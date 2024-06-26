July will feel like a wonderful month — but it will also present some tests for some signs. Mutable signs will experience the prelude to the harsher transits in August. The lessons they learn now will enable them to face the challenges ahead.

It is time for these signs to reconnect with their self-esteem and understand that they have power, are courageous and will be victorious. Cancer season will teach them about hard work and discipline, especially with the planets in water making an aspect to Saturn. Meanwhile, Leo season will allow these signs to embrace their optimistic side and to find the fortitude and bravery that they need.

3 zodiac signs being tested by the universe in July 2024

1. Virgo

It can be a little overwhelming when the Sun and your ruling sign Mercury are in the darkest part of your chart throughout the month. You also are dealing with Saturn opposing your sign, causing conflicts in relationships, especially with the Full Moon in Capricorn repeating relationship topics that Saturn has already been pressuring you to understand.

Nevertheless, the first part of the month has astrology that will help you overcome the challenges with the Sun in Cancer still bringing a lot of excitement to your day-to-day life and the people you appreciate will have your back. Your support system feels like a blessing during this time.

Mars is already in Taurus, giving you a lot of opportunities to work hard for what you want, the same lessons continued until Mars enters Gemini on the 20th. Mars in Gemini may bring some challenging energy into your career house, but it will still motivate you to work hard.

When your ruler enters your sign on the 25th, you will feel a lot more in your element and prepared to take the spotlight.

2. Pisces

Although the Sun will make a trine to your sign for the first part of the month, the second part will be a lesson on time management and seeing if you have applied Saturn’s lessons. You are given a blueprint early in the month on July 2nd with Mercury in the sign of Leo making you more aware of the balance you need to bring when it comes to giving your energy to others. You may be very inclined to help those around you, but you may ask yourself if the energy is reciprocated.

Once Venus enters Leo on the 11th, more of these themes will echo, though you may also focus on your own healing. Your ruler, Jupiter, is in the sign of Gemini, reminding you to make time for yourself and to prioritize home and self-care if you feel burnt out.

Saturn has been pushing you to evolve, to take on more responsibilities and Leo season will be a period where you see if you have been balancing your hard work with self-care.

3. Sagittarius

Facing the darker corners of your chart will be a theme of this month. The month begins with the New Moon on the 5th in the sign of Cancer, allowing you to face your fears and understand your own power. The year has been a test for your self-esteem, with Saturn making you doubt your potency and Neptune fueling some illusions.

However, the Cardinal energy at the beginning of this month will bring you clarity, especially with the planets in water making a trine to Saturn. Although things can feel overwhelming for you, you understand that in order to emerge from the dark, you will need your new armor.

Things get sunnier and clearer once Venus enters Leo on the 11th and the Sun will follow suit on the 22nd. Both transits will allow you to feel in your element and to rekindle that sense of confidence. Expect to make breakthroughs with your thinking once Mars enters Gemini on the 20th and Mercury’s ingress in Virgo on the 25th, will help you to feel comfortable with dreaming big once again.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.