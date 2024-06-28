The New Moon In Cancer Creates Magical Horoscopes For 5 Zodiac Signs All Week Starting July 1

Those who do will always win — that's the energy and theme of this week between July 1 - 7, 2024. Are you ready to embrace your destiny and make the most of your time on Earth? Five zodiac signs will have magical horoscopes under this cosmic influence. They are: Taurus, Capricorn, Aries, Leo, and Virgo. The rest of the zodiac signs encourage more proactiveness, too!

We have quite a few significant astrological transits to watch out for this week. Firstly, on July 2, Neptune's Retrograde in Pisces will begin. That would increase the number of retrograde planets to three, with Pluto, Saturn, and Neptune all being in retrograde. Since Ceres and Pallas are also retrograde at this time, we have quite a lot of retrograde energy to deal with.

Advertisement

Yet, the theme is to be proactive this week. It's a call to act when the rest of the world sleeps (or feels more lethargic) because of the retrogrades. We also have Mercury entering Leo on July 2. So, this will give the collective a solid boost in their creative abilities. Let your inner genius rise and shine!

Finally, the New Moon in Cancer on July 5 is another cosmic event of positive influence. If you wish to manifest a wish or desire, this is the day you should watch out for. So gather your ingredients now and let the Moon do the rest!

Advertisement

Here's how the New Moon in Cancer creates magical horoscopes for five zodiac signs all week starting July 1, 2024.

1. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Self-care activities and making wellness a priority.

Taurus, the energy this week for you is all about taking charge of your life and not backing down from a fight. The first half of the week will see you shining bright like a diamond and exhibiting all the hallmarks of a mover and shaker. As long as you have faith in your ability to turn things around, you will be golden.

Try to be more relaxed and slow-paced in the second half of the week, though. Let this help you recharge your batteries. If you choose to honor yourself through self-care and love, you will feel more confident and powerful in the near future.

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Personal revolution and making some wardrobe changes that fit the new you.

Capricorn, “nothing lost, nothing gained” seems to be the phrase of the week for you — not in a general sense of where everything goes. Nope. This is more about knowing exactly what to sacrifice in order to further your goals and reach your dreams. What are your true priorities? Focus on them.

The second half of the week will bring you to a crossroads. Big decisions lie ahead for you but don't make them impulsively. Some paths are perfect for you but will require you to sacrifice sleep and personal commitments, especially if you are in a research field or thinking of joining a big project.

Advertisement

3. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Letting go of painful emotions and doing somatic exercises

Aries, the energy this week is all about being true to yourself and realizing what you are made of. Don't let anyone stereotype you as weak and incapable. They have no idea what's within you. The cosmic forces are here to lend you full support if you choose to honor yourself and be confident.

You are also encouraged to be more considerate about the path forward. To stay or to go is the question here, especially if you have toxic presences in your personal life that are trying to hold you back.

Advertisement

4. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Learning how to cook with better ingredients and restocking your pantry with nutritious foods

“The night is still young” is the perfect phrase for you this week, Leo. You are about to experience the most amazing things throughout the next seven days, especially over the weekend! The first half of the week calls on you to be confident. Let your sartorial style speak for you, too. Now's not the time to back down or hide yourself.

The second half of the week will be full of fun, games, and perhaps a new adventure. If you are looking for love, you may find it while engaging with your loved ones or friends. So socialize more! It's also the perfect time for an engagement party or a wedding—for those of you, this message is relevant.

Advertisement

5. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Organizing your social media saved reels and writing down any recipes you want to try in the near future.

Advertisement

New opportunities lie ahead of you this week, Virgo. Are you ready to seize them and change your destiny? The first half of the week urges you to know exactly what you want so you don't get distracted by the needs and desires of those whose paths diverge from yours. All things fun and pretty may not be for you.

The second half of the week will bring you more options and space for self-care. Choose yourself and live more holistically. If you have children, now's the time to ask your family for help with the chores of childcare. After all, it takes a village to raise a healthy child.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer, and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.