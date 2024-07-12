Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Starting July 15 - 21, 2024

Prepare for wisdom and wisecracks! Because the energy between July 15 - 21, 2024, is here to open your eyes to what's important and what's not so, you can truly lean into your luck in love. After all, if you choose to dance with a donkey, you shouldn't be surprised if they can't fly high with you. Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs will have the best luck in love this week under this influence. They are: Ox, Goat, Rooster, Dog, and Monkey. But the rest of the signs also encourage us to be mindful of love!

This week's I Ching hexagram of love is Heaven over Heaven (#1). As the first hexagram, it's considerably more powerful than all the other hexagrams. It tells us that only those who believe they are worthy of heaven will pass through the gates in the arms of true love.

Knowing this, ask yourself some important questions: are you burdened by self-sabotaging beliefs? Do you secretly believe love is not real? Do you confuse love with lust? After all, how can you lean into your luck in this arena if you are your own biggest obstacle? Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of July 15 - 21.

The five Chinese zodiac signs with the luckiest love horoscopes for the week of July 15 - 21, 2024:

1. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Ox, your luck in love this week will help you find catharsis and soul healing. If you are single, take a step back from love and romance. It can sound counterintuitive, but you are urged to deal with emotional wounds from love gone wrong in the past. It's the only way to clear the way for true love to come in for you.

If you are in a relationship, an important conversation will change the trajectory of your love life this week. For some, this will be a blessing in disguise. For others, this will inspire you to follow your dreams so you can provide the best future for your budding family. Lean into this blessing and watch as the magic unfolds!

2. Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Goat, your luck in love this week is sedate and peaceful. If you are single, lean into self-care and pampering sessions outdoors. You will trigger a glow-up and suddenly become too hot to handle!

If you are in a relationship, this luck in love will bring you and your partner closer together by showing each of you the understated (but brilliant) aspects of your personality you didn't see before. For some of you, this will happen after you watch a movie on the big screen and suddenly have unending things to talk to each other about.

3. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Rooster, you are beautiful just the way you are. Embrace this message, and your luck in love will unfold almost magically. Those of you who are single will find this luck making all aspects of your life better. After all, most people are not ready for love when they are still in survival mode or dissatisfied with themselves or their lives.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love has a mysterious quality to it with a geographical angle. Zip-off on an impromptu vacation if you feel like it (with your partner, of course)! Or follow the metaphorical white rabbit based on the signs you receive. It's going to be a grand adventure!

4. Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Dog, your luck in love this week is entwined with education in some capacity. Those of you who are students will literally be lucky in love when you turn your gaze on your fellow classmates or study buddies. You may also find love while out and about with your batchmates so that this luck can flow to you in a few different ways.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love is centered around food. Especially the people you cook for out of love. Make a list, and then start unlocking this side quest!

5. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Monkey, your luck in love this week has a hint of nostalgia to it and also a hint of past life memories. If you are single, don't be surprised if you randomly bump into a person who is a stranger but does not feel like a stranger. They will connect you to your true love in one way or another.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is all about setting healthy boundaries between yourself and your partner so you don't forget your individuality, and also between your romantic partnership and the outside world, especially if there's a family member who always tries to interfere. Trust your instincts on this.

