Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs From June 10 - 16

Nothing is impossible, especially where the universe is concerned. In the week of June 10, you can see how the universe turns dreams into realities, especially when you believe that a force greater than yourself will help you. Belief is the starting point of manifestation, and it follows knowing you are capable of whatever you put your mind to do. This powerful combination of belief and action allows you to tap into divine luck, creating a dream and turning it into a new reality.

We start the week with Mercury entering Gemini to join Venus and Jupiter. Jupiter's lucky influence intensifies and expands this week, and with the help of Mars and Neptune, dreams have incredible potential to grow. You won't want to sit back and wait for things to happen, especially when these planetary alliances help you forge new paths. Be open and see what direction to take this week.

The duality of Gemini filtering into your life right now helps you see events and themes from various perspectives — and how to make things happen. You may have to work to figure out where to start or what opportunity to take. No matter how hard, there is no mountain you can’t climb. You can find the right path to the summit. Let yourself feel great hope, tune into your desires, and embrace a new perspective. Soon, you'll see how self-belief is your greatest source of luck.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for June 10 - 16

Aries

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 14

Spend time reflecting on what you need and want so you can feel your best — not what you think you can get, but what you would say if you knew you could design the life you really wanted to live. Grounding yourself right now is important, but let yourself dream big so you don’t underestimate what you can manifest in your life.

The First Quarter Moon in Virgo on Friday, June 14, lights up your house of well-being, determination, and how you arrange your day. While this area of your life can also bring career changes, it’s about taking the initiative to create a life that truly is one you want to live, making sure that you are designing it with what you need to feel like your best self.

Taurus

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 14

While finances are a crucial aspect of luck and life for everyone, they represent a deep sense of security. Wealth isn’t only about experiencing the finer things in life; it helps you feel secure and confident to make wise choices. As you build and generate financial stability, you can take greater risks in your life, which is exactly what allows you to create the life of your dreams.

Mercury travels into the heart of the Gemini Sun on Friday, June 14, bringing a new beginning to your finances. Each time Mercury travels a path to the Sun, it renews, refreshes, and is energized for a new cycle. Adopt this new energy in and around how you make money and think about wealth. You may receive an unexpected boost to your income this week, which you've earned and deserve.

Gemini

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 16

You have many ideas, and it can be hard to pick one, but there are situations when investing in multiple dreams to see what will happen pays off. There has been great development within your career sector this year. Saturn conjunct Neptune in Pisces helped you achieve your dreams and value hard work. This is a very special week for you, Gemini. Gemini and Pisces are the only two signs that carry a sense of duality. With planets in your sign and Pisces, you can see which of your ideas will pay off in the long run.

Venus in Gemini will align with Neptune in Pisces on Sunday, June 16, helping you hone in on your unique ideas and giving you the ability to create greater success in your career. Venus in Gemini enables you to deepen your sense of self-love and helps you authentically increase luck and wealth. As Venus and Neptune meet this week, an incredible opportunity will strike in your career sector to realize an important dream.

Cancer

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 16

To make the most of each opportunity you receive this week, remember that you are working to expand your life positively. You can find whatever bravery is needed to ask for what you want from the universe. There is no reason to be afraid at this phase of your life. Instead, everything you put into the world will only continue to attract what you desire, but the goal is to begin at least.

When Mercury and Venus unite in Gemini on Sunday, June 16, they create a wave of confidence that boosts your intuition. On this lucky day, speak your desires aloud. By validating your ideas and feelings for what you want to shape your life into, you’ll also heal the parts of the past when you feared being misunderstood by others. This week, you can speak up and trust those meant to hear you honestly; you will also start creating your divine luck through bravery.

Leo

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 14

Knowing when to act is as important as knowing what direction to go. While you have no problem being decisive and knowing what you want to achieve, you can sometimes create a perfect situation or be very impulsive in manifesting your dreams. When you can balance confidence with divine timing, then that is the space of magic.

The First Quarter Moon will rise on Friday, June 14, in Virgo, providing an important decision-making moment regarding your finances and the wealth you hope to manifest. A Quarter Moon phase allows you to choose your fate and align your actions to bring it to fruition. In Virgo, it’s all about money, so it’s important to find that sweet balance with your decisions this week so that you only continue to build upon what you’ve already created.

Virgo

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 14

You deserve all the success in the world, but you might have to learn to be a bit more flexible about how that actually manifests. It doesn’t mean you will have to change career paths or universities if you are still in school, but unexpected opportunities will arise, directing you to look at an option you hadn’t previously considered. These moments are also those of new beginnings, where you create space for the universe to begin to work more in your life.

Mercury will be Cazimi with the Sun in Gemini on Friday, June 14, in your house of career, bringing in a new offer, opportunity, and divine redirection. Mercury governs communication, so you will be at peak performance during this time and may receive word of a new position or opportunity you hadn’t considered. Even if it’s unexpected, continue to hold space for things to progress and trust that the more you surrender to the universe, the greater the luck you will receive.

Libra

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 16

There is a great, big world out there, and it’s time to start exploring it. Whether that means truly working, taking a trip overseas, or simply branching out from your usual routine, you are meant to be open to life right now. You’ve already done so much work by taking new opportunities and learning to prioritize your desires. Now is the time to see the rewards for your past efforts.

Mercury and Venus in Gemini will unite on Sunday, June 16, bringing in an incredible wave of luck that can have you traveling, taking a new seminar or workshop, or looking at a new place to call home. Your luck will depend on your ability to take chances and take action, and trust that if you change your mind later on, you will always be able to figure out what happens next.

Scorpio

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 14

It can be hard to continually believe in all you have wished for to come true, but continuing to progress in your life is important. Your wishes haven’t gone unanswered by the universe, and just because they seem to be taking longer than you had hoped doesn’t mean they won’t come true. The wishes you’ve been making are aligned with your soul's purpose, which means that no matter what you choose, you truly can’t fail.

The First Quarter Moon in Virgo on Friday, June 14, will rise in your house of wishes, helping you make one a reality. When you are trying to manifest or set intentions, it’s important to remember that you have to put in as much effort as you are hoping the universe will. Nothing changes, but it does so when you decide to take action. Trust in all you wish for, and let yourself take that first step to realize them.

Sagittarius

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 14

It’s important to recognize how far you’ve come and not just how far you feel you’ve left to go. By giving yourself the validation and confirmation you seek, you can create new opportunities for success because you will radiate an energy of thriving versus merely surviving. Go over all that has shifted for you, especially in your career in the past year, so that when you set those new intentions, you’ll give yourself credit for all you’ve achieved.

On Friday, June 14, the First Quarter Moon in Virgo will bring greater optimism and direction to the direction of your career or professional life. This may concern a side business you’d like to invest more time into. The message from the universe is clear because it's important to pause and realize how far you’ve come to continue progressing. This will help you see situations from a new perspective and give you the confidence to choose the path of success.

Capricorn

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 11

You don’t have to endlessly work for what is meant for you or the life you dream of. You deserve the success and recognition you crave and a life of ease. One where you don’t have to worry that you’ll lose all you’ve acquired or that somehow events won’t work out. To get into that flow of ease, you will realize that what you invest your energy into will also serve as a power of attraction for more.

On Tuesday, June 11, Mars in Taurus will align with Pluto in Aquarius, creating a climax moment in your journey to radiate precisely what you want to attract. Use this time to focus on what brings value to your life and the greatest happiness. There is no rule that you must exhaust yourself to find wealth or become successful, so by leaning into what you want more of, you’ll also begin to attract what you’ve always deserved.

Aquarius

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 14

Change doesn’t always happen in the way you’ve wanted or pictured, but it does occur in the ways it needs to. As an air sign, you love change as you detest stagnancy, but you also need to ensure that you are open to what might need to change to feel greater luck and abundance in your life.

The First Quarter Moon will rise in Virgo on Friday, June 14, in your house of transformation, indicating that you must consciously change paths. Use this energy to remain open to new alternatives or possibilities and be an active creator of the life you’ve been dreaming of. Virgo transits can often bring in unexpected monetary gifts or an inheritance. If this occurs, establish a foundation in the path of change that you feel most called to pursue. You will always attract the greatest luck when you choose rather than wait for anything because you have power over your life.

Pisces

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 14

You have been working so diligently on your career and getting a certain project off the ground that you may not have realized that luck exists in more than just success or recognition. There has been a steady call to focus more on personal matters in your life. Whether it’s the expansion of a relationship, family, or home, you will see that luck can come in all shapes and sizes.

Mercury will unite with the Sun in Gemini on Friday, June 14, helping to kick off a new beginning in your home and family sector. Mercury often brings conversations or offers, and with Jupiter also here, it would be an incredible time to renovate, sell, or purchase a home. Even if it seems unlikely now, this may be an area of your life you will see positive changes and growth over the years. Mercury and the Sun can also help bring luck to an existing relationship, heal a connection with a family member, or make you realize how much you must be grateful for.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.