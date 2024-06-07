Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For June 10 - 16, 2023

Be soft and gentle with yourself — that's the message and theme of the week of June 10 - 16, 2023, which calls you to unlock your hidden abilities. But before we look at the weekly horoscopes for every Chinese zodiac sign, here's the general message of the week for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Fire over Fire (#30). It speaks of many things and represents many more, but this week it's speaking of loyalty. It urges us to be careful of who and what we give our loyalty to, lest we find ourselves moved around like pawns. Because if you choose right, loyalty can be so powerful that it can strike fear into the hearts of mischief-makers and dissolve obstacles like never before.

You are encouraged to think about loyalty this week and what it means to you. Journal your thoughts or have a discussion with your best friend or significant other about it. The answers will be enlightening in their own way.

Now let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for June 10 - 16.

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, the energy this week has a strong and self-assured quality for you. Move forward with full confidence and you will not go wrong.

Lucky Day in Love: June 15

In love, you are urged to be patient at this time. Let romance develop organically and show up for the other person in small but meaningful and memorable ways. If you are single, now may not be the best time to look for love.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 11

Most of you will not wish to socialize as much as usual this week. Let your heart guide you on this and allow self-care to take priority.

Lucky Day for Career: June 12

As for your career, you are ready to spread your wings and fly. Don't hold yourself back! You can do anything you set your mind to as long as you believe in yourself.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, the energy this week for you has a poignant feel. If you lean into the loving relationships in your life, you will find your blessings more easily.

Lucky Day in Love: June 10

In love, your manifestation powers are heightened. Do a love ritual if you want to manifest something specific. Now's the time to know what you want and double down on that need.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 10

Your social life will bring you a chance for change and growth. If you feel called to, meditate more frequently this week so you are mindful of the changes and can grow in the right direction.

Lucky Day for Career: June 12

In your career, you are encouraged to lead with confidence but also pay attention to the needs of your teammates. You will succeed when all of you succeed.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tiger, the energy this week urges you to focus on all areas of life except romantic love. Only when the groundwork is laid in other areas of your life will you be able to experience the best in love.

Lucky Day in Love: June 10

You are also encouraged to be in receptive mode this week and allow your intuition to guide you to places where you will discover new blessings. Just remember: not all paths and opportunities are equal. So choose that which resonates with you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 10

Your social life may not be very exciting at this time, but that's because deep inside you know that you are about to hit a major milestone in life. Some sacrifices are necessary for leveling up.

Lucky Day for Career: June 15

As for your career, things are exactly how they need to be right now. Trust the process and focus on your daily routines. It's building up to something beautiful.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, the energy this week has a mysterious quality for you. If you observe any signs and synchronicities, note them down so you can decipher the meaning later.

Lucky Day in Love: June 10

In love, you are encouraged to put your best foot forward but also know your limits of engagement if the other person doesn't meet you halfway.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 10

Your social life may trigger you this week, especially if you are stuck on a pattern that makes you anxious. Now's the time to make a change so you can bring peace and joy back.

Lucky Day for Career: June 11

In your career, take things steady and slow. You will be able to pay attention to the important details that way. The cosmic forces are rooting for you!

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragon, the energy this week for you is beautiful and true. Deep insights await you under its influence. Just make sure you are not ignoring any red flags!

Lucky Day in Love: June 11 & 12

Your love life may be a bit mundane at this time, but that's okay. As long as you make time for both self-care and being there for your partner (and vice versa), your relationship will continue to thrive even if other aspects of life take more precedence now.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 13

If you feel the need to step away from socialization, don't guilt yourself. Trust that instinct and burrow. Meditation will set your soul free.

Lucky Day for Career: June 15

In your career, you are urged to be more invested in the health of your team and teammates and the dynamics between them. It will automatically have a positive influence on the final results.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, the energy this week for you is all about tuning into hobbies, entertainment, people, and places that bring you joy. Don't let anything dull your vibe.

Lucky Day in Love: June 16

In love, you are encouraged to experiment and be creative. And since it's Pride Month, this week will be extra special for our LGBTQ+ friends.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 16

Your social life will be steady and good too. Some of you may find new opportunities through the grapevine too.

Lucky Day for Career: June 15

As for your career, now's the time to make sure you get the credit for your hard work and put your best foot forward in whatever you do best. A big window will open up soon!

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, the energy this week is all about finding the right balance between work and play, love and seriousness, and all other opposites that somehow meet in the middle.

Lucky Day in Love: June 16

In romance, you have the favor of the cosmic forces. Don't be surprised if signs and synchronicities lead you to someone special or help you and your partner deepen your love.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 15

Your social life will be good too, but some of you will find it difficult to make spontaneous decisions this week. It's okay to want to go slow. Don't judge yourself too harshly.

Lucky Day for Career: June 16

As for your career, the energy is really good in this arena. As long as you follow your instincts and show up dressed and ready to shine, you will shine. There's no doubt about it!

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, the energy this week is potent for you! Focus on your priorities and you will breeze through your goals and milestones like never before.

Lucky Day in Love: June 12

Your love life and social life are intimately tied this week though. So watch out! Some of you will make new friends and meet your mutual connections. But a few of you may have to field some envy and jealousy.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 12 & 13

Move towards those who bring you joy and don't set off alarm bells in your heart/mind. In time you'll realize why you did not want to engage with the rest.

Lucky Day for Career: June 14

As for your career, be patient and persevere. Journaling your plans for the future is a good activity for this week, but don't try to make any big decisions right now. Not until you know more.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, the energy this week for you is all about knowing your priorities and leaning into them hard. If that doesn't suit someone else, that's not for you to bother about. Don't let anyone distract you!

Lucky Day in Love: June 15

In love, you will be lucky when you choose to be brave. Whether single or in a relationship, romance will flow and hearts will collide when you choose to be proactive.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 13

Your social life may be a bit stunted this week. If you have a lot of responsibilities at work and home, take some time out for yourself whenever you can. Don't swamp yourself with social commitments if it's not a good time.

Lucky Day for Career: June 12

As for your career, be patient and have faith in fate. Things are unfolding exactly as they should. You'll see the results soon enough... but not if you sabotage the process before it's done!

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, the energy this week will draw out things from your subconscious mind. Don't run away from this! You are stronger than you know and can heal yourself if you choose.

Lucky Day in Love: June 12

In love, try to communicate in short bursts instead of all at once. It's difficult to remember things sometimes when a lot is happening in rapid succession.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 13 & 15

Your social life and career are entwined to some degree this week. Put your best foot forward and dress in style, but don't go beyond what you are comfortable with.

Lucky Day for Career: June 14

In your career, you will feel like a king or queen this week. Fate is ready to bless you with the rewards for all your hard work. Embrace it and shine!

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Dog, the energy this week has a poignant feel to it. If you are at a crossroads in life, go slow and try to discover as much as you can about the situations and options before you decide.

Lucky Day in Love: June 12

Your love life is not being highlighted here so try to focus on other areas of life that are more important at present. You are also encouraged to end chapters that are toxic for your well-being.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 13

Your social life, though, will be extremely fulfilling this week! You will feel like the life of the party. Enjoy this and make the most of it.

Lucky Day for Career: June 14

As for your career, plant your metaphorical seeds and don't forget to nurture them. Patience is the key here.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, you are about to enter a new phase of life. Allow this transitory period to help you tie up loose ends and cut energetic cords with those you don't want in the next chapter. It's only going to look up from here.

Lucky Day in Love: June 11

If you are getting married this week, you have chosen an excellent week for vowing forever love. Even if this is not the case for you, the energy of love is strong for you this week.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 10

As for your social life, you are encouraged to spend time with your loved ones. They too need your attention and care. Make memories and maybe snap a few Polaroids along the way!

Lucky Day for Career: June 10

In your career, you are encouraged to shine as bright as you can and put your ideas forward. You are about to level up beautifully. So don't second-guess yourself!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.