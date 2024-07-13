How The Intense Energy From Mars & The Full Moon Tests Relationships For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of July 15 - 21, 2024

The intense energy from Mars and the Full Moon during the week of July 15 will set the stage for divine endings and fresh starts, but this week's astrology also shows three zodiac signs that making good decisions can be powerful. We have a busy week ahead. Mars will enter Gemini on Saturday, July 20, and then on Sunday, we have a Full Moon in Capricorn coupled with Mercury opposite Uranus. Zodiac signs Sagittarius, Cancer, and Aquarius could feel that their relationships are being tested.

Challenges are a natural part of relationships, but that doesn’t mean they always pose a positive or negative sign for your relationship. Some challenges grow you and bring you closer, while others prove you have outgrown one another and need to move on. You must remain open-minded and hold space to see the truth versus doing whatever it takes to remain connected, regardless of whether that’s your choice.

It's the small choices that eventually add up. Then, one day, you are faced with the effects of those decisions and the reality that, one way or another, you’ve had a hand in creating the very challenges you are now struggling with. Be mindful of what you choose in the week of July 15 – while also recognizing that you can’t avoid the repercussions of the past.

Here's how the intense energy from Mars and the Full Moon could test relationships for three zodiac signs from July 15 - 21, 2024.

1. Sagittarius

Be Keryonart Images | Canva Pro

Determination is a strong trait of yours, but you also need to be mindful of your choices. If you are in a relationship you want to last forever, then this week, reflect more on how you and your partner treat each other. Watch out if you’ve been on the fence about certain matters or have felt trapped in your relationship. This could be a week where the scales tip to a breaking point.

Mars governs the motivation behind your choices — and once it moves into Gemini on Saturday, July 20, it highlights romance, love and relationships in your life. The only problem is that Gemini is a sign of duality, so if you put yourself in a compromising situation, you could struggle with monogamy or commitment. It gives you more options than you need, so, unfortunately, this transit can create distractions — not that it has to. You get to choose!

When it comes to love, it’s not always true that there is something else better out there for you. Of course, if you’re in an unhealthy or toxic relationship, then you should believe better exists — but that is quite different than a perpetual belief that someone else will love you better or give you more of what you need. Be especially careful about physical or emotional affairs during the week of July 15. Avoid late-night texting sessions with someone who you’ve argued is ‘just a friend.’ Lines can get blurry this week, and you may act on impulse instead of your heart.

2. Cancer

Be Keryonart Images | Canva Pro

While you have been hoping that the worst of everything was over, Cancer, it doesn’t mean you’re through this process just yet. Whether you have been recovering after a significant break-up or even moving through the divorce process, you have been enmeshed with tying up loose ends and creating a new life for yourself. This life is all about finally attracting and having the love you’ve always desired, but it doesn’t mean you’re quite there yet. If you are still in a certain relationship that you already know isn’t going anywhere, you may finally reach that pivotal breaking point.

The Full Moon in Capricorn this Sunday, July 21, is the last of two Full Moons in this earth sign for the year. Capricorn governs over your house of relationships. Full Moons are all about endings and moments of fruition, so it’s important to hold space for an event so significant it’s taking two Full Moons to complete. For a better idea of what to expect, reflect on the New Moon in Capricorn that occurred on January 11 and what was happening in your romantic life. While you may have tried to take the high road or even launched yourself into fix-it mode, you finally realize that you can’t resist the inevitable.

As the second Full Moon in Capricorn begins to weave its energy into your life, it’s essential that you allow yourself to become the observer. Notice what your partner does and speaks. Pay attention to how you feel around your partner, and try to be honest with yourself. No matter how much you wish, you don’t have to change, which doesn’t mean you aren’t meant to. Yet, by being ready to see the truth – you can guarantee that you’re done with sweeping important matters under the carpet and pretending they don’t exist.

3. Aquarius

Be Keryonart Images | Canva Pro

You need to start taking care of yourself, and that begins with you being able to say what it is you’re really feeling, Aquarius. There have been important matters that have felt off recently in your romantic relationship. While it may not necessarily be an issue of your love or even how you relate to one another, it is affecting your faith that you can come out of this challenging time on the other side. Through it all, you have tried to advocate for yourself, express your feelings, and be as honest as possible.

However, there is still more to share. It seems your partner doesn’t actually know this situation could lead to the end of the relationship, which is exactly what you will be guided to share as Mercury in Leo creates a tense aspect with Uranus in Taurus on July 21.

Mercury is all about communication. In Leo, it’s also about romantic conversations. But you’re also feeling pretty fired up and, in some cases, ready for a fight. You’re tired of playing it nice and worrying about your partner’s feelings in each and every moment, and so you may unload on them quite dramatically about what has been bothering you. But it is also precisely what you do to get your point across.

The only issue is that Uranus in Taurus is in your house of home and family, so this sudden disclosure of your real feelings may also lead to the very real ending of your relationship. Try not to let the argument get too out of hand or it could end with them loading their belongings into their car and driving away. Of course, if that’s what you’re hoping for, then, by all means, unleash your most blatant truth, but if not, then proceed with caution and pay attention to how you choose to communicate your frustrations.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.