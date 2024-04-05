Monthly April 2024 Horoscopes For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign

Here is each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest days in April 2024 for career, love and friendship. New buds sprout, old leaves fall. Whether you are in the Northern Hemisphere or the Southern, the energy this April 2024 is all about change, growth, and transformation.

So, what is the month in store for each Chinese zodiac sign? Before we dive into the monthly horoscopes, let's look at the general messages for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of the month is Earth over Water (#7). It reminds us that resources and opportunities most often hide in plain sight. Other times, one needs to explore and probe to strike gold.

That means you cannot sit still and hope for change. It would be best if you were proactive, either in the quest for knowledge and information or in the quest for something new. Which path are you going to choose?

If you feel called to, embrace the practice of daily gratitude this month to transform the quality of your life and your overall happiness. You can list three (or five) things that you are grateful for in a dedicated diary (or wellness app).

Try to come up with something different each day. But it's okay to repeat a few if you really can't think of anything or are having a bad day. Now, let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for April.

Monthly horoscopes for all 12 Chinese zodiac signs:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Lucky Day for Love: April 29

Lucky Day for Friendship: April 30

Lucky Day for Career: April 13 & 14

Rat, trust yourself and your vision in April. The first half of the month will bring you opportunities and information that will help you go from where you are now to where you want to be. So act fast and seize your destiny!

The second half of the month may see you falling out with a few people because of differing viewpoints, but don't let that stop you from pursuing what is right for you. The right people will never be an obstacle on your life path. The wrong ones will. If you feel called to, wear a clear quartz pendant this month to help you stay focused and aware of the undercurrents around you.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Lucky Day for Love: April 7

Lucky Day for Friendship: April 14 & 15

Lucky Day for Career: April 27

Ox, the first half of April will be laid-back and somewhat boring for you. But that makes it the perfect time to focus on self-care activities, get a new haircut, and update your wardrobe. Let your soul recharge its batteries at a slow pace. Intriguing experiences await you later.

The second half of April may be a bit more frustrating for some of you, especially if you are in a competitive field or have a competitor who has been getting on your nerves lately. Don't give way to them. Hold strong and trust yourself. You've got this!

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Lucky Day for Love: April 23

Lucky Day for Friendship: April 29

Lucky Day for Career: April 17

Tiger, the month of April will be all about being patient and waiting for your results to come in. This may be literal for those of you who took an exam recently and are waiting for the scorecard. If you are able to do this in the first half of the month, the second half will bloom into something extraordinary.

Your creativity is definitely being highlighted here. So take risks this month and prove to yourself that you can grow, expand, and explore. It doesn't matter what anyone else has to say. But what you think of the results does matter.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Lucky Day for Love: April 27

Lucky Day for Friendship: April 23

Lucky Day for Career: April 21

Rabbit, the month of April will be all about considering everything and planning for your future. The first half, especially, promises to push you out of your comfort zone, forcing you to think out of the box. The solutions that emerge here will have a definite impact on your personality, too.

The second half of April urges patience, especially if you are in a relationship (whether romantic or platonic) that fills you with dread or makes you unhappy. A more steady approach will help you leave this dynamic behind, while impulsivity will get in your way. Wear an amethyst ring or pendant to help you stay calm and focused through it all.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Lucky Day for Love: April 7

Lucky Day for Friendship: April 12

Lucky Day for Career: April 13

Dragon, it's time to rejoice because April will bring you blessings and rewards! You have worked really hard over the last many months, and it's now time for the cosmic forces to show you they appreciate all that you have done. For some, this will definitely involve an increase in your finances. For others, this may be a graduation or post-graduation degree that you have slaved for.

What happens in the second half of the month is still up in the air. You will have choices that will determine the next six months of your life. So be mindful before you jump. Journaling and pros and cons lists can definitely help you at this time.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Lucky Day for Love: April 30

Lucky Day for Friendship: April 12

Lucky Day for Career: April 15

Snake, focus on yourself in April. Don't let anyone guilt you into putting them first (this message does not apply to children or dependents). You need time to heal and get better, especially if you have suffered trauma in your past, whether from domestic violence, military assignments, or something else.

If you feel the need to go introvert for much of the month, do it. The same applies to your love life if you can't be there for another person right now or engage with them as deeply as they would like. Time will heal your wounds, but you must allow time to work its magic first.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Lucky Day for Love: April 7

Lucky Day for Friendship: April 8

Lucky Day for Career: April 21

Horse creativity is the name of the game for you in April. So, let that be your guiding light as you explore, experience, and engage with the world. You will be surprised by the ideas that come to you (or are gifted to you randomly by friends or acquaintances).

Some of you are ready to move to a different country or city/town at this time. Others are ready to change their life and take a plunge in a novel direction. Let your heart be the judge of what's right and what's not. Intriguing opportunities and new frontiers await!

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Lucky Day for Love: April 19

Lucky Day for Friendship: April 27

Lucky Day for Career: April 28 & 29

Goat, your energy is firmly entwined with your family's this month. This may not be a good message for those who know there are toxic members in your family. You are urged not to let anyone's opinions shape your destiny. People-pleasing is fine when you are hosting a dinner party, but not so when it's your life on the line.

If you are able to weather the storms in the first half, the second half of April will be a period of strength, courage, and strong convictions. You will show everyone what you are made of. But, more importantly, you will reveal to yourself that you are just as capable as you always knew you were.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Lucky Day for Love: April 27

Lucky Day for Friendship: April 25

Lucky Day for Career: April 23

Monkey, the month of April will be a fabulous time period for you! You will feel blessed, renewed, and replenished by the world around you. Karma is also on your side at this time. If you feel called to, seek new opportunities and make new friends this month. Let yourself learn and explore.

If you are able to do the above, the second half of the month will be extremely lucrative for you financially. Your authenticity will win hearts and tell people that they should root for you because you are serious about life, even if you believe in living it lightly.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Lucky Day for Love: April 29

Lucky Day for Friendship: April 28

Lucky Day for Career: April 15

Rooster, the first half of April will be a time of secrecy for you. The cosmic forces have something brewing behind the scenes that will be revealed later. Trust your intuition at this time so you can do what must be done. And if you observe red flags, don't ignore them.

The second half of the month will be a time of reaping the rewards. Your hard work will pay off, so keep moving forward. Some of you may want to reinvest and take everything to the next level. If so, the energy is optimistic at this time for such endeavors.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Lucky Day for Love: April 17

Lucky Day for Friendship: April 15 & 18

Lucky Day for Career: April 29

Dog, spend time with your loved ones in April. They will be your greatest blessing, especially if you have a child coming home soon and a pregnant person to take care of. Let love, care, and camaraderie with the right people fill your heart with joy and fulfillment.

The second half of the month will have you experience a glow-up. So be prepared to blow everyone's minds with your style, charisma and confidence. You've got this! You can also wear a red-colored crystal, like red jasper, ruby, garnet, or something else, to boost it all to the next level.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Lucky Day for Love: April 27

Lucky Day for Friendship: April 29

Lucky Day for Career: April 15

Pig, stay on top of your priorities in the first half of April. It will determine the course of your future, especially if you are studying hard to earn a degree or working on a special project at work. Now's not the time to slack off and be at ease. Now's the time to push yourself and then relax once it is all said and done.

If you adhere to the message above, the second half of the month promises to be full of joy and love for you. You will also feel blessed by the cosmos during that time. Express your gratitude with incense and offerings when that happens. It will keep the flow of positivity going strong.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.