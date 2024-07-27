3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Are Tested By The Universe From July 29 - August 4, 2024

The week of July 29 brings a longer transit between retrograde Neptune in Pisces and retrograde Pluto in Aquarius. While Neptune and Pluto can help spur spiritual and emotional growth, this alignment can also test relationships, as three zodiac signs will find the week of July 29 to August 4, 2024.

This Neptune and Pluto alignment is in effect until September 4, so it’s important to remain aware of this energy, allowing yourself to see the truth of your connection and being ready to release any relationship that no longer resonates with your growth and healing.

On Friday, August 2, Venus in Leo will square off with Uranus in Taurus, bringing shocking twists and unexpected events to your romantic relationship. Listen when your partner shows you who they are or what is most important to them in an effort to overcome these challenges, but don’t keep searching for confirmation if you’ve already seen all you need to make a decision.

July 29 - August 4, 2024, three zodiac signs may feel that their relationships are being tested this week.

1. Aquarius

You are being guided to find a balance between holding space and knowing when it’s time to finally make a decision, dear Aquarius. You’ve been feeling off in your relationship for a while now, and while how it’s coming across might vary, the underlying theme is all about the directions you and your partner have grown in since you first began the relationship.

While you have embraced your growth and healing with consistency and depth, your partner has challenges leaning into certain aspects of their inner self, resulting in the disconnect you now feel. You can’t rush to the moment of knowing when to make a critical decision about this relationship while at the same time ignoring the truth you’ve always seen — it’s about finding a balance and trusting yourself as you figure out how to move forward.

As Venus in Leo aligns with Uranus in Taurus on Friday, August 2, try to journal what you have noticed about the path of growth for both yourself and your partner. Pay attention to whether there is at least a steady stream of improvement or if you feel you are in the same place your relationship was years ago.

Take time to ask yourself, "If your partner was this version of themselves when you first met, would you have begun a relationship with them?" While not easy, Aquarius, you may need to practice holding space for yourself to sort out the truth, knowing in the end, no matter what you do, you may not be meant to save this relationship.

2. Scorpio

You are in an interesting space right now, Scorpio, especially as you may not fully realize the future implications of your current decisions. You have been so focused on movement and changes in your career that you may not be aware of how these decisions can impact your romantic life. But that may also work to your advantage, especially if you can remain open to being directed to where you are meant to be.

On Friday, August 2, Venus in Leo will square off with Uranus in Taurus, asking you to focus on what you really want for your career and professional life — but it will also affect your romantic relationship as well. In many ways, you may feel like there is a choice here between trying to keep situations in life the same or saying yes to a professional opportunity that has the potential to change your entire life.

This may especially arise as any new job prospects may require you to relocate at a certain point, and while you might have feelings about leaving behind a particular relationship, in this case, you need to see that you can’t sacrifice your dreams for anyone, especially if you know you’re already settling.

Amazing opportunities are coming in for you, Scorpio, which is all about helping you change and upgrade your life in the best ways possible. This alignment between Venus and Uranus may prove to be the final straw in helping you realize that you can’t keep doing what you have been doing and expect to create the life and even love you’ve dreamed of. In this case, it’s important to continue to focus on choosing yourself and trust anything or anyone that is removed from your life at this time because you’ve already outgrown them.

3. Leo

Your relationship may not be meant to grow, Leo. Retrograde Neptune in Pisces and retrograde Pluto in Aquarius are in a karmic standoff with one another, remaining until September 4. With this energy, a deep sense of spiritual awakening, growth, and even healing is arriving. However, it may also leave you feeling like you’re finally seeing the truth of your partner and relationship.

Retrograde Neptune removes any filters of fantasy or illusion, while retrograde Pluto inspires deeper reflection and even self-honesty. As these two planets continue to churn up moments of growth in your romantic life, you will reflect on the truth of your connection and the changes you’re feeling guided to embrace.

This may not be easy, and while it is likely that this relationship has already served its purpose in your life, the only way to try to save this connection is to start talking with your partner about what you are noticing and your feelings.

Your desire to grow and heal will be amplified around this time, as will your connection with the divine. This is your moment to more clearly see how your wounding or conditioning has led you to choose a relationship that likely doesn’t align with what you want or need.

While this transit is longer lasting, it’s still important to embrace each day as a change to become more certain and learn the purpose of this connection — even if it’s to help you release this relationship so you can finally receive the love you deserve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.