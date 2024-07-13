3 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Change During The Rare Mars Conjunct Uranus Transit From Now Through July 21, 2024

The energy has been building for a few days, and this volatile transit is indicative of unexpected events, arguments and sudden change. This is not the time to bring up contentious issues or pick fights because the other person may be loaded for bear, as the saying goes, whether it’s obvious or not.

Your plans could change suddenly on Monday, or something unexpected could happen to offset the day. Freedom may also be a theme: freedom from relationships that aren’t going anywhere, jobs or anything else that seems oppressive. While this transit is ‘exact’ on Monday, the energy will extend itself for at least a few days afterward as well as before.

Uranus is conjunct Algol, the fixed star associated with people ‘losing their heads.’ On the world stage, this can be literal at times, but typically, it concerns those who are ‘out of their heads’, so to speak and act in hasty, irrational, irresponsible or dangerous ways. The Cancer Sun also squares Chiron on Monday, and Chiron is known as the wounded healer. This will bring up past issues and hurts on a personal, if not collective, basis.

We will end the week with a Full Moon at 29 degrees of Capricorn on July 21st. This Moon has many aspects, some of them helpful, but it is conjunct with Pluto, which can bring up deep-seated issues that can be uncomfortable to deal with. This Full Moon can add fear to the mix and create a crisis since the 29th degree is considered critical.

Extremism, propaganda and manipulation can also be present. These transits will be obvious in our lives — and they will play out on the world stage. Mercury’s square to Uranus can bring unexpected news and be nerve-wracking to some.

Let's see how the rare Mars conjunct Uranus transit could create significant change for three zodiac signs the week of July 15 - 21, 2024.

1. Scorpio

The Mars/Uranus conjunction falls in your 7th house of partners and ‘others.’ Others can include those you are closely aligned with, such as co-workers or anyone who is in your life on a day-to-day basis. On Monday and the next few days, it will be important to try to keep peace with those closest to you. If you bring up contentious issues, expect pushback on a scale larger than you believed.

Alternatively, your partner may be in a bad mood, lash out or desire more freedom in some way, or something unexpected could happen relating to them. How stable is your relationship? Have you paid attention to what is important? Today may tell the story. This transit will affect you to a greater degree if you were born approximately November 16-19th, but it can affect all Scorpios.

This transit is still powerful on Tuesday, and we can add to it the Moon opposing Uranus. This has to do with sudden and unexpected clashes, likely with partners. The Moon deals with our emotions and women. Along with Uranus, the Moon opposes Mars, and this is a prescription for anger, frustration, arguments and upset. Keep your cool, Scorpio, or you may regret it. Wednesday could be slightly calmer as the Moon has changed signs and the Mars/Uranus transit is waning. Money matters may be important today, and something related to money or finances may get blown out of proportion.

The Capricorn full Moon will be what you make it, but in all likelihood, you will be dealing with immediate or extended family or neighbors. With the Moon’s conjunction with Pluto, there is potential to let deep-seated fears and anxieties take over, but the better choice would be to put this week to rest and start over tomorrow, as it is a brand new week that should be an improvement over this one.

Mercury’s square to Uranus, which becomes part of the Full Moon energy, is another unpredictable transit that could bring unexpected news about partners, work or young people/children. While it is prone to unexpected news, this can also be a nerve-wracking day, or you could feel as though your thoughts are all over the board.

2. Taurus

The powerful Mars/Uranus conjunction falls in your first house, which represents you personally. This will affect you to a far greater degree if you were born between May 17th and 19th, but it will affect all of us.

Taurus, you have been through a lot lately. If you are an early degree Taurus, Pluto square your Sun has been difficult, bringing about many intense experiences and changes. If you are a latter-degree Taurus, Uranus has been conjunct with your Sun or will be before its transit through Taurus is over. This is prone to unpredictable changes, irritations, and a powerful drive for freedom.

With the Mars-Uranus aspect, you can expect sudden and unexpected events that can disrupt your life, at least temporarily. This will test how well together your life is because the more realistic and genuine you are in dealing with things, the less likely this is to have a big impact. The 1st house opposes the 7th house of the chart, so this aspect can include partners and people you deal with daily.

Of course, Uranus is totally unpredictable, and we can only control so much. If the problem arises with someone else, all you can do is deal with the issue and keep your cool. You are generally a pretty cool person anyway, so this should not be too hard to do unless they push your buttons to the point of no return.

Tuesday, the Scorpio Moon in your 7th house of partners clashes with Uranus and Mars. This can mean unexpected conflict with partners and those closest to you. The best way to deal with this energy is to stay busy! If you have time for physical activities such as working out or gardening, this would be a good way to channel this wild and unpredictable energy into something positive. Thursday can be tiring and a bit depressing, with the Moon square Saturn and then Neptune. Don’t give in to negative thoughts or opinions.

Week’s end brings the Full Moon, which falls in your 9th house of world view or travel. Since it opposes your 3rd house of immediate family, issues could arise if there are contentious discussions, so it is best to leave unresolved issues for another day. On the other hand, if you are willing to delve into the depths of your or someone else’s subconscious issues and perhaps fears, now is the time. Either way, the next week should bring improvement.

3. Leo

This week won’t be your best as the Mars/Uranus conjunction falls in your 10th house. This will deal with work, career and your priorities. Expect the unexpected during the first part of the week, and don’t be surprised if you don’t feel the urge to bite someone’s head off. Now, bear in mind that actions of this type will invite consequences that would usually bring a similar response. People are on edge now, and it’s not just you.

Alternatively, you may seek or receive freedom from something or someone else who could feel this way. This does not mean you are headed for a break up but if you are in a relationship that is tottering on the edge, don’t look for this aspect to help things. You have probably been feeling the energy for a few days. Leo, you like to respond to things in a dramatic fashion, but this really isn’t the time to make mountains out of molehills. Stay calm and relax, and this volatile energy will pass.

The next several days can bring clashes at home, with family or those close to you. Expect another unpredictable day on Tuesday, when you could feel a renewed type of anger. Wednesday, something could be blown out of proportion, likely involving friends or someone in your love life. Channel your calm and detached side, and don’t take it personally. It’s a wild week and an exercise in patience as opposed to being dramatic. There is enough drama this week without adding to it.

The Full Moon on Sunday will relate to matters connected with work and health, and you should be fine unless you let the Saturnine fear a Capricorn Moon can take over and ruin your day. The afternoon could bring some unexpected news, or you may feel irritated for no reason. Your mantra for the day should be, ‘This too shall pass,’ and so it shall.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.