What Each Chinese Zodiac Sign Can Expect From Their Weekly Horoscopes Starting July 15 - 21, 2024

Trust the timing! That's the message for this week, between July 15 - 21, 2024, for all Chinese zodiac signs. Hidden things will reveal themselves when the time is right, much like a flower bud that blooms once every twelve years. Trust the signs! Before we look at the weekly horoscopes for every sign, here are the general messages for the collective.

The I Ching hexagram for this week is Fire over Mountain (#56), changing to Fire over Fire (#30). It urges us to step out of our comfort zone, but not when our intuition blares alarm bells. You are the only one who decides what pace is right for you and how you will experience life's journey. If someone is faster than you or appears to be grittier, that's just an outside perspective based on surface-level cues. Focus on yourself, and you will discover life's true magic.

If you feel called to, start a dream journal and record the messages from your subconscious floating up through your dreams. The signs and symbols will reveal the truth if you are observant. You can also journal your conscious thoughts in this same book and see if there are any patterns and parallels. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope from July 15 - 21, 2024.

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Rat, this week's energy will bloom like a much-awaited flower for you. Your hard work is about to pay off! It's time to celebrate the harvest.

Lucky Day in Love: July 21

In love, you are encouraged to be your true self but speak with more empathy about the other person's concerns and perspectives. Everyone brings something different to the table; that's the beauty of a budding romance.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 19

Your social life will not be very significant this week, though. If possible, pursue introverted activities that allow you to rest, recharge, and ground within yourself.

Lucky Day for Career: July 18

In your career, too, you are encouraged to be patient. Everything is unfolding as it should, but it will take a little while longer to cross the metaphorical finish line.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Ox, the energy this week has a mythical quality for you. If you feel as if your life has become a movie or resembles the story in a novel, pay close attention. You are entering an astonishing phase of life now.

Lucky Day in Love: July 20 & 21

In love, pay attention to how the other person treats the people around them, including their friends and family. But also pay attention to the red flags in the people around them. It will tell you everything you need to know about a relationship's long-term potential.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 19

Your social life will be absolutely fabulous this week! So be spontaneous and enthusiastic. Grand adventures are on their way!

Lucky Day for Career: July 18

As for your career, the energy has a relaxed quality right now. Let things unfold slowly and methodically. The time for celebrations will come later.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Tiger, you are a power to be reckoned with. Let no one tell you any different! If someone tries to mess with you, they will discover a karmic set-down immediately.

Lucky Day in Love: July 18

In love, you may want to take a step back this week, whether you are single or not. Let your soul heal from old wounds so your past cannot mess with your present.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 15

Your social life bears the same energy as your love life. Now's the time to heal yourself and let go of burdens that are holding you down or back.

Lucky Day for Career: July 15

As for your career, you are a light wherever you go, even if people won't admit it. This week, you will find a light coming your way, too.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Rabbit, this week will be super lucky for you! You are encouraged to embrace rabbit motifs and symbolism in your daily life. It will boost your luck in every direction.

Lucky Day in Love: July 15

In love, you are urged to be soft and kind. The more receptive you are, the easier it will be for your significant other or date to dazzle you with their creativity and desire to care for you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 15

You may have some fake friends in your social life. Be extra careful and vigilant. Ignoring red flags never pays off for the person who is ignoring them.

Lucky Day for Career: July 17

The energy around your career is bold and beautiful this week. Express yourself and your ideas, but also know your audience while you are at it.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week has a tinge of sadness wrapped around wisdom for you. If you feel called to explore ancient stories or speak to your elders to learn directly from them, lean into this desire.

Lucky Day in Love: July 17

In love, you are encouraged to be more traditional about expressing care and camaraderie. The answers you have been seeking will reveal themselves.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 18 & 21

You are urged to be more extroverted than usual in your social life. New adventures and new friendships await!

Lucky Day for Career: July 21

In your career, you will benefit more from listening than speaking this week. Be observant and keep learning and growing.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Snake, the energy this week is sweet and gentle for you. If you feel called to, lean into nostalgia, especially through food.

Lucky Day in Love: July 21

In love, you are encouraged to seek out triggers in the safe pages of a journal so you can heal yourself once and for all. The process may take a while, but it must begin first to reach the end.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 21

You are cautioned against people who set off your internal alarms in your social life. Some of you will meet karmic partners from past lives, so watch out!

Lucky Day for Career: July 18

As for your career, the energy is subtle and slow at this time. Don't get impatient! The chips will continue falling in the right order if you trust the process.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Horse, you are beautiful, through and through. Let no one tell you any different! Some of you will experience a glow-up this week, especially with your hair.

Lucky Day in Love: July 18

In love, look for a significant other who makes you feel at home. While the sense of danger or thrill can be great for intimate moments, the lack of safety is always the doom.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 17 & 18

Your social life will be more unpredictable this week. Some of you may not want to engage with others at all. Let your heart guide you and set healthy boundaries!

Lucky Day for Career: July 17

As for your career, you are encouraged to unleash your creative side and surprise the world with your creative genius. Only good things await you on this path.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Goat, the energy this week for you is focused on love almost exclusively. Whether romantic or platonic, you are urged to prioritize your loved ones and not delude yourself about those who are simply energy vampires.

Lucky Day in Love: July 18

If you feel called to, work with a therapist to help you heal old wounds. It will improve your love life dramatically in the long haul.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 19

Your social life is not being highlighted here. So, taking a step back from socializing may be better for you... so you can focus on yourself and grounding within.

Lucky Day for Career: July 20

In your work life, you are encouraged to be a team player and not let anyone (including yourself) get carried away by personal motives. Extraordinary success awaits on this path!

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Monkey, the energy this week for you is all about embracing your inner fire and dazzling the world with what you've got.

Lucky Day in Love: July 20

In love, you are encouraged to be your true self and know that the one who loves and respects themself will always glow from within, no matter what.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 20

Your social life may be a hit or miss, especially if you have a baby shower to attend. A gift of food will always be welcomed.

Lucky Day for Career: July 21

As for your career, you are urged to think about the future and journal your plans. An outline with some milestones can help you understand the basic direction, even if the specifics change later.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Rooster, the energy this week is sweet and beautiful for you. If you have a sweet tooth, be prepared to sample some unexpected delicacies of the sweet kind!

Lucky Day in Love: July 20

In love, you will experience sweetness, too. Be receptive; your significant other or date will dazzle you with what they have prepared for you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 21

As for your social life, you will be the life of the party if you trust yourself and lead with self-confidence. Dress to impress!

Lucky Day for Career: July 21

Your work life is also being highlighted as being sweet, although you are encouraged to keep progressing exactly as you have been and trust the process of evolution.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Dog, the energy this week has a sharp quality to it for you. Don't ignore red flags and don't dismiss your anger. They will tell you who to engage with and who/what to pull away from.

Lucky Day in Love: July 21

Your love life will be entwined with your career this week, so be extra careful of unwanted advances. If you attend a work event with drinks involved, watch your drinks.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 21

As for your social life, now's a good time to observe the people you always have around you and ask yourself if they truly care about you or are only there because they are lonely or have ulterior motives.

Lucky Day for Career: July 20 & 21

In your career, you are urged to be patient. Things are unfolding as they should. You will know what to do when the time is right.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Pig, this week's energy is overbearing and authoritative. You are urged to set strong boundaries and not allow anyone to control or manipulate your life.

Lucky Day in Love: July 20

In love, good things will come to you when you trust the signs and gravitate toward those who resonate deeply with you. Don't ignore red flags, though!

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 20

Don't feel guilty about pulling away from your social life. It's an act of radical self-care to honor your inner need for rest and recuperation.

Lucky Day for Career: July 18

In your career, you are encouraged to observe those you engage with. Your heart will guide you if you let it.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.