what you need. As Venus in Leo aligns with Jupiter in Gemini on Sunday, July 21, you are given some of the universe's luckiest energy.

Not only will this bring positive life-changing career moves, but it’s also about generating greater wealth and possibly relocating for a new position. Everything that is coming into your life at this time is positive, but you must allow yourself to have hope and believe that it is. You don’t need to protect yourself from not getting what you want any longer. Instead, it’s just about knowing you finally receive what you have always deserved.

Sagittarius luckiest day: Sunday, July 21

Financial growth is here.

The Full Moon in Capricorn on Sunday, July 21, should bring you some much-needed confirmation of your financial goals, Sagittarius. This story involving Capricorn began around the New Moon on January 11 and peaked on June 21 – now it will be about fully seeing the outcome of whatever you’ve been trying to manifest.

With so much energy directing you toward purchasing a home or even moving, you may finally receive that financial confirmation that you can move forward with your plans – or even realize you can do much more than you expected. Make time to go over your finances, even engaging a financial planner, and let yourself feel good about all the hard work you’ve done so that you can start investing in your dreams for the future.

Capricorn luckiest day: Monday, July 15

You deserve to be happy.

When you decide you deserve nothing but happiness in your life, Capricorn, then that is exactly what you will attract. But happiness isn’t only about time off or lounging around your home – it also comes from healing and the ability to realize that you deserve your life to feel good and peaceful and bring you genuine joy. As Mars and Uranus unite in Taurus on Monday, July 15, energy will merge between these two planets.

That means the action and motivation of Mars will collide with the unexpected process of change of Uranus, helping you to do whatever is necessary, not just to prioritize joy more in your life – but also to focus on your healing. You may find that you are working through some inner child or even generational healing at this time. While it might feel the opposite of joy at this moment, trust that the more you embrace this process, the closer you will get to the life you have always wanted.

Aquarius luckiest Dday: Thursday, July 18

Wealth is more than just money.

While you deserve to be financially abundant, Aquarius, you are also learning that wealth comes down to more than just money. This energy helps you understand what you value most in your life and what you need more of to feel like yourself and your life is overflowing with abundance.

While Jupiter in Gemini and Neptune in Pisces align on Thursday, July 18, you will be asked to have faith in the process you are in. Luck is on your side, and so is the promise of dream fulfillment, but you may need to trust more in yourself to find the success you desire. Try to embody faith in your soul, ground any worries, and be very observant of any opportunities that arise, as you will likely need to decide sooner rather than later.

Pisces luckiest day: Monday, July 15

Speak your truth.

You have a unique presence in the world, dear Pisces, so all you need to do is simply be yourself to attract the luck and success you dream of. Jupiter, the planet of luck, just wrapped up a stay in Taurus, your communication sector, while Uranus is still moving through its cycle in the same earth sign. This has led you to take on a bigger presence in the world, to speak your truth more radically, and to embrace forms of communication in your career and dreams.

While you may have been focusing on writing, starting a podcast, or even simply certain projects at work, something big is arriving as Mars and Uranus collide in Taurus on Monday, July 15. This is a continuation of what you have already been building in your life but provides an unexpected redirection toward even greater success. No matter how surprising this offer or opportunity is, remember that is what you’ve been working to achieve – simply by being yourself and putting your voice out into the world.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.