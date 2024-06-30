Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign From July 1 - 7, 2024

Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope are here for July 1 - 7, 2024. On the 1st, the Moon will be in the sign of Taurus, helping us get more stability in our lives. This is a good message to remember for the New Moon later in the week. On Tuesday, July 2, Mercury enters Leo, and the Moon enters Gemini. The much-anticipated fire energy will be welcomed since it will make a sextile to Jupiter.

The star of the show will be the New Moon in Cancer on the 5th. A Cardinal Moon means we can initiate, and with the support from Saturn, if we work hard, we will see rewards. The conjunction with Venus will give it an enchanting vibe throughout the weekend.

Advertisement

The Moon will enter Leo on Saturday the 6th and 7th, making a conjunction with Mercury. A very beautiful time to socialize or pick up a good book and fortify your learning journey.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope beginning July 1 through July 7, 2024:

Aries

graphixmania, Robert Gruszecki from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The week starts with the Moon in Taurus sparking up some new ideas that can help you think outside the box. Mercury in Leo will help to bring a lot of fun to your romantic life and with the Moon in Gemini, you can experience some memorable periods filled with exciting prospects.

The New Moon in Cancer serves as a kick-off point where you can utilize the experiences you have had in the last six months and apply them to your career or vocational goals. Luna will help you get to where you want as long as you put in the work.

Taurus

graphixmania, Robert Gruszecki from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Being the center of attention this week comes easily with the Moon in your sign, allowing others to see your beauty inside and out. Things get a lot more exciting once the Moon joins with Jupiter, allowing us to get in touch with new ideas and methods of thinking. The New Moon in Cancer helps you unleash potent creative projects that you may not have been confident showing to others.

Gemini

graphixmania, Robert Gruszecki from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Feeling refreshed may be the impact of the Moon in Taurus helping you start off the week. A lovely experience awaits with the Moon in your sign, making a conjunction with Jupiter in the middle of the week. Your time to shine with this transit. The Moon in Cancer sets the tone for new plans and opportunities coming your way as long as you maintain a very positive outlook. The Moon’s trine to Saturn allows you to continue evolving.

Cancer

graphixmania, Robert Gruszecki from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

A social period this week with the Moon in Taurus is helping you to connect with others and collaborate effectively. Sharing your thoughts comes easily once the Moon is in Gemini. Your social life can feel very enriching, but you will also want to explore how to preserve your boundaries.

The Moon in your sign will initiate a new cycle for the next several weeks that can help your relationships transform, especially the one you have with yourself.

Leo

graphixmania, Robert Gruszecki from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The week begins with the Moon in Taurus, making you mindful of your energy and making necessary changes to plans and projects. Your social life gets more enticing with the Moon in Gemini, reminding you of your success and accomplishments. It is a time to cheer yourself on and take pride in yourself. The Moon will be in the sign of Cancer later in the week. The New Moon cycle will help you witness the medicine your soul needs for the next several months.

Virgo

graphixmania, Robert Gruszecki from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The week can make you want to explore and start new adventures with the Moon in Taurus, making a trine to your sign. You are on a roll and feeling more connected with your projects and prospects.

The Moon in Gemini adds a flare to your career house, sparking new goals and dreams. Meanwhile, the potent New Moon in Cancer is the perfect period to evaluate your successes and to learn from your failures.

Libra

graphixmania, Robert Gruszecki from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

With the Moon in Taurus, you are reminded to let go of the past to bring structure to the present. In the middle of the week, the Moon in Gemini will be making a lovely aspect to your sign, energizing your need to expand intellectually.

A time to meet new people and learn from them. The New Moon in Cancer at the highest point in your chart sparks a new chapter for your future. Are you making your dreams a reality?

Scorpio

graphixmania, Robert Gruszecki from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Love and romance will be connected with this week’s Moon in Taurus, adding some activity to your relationship house. A reminder to catch up with friends and listen to your partner.

The Moon in Gemini brings a positive flow to help you overcome challenges. Expect to feel your creativity burst with the Moon in Cancer, opening your mind and bringing out the visionary in you.

Sagittarius

graphixmania, Robert Gruszecki from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Structure and patience will be the themes of the Moon in Taurus earlier in the week. Once the Moon enters Gemini, you can continue seeing how your relationship dynamics have changed in the last several months.

Jupiter here is allowing you to connect with your heart to see the type of partner or relationship you want to be in. The New Moon in Cancer can feel overwhelming, but you are giving new tools to overcome the pain and hurt from the past. Do not shy away from these healing experiences.

Capricorn

graphixmania, Robert Gruszecki from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Earth signs will embrace the lovely energy from the Moon in Taurus earlier in the week. The transit brings optimism, care and self-love into your world. When the Moon enters Gemini, a lot of work must be tackled.

You are seeing how you are learning to work smarter when it comes to task management. When the New Moon in Cancer appears, you can reflect on the lessons from the last Full Moon in your sign. What you learned then will continue to echo now. Remember to profess your heart’s desires to your partner during this time.

Advertisement

Aquarius

graphixmania, Robert Gruszecki from Pexels | Canva Pro

Courage and understanding are themes for the Moon in Taurus transit. You are learning that to get to the top, you must have trust and patience and work hard.

The Moon in Gemini will feel liberating and enhancing since it allows your romantic life to thrive for the next several days. The New Moon in Cancer will help you be more responsible and build a better structure to get closer to your dreams. The planning from the Taurus Moon will prove to be insightful now.

Advertisement

Pisces

graphixmania, Robert Gruszecki from Pexels | Canva Pro

It will be a very fruitful week for creative pursuits with the Moon in Taurus allowing you to explore your imaginative side. The Moon in Gemini at the middle of the week, helps you stay grounded. You are also shown your potential and once the Moon and Jupiter conjunct, you will feel much more confident in your endeavors.

Advertisement

The New Moon in Cancer is a prominent time for water signs, bringing cheer, love and opportunities. You will continue to reach into the gifts of your imagination and weave new stories for the next six months.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.

