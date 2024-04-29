5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love From Now Until May 5, 2024

The five luckiest in love horoscopes for Chinese zodiac signs is here for the week of April 29 - May 5, 2024.

Love is sweet for five Chinese zodiac signs. Are you ready to open your heart and explore these emotional undercurrents? Under this week's influence, Horse, Ox, Rabbit, Tiger, and Pig will be the luckiest in love.

This week's I Ching hexagram of love: Water over Mountain (#39)

Let us not fall prey to fear or pessimism in love. If you haven't found your soulmate yet, your red string of fate and destiny is attached to another soul, connecting you to each other. You will meet when the timing is right.

If you have found the one but are facing challenges, take these in stride. Challenges are a receptacle for growth. They help you learn how to communicate better when you work through your relationship problems.

Luck in love isn't just a matter of getting lucky one day. It's honing that luck and watering it each day through acts of self-care and nurturing a relationship. When you do both, nothing can stop you from your happily ever after. If you feel called to, work with blue crystals this week to boost your luck. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love April 29 - May 5:

1. Horse

Jasmina007 from Getty Images Signature, tivestudio | Canva Pro

Horse, your luck in love this week will help you regain your confidence in yourself and love. If you are single, double down on your needs and priorities. True love will find you when you choose yourself, not despite it. After all, how can someone be your soulmate if their life path does not run parallel to yours?

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to work on your emotional wounds from the past, especially in love. Luck will find you when you make that effort. It will also help you recognize the treasures you have and not get lost in fear or anxiety.

2. Ox

Jasmina007 from Getty Images Signature, tivestudio | Canva Pro

Ox, your luck in love this week is all about recognizing true gold and not letting the glamour of fool's gold fool you. If you are single, choose what makes you happy and who makes you happy. Then, be receptive. Your luck will bring you what you need and help you move away from toxic presences that are blocking you from living your dreams in both life and love.

If you are in a relationship, hold fast to your values and don't allow anyone to walk over you, especially if they pretend to have your and your partner's best interest at heart. Karma is on your side and will reveal the truth regardless of who tries to lie. You will then emerge even stronger than before.

3. Rabbit

Jasmina007 from Getty Images Signature, tivestudio | Canva Pro

Rabbit, love can find us sometimes when we least expect it. Other times, it does not come to us because we are not ready. Your luck in love this week, especially if you are single, is all about recognizing your true needs and not subverting them for societal expectations of coupling and children. Luck will help you lay out the puzzle pieces one by one until you are ready for love.

If you are in a relationship, communicate effectively with your partner even if you feel anxious or mortified. It will get better the more you communicate with each other. That's where your luck in love lies. It will also protect you from harmful rumors or external forces that want to break you up.

4. Tiger

Jasmina007 from Getty Images Signature, tivestudio | Canva Pro

Tiger, your luck in love this week is all about standing strong and believing that you deserve the kind of love you want in your soul and not a bare facsimile of it. If you are single, shine bright and let the spotlight be on you. Why not? If anyone feels threatened by that, it's a them-problem, not a you-problem. The cosmic forces have got your back!

If you are in a relationship, you will find your luck in love this week when you work well with your significant other as equals. Whether this is about household responsibilities, raising children, buying a home together, or even building a home and family, do it together and make sure one or the other is not being left behind or doing too much. Your good luck will take care of the rest.

5. Pig

Jasmina007 from Getty Images Signature, tivestudio | Canva Pro

Pig, your luck in love this week is intuitive. If you are single, trust your gut when you are out on dates or engaging with someone over the phone or an app. Small things can be giant red flags, too, so don't ignore any hunches.

You will find your true love when you look at the world through your heart's eyes.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will bring you and your partner peace and fulfillment. Now's the perfect time to go on a vacation or do something special for each other without making the experience stressful for the one organizing it. “Easy does it” is the theme of the week for you in love, and that is how you will find your luck!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.