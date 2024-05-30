If you’re like me and feel like you don’t belong, this read might help you understand why. You and I have a special gift in our hearts, a gift that all people have access to; they simply have yet to discover this part of themselves. I used to be blind to this power as well. I lived years of my life filled with anger and hate. Only after a major life event did I realize that there is so much more to life than meets the eye.

“Things” don’t bring me happiness; experiences do. A joy for life, a love for the moments and the experiences I get to spend with those who get my high vibe.

There aren’t many people who get me; most ask me to tone it down and stop being so happy, but you probably already know that if you’ve read this far in this article. You can feel me; I can feel you; we vibe on this beautiful high level, no questions asked.

I love discovering the signs that reveal we have a bigger mission on this planet. With the Universe serving as our guide, we follow its lead, and our energies can help elevate others to higher consciousness. Are you intrigued to find out what these seven signs are? Let’s go beautiful souls.

Here are 7 tiny signs the universe has a bigger mission for you: