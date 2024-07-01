Your monthly horoscope for July 2024 – based on your Chinese zodiac sign – is here! But first, what does July have in store for everybody?

The I Ching hexagram for the month is Fire over Fire (#30). It's a powerful symbol of illumination and the advantages of being persistent. It reminds us that what we choose to do with our inner fire is up to us. We must not allow others to choose where we go unless it aligns with what we already desire within. It's the difference between being the one in the driver's seat and allowing someone to put you in the backseat of your own life.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, now's a good time to read more books and build your knowledge. Non-fiction isn't the only kind that can help though. Memoirs can illuminate follies and good decisions too and fiction often speaks of real-world issues in metaphorical terms. Choose your adventure in this regard. Now let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for July.

What each Chinese zodiac sign can expect during the month of July 2024

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Advertisement

Rat, the month of July will be a period of strategizing and knowing where you wish to go. Most of you have outgrown the space you are in currently and are actively searching for fresh opportunities. Some of you wish to study further and build your skills.

The message for you is to be honest with yourself about what brings you joy and then lean in those directions. Just make sure you don't forget your loved ones in the quest for something grand in life. Now's also a good time to cut energetic ties to exes and enemies from the past. A cord-cutting ritual can definitely help with this.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Advertisement

infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Ox, July will be all about what's tried and true. The time for new adventures will come soon, but for now, enjoy what you have built and celebrate your wins.

If you feel called to, now's the perfect time to throw a garden party or a backyard cookout for your friends and family. Getting a DJ will hype everyone up too if that's feasible. The main message is to enjoy your victories before you set off on new paths. Rest your soul, all will be well.

Advertisement

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Tiger, you have immense creativity and tremendous talents within you. Unfortunately, this has triggered jealousy in many people, causing them to mistreat you or befriend you just so they can backstab you later.

Advertisement

The message for you this month is to keep your senses alert when you are socializing or interacting with people in general. This will clue you in when you are in the presence of someone toxic, even if they try to hide that side of themselves. Trust your natural intuition. You are a zodiac Tiger. That's your domain!

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Advertisement

Rabbit, July is all about moving on from that which doesn't serve you anymore. Whether they are friendships that have taken advantage of your kindness and/or resources or situations that didn't give you due credit for your hard work, now's the time to move where you will feel loved and your boundaries respected.

It may take a while to transition to this new phase, so give yourself space and time. It will all fall into place in the end!

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Advertisement

Dragon, you are a firecracker waiting to burst open and dazzle everyone with what's within you. Don't hold back now. It's time to speak your mind, walk the talk, and also be open to fresh ideas and inspiration.

Most of you will make new friends on this path too. Others will discover their life partner (or business partner). Lean into where you feel supported but also reciprocate the love and affection. That's how you will keep growing and thriving in the long haul. If you feel called to, share sweet treats with people randomly this month and bring smiles and joy wherever you go.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Advertisement

infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Patience is the key to everything this month for you, Snake. As long as you know your final destination (focus — this is not about the movie, lol!), you will find a way to turn everything in your favor despite the challenges and obstacles.

Just remember: if you have fake friends in your vicinity, trust yourself and your intuition. You will know what to do if you are patient and observant. This applies to your love life too. Don't ignore the red flags!

Advertisement

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Horse, for you, July is all about decisions and decision-making. You are at a crossroads in life right now. Where you go will determine the future. On some paths, you will be able to turn back if you realize it's not for you. But other paths will prove difficult to do an about-turn. So make this decision with care and consideration, especially if you have loved ones whose lives will be impacted by it too.

Advertisement

You are a driven individual and always accomplish what you set your sights on, so if you feel the need to outline each path before you make the jump, journal about them and think of all the possibilities ahead.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Advertisement

Goat, the truly lucky in life are those who know the true treasures they possess — like honest friends, loving parents, loyal teammates, and more. Never underestimate the power of these blessings or ignore them as worthless because certain people in your vicinity seem to think you are sappy for valuing this.

If you feel called to, maintain a gratitude journal so you can begin your day on a positive note and with a fresh mind. The rest will always fall into place as it should.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Advertisement

Monkey, it's time to ask yourself what your true priorities are. People grow and change, and so have you. It's perfectly natural to not want the same things now as you did ten years ago, and the same will happen when you are ten years older too. So where do you want to go now? It is time to change something.

For a lot of you, this message highlights your love life and the need to examine core incompatibilities. Sometimes we grow together like the trunk of a tree and then split apart like branches. If you feel the need, work with a counselor or an astrologer to help you figure out the answers you seek.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Advertisement

infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Rooster, now's the time to acknowledge what you have accomplished and what you still have left to do. The month of July will be a period of rest and strategizing for you. Where do you wish to go next? What do you wish to do?

Some of you will meet new friends and members from your soul tribe soon. This will lead to excellent collaborations and new ideas too. So while you are in the transition phase, allow yourself to ground within and discover what's truly you and what's a result of peer pressure or social factors. Journaling can definitely help you with this!

Advertisement

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Dog, the month of July will be extremely potent for you. Look forward to fresh opportunities and an increased drive. You can literally smash through a ton of milestones if you make up your mind now.

Advertisement

Some of you are ready to take your romantic relationship to the next level. Don't second-guess that which you know in your heart is a good decision. Social media may try to tell you that the grass is greener on the other side, but you may walk there and find they are only looking for a guy in finance with blue eyes and a trust fund. It's all fun and games until it's not.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Advertisement

Pig, you have big decisions ahead of you in July! But you may find it difficult to judge what's right and what's not. Take your time and don't rush anything. If you feel the need, create a pros and cons list or journal your thoughts over the period of a few days. The answers will become obvious over time.

You are also encouraged to prioritize self-care this month. An easy mind and a relaxed body often find it easier to heed the voice of intuition. You can do this with your siblings and friends, too, as a bonding activity!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.