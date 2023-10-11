How Your Mars Return Transforms Your Life Every Two Years

Mars is the planet of action and desire. Mars in your natal chart shows how your action works, how you tap into your raw energy and go after what you want in life. It is the planet of assertion and describes how you pursue your goals, your anger and how you stand up for yourself. Mars also rules your sex life and how you express your sexuality. Roughly every two years, Mars returns to the same place in your chart as when you were born. In other words, transiting Mars conjuncts your natal Mars and this is called a Mars return.

“A planetary return indicates a reset, a new cycle, a new path in your life in regard to that planet’s energy," TikTok creator @zoflowastro explains in a video. "Anything we initiate around our Mars return or decide to separate ourselves from generally will last until our next Mars return so it’s gonna have that staying power. You want to pay attention to when your Mars return occurs so you can work with that energy.”

To discover when your Mars return occurs, using a return calculator, enter your birth information and choose Mars in the dropdown box.

What to expect during your Mars return

“Pay attention to what goes on and what’s coming up for you within the three days of your Mars return," @zoflowastro advises. "Make sure you’re not overly stressed, make sure you’re not overextending yourself," she continues. "The energy around those days is gonna give you an indication of what your temperament will be like" until your next Mars return roughly 18 months later.

According to @zoflowastro, understanding your Mars return will give you insight into "what is lighting you up and making you feel inspired, what is making you feel passionate, what is making you feel angry." She explains that during this time, "the best thing to do is try to consciously, once your know what day your Mars return is, initiate something new."

To get a bigger picture of what your Mars return will actually look like, a chart must be cast for the exact day and time it occurs.

The rising sign of the chart along with the houses and planetary aspects will greatly determine how you will be impacted until the next Mars return.

Let’s say, for example, the rising sign of the chart is Taurus, which is ruled by Venus, and Venus is located in the seventh house. This would suggest that partnerships will be important over the next 18 months both on a personal and even professional level since the seventh house rules partnerships of all types.

Let’s also say the say chart has the Mars return conjunct Uranus in the 10th house this year. If this were the case it would mean the owner of the chart would experience many unexpected things in terms of career over the next year and a half, and could even make a sudden change in terms of job or career. While that could occur, the change may or may not last since Uranus is so unpredictable, and they could encounter a specific individual that might be explosive and hard to deal with, or the owner of the chart may come across as hard to deal with.

Of course, the above is simply an example and everyone’s chart will be different depending on the time and location it is cast for.

When to expect your next Mars return

If your Mars in Libra, Scorpio or Sagittarius you will experience a Mars return by the end of 2023. If your Mars is in Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini or Cancer you will have a Mars return in 2024. If your Mars sign is in Leo or Virgo you will not have a Mars return until 2025 due to Mars’ retrograde in 2024.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, and Zoom.