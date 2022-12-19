The 50 Best Root Chakra Affirmations For Healing & Grounding

In Sanskrit, chakras means "wheel," and is a reference to the various energy centers in your body.

Although it is believed that there are as many as 114 chakras, there are seven main chakras: the crown chakra, the third eye chakra, the throat chakra, the heart chakra, the solar plexus chakra, the sacral chakra, and the root chakra.

A blocked chakra can have an impact on your nerves, organs, or any of your energetic body. The blockage can also have bad implications for your mental and emotional wellbeing.

Also known as the base chakra, your root chakra can cause a lot of chaos and turbulence in your body when it’s not aligned. If you allow it to become out of balance, your entire system will suffer.

But a blocked root chakra can show up in the form of arthritis, digestive issues, or emotional problems like insecurity, doubts and fears. It’s important that your root chakra is balanced so you feel safe and protected in this world.

Because the root chakra is responsible for making you feel grounded, you need to create a morning routine that starts your day in a way that makes you feel secure and worthy of love.

That's where root chakra affirmations can help.

How to Use Affirmations for the Root Chakra

Like other positive affirmations, powerful root chakra affirmations can help to regain focus and clarity. They can make us better understand our places in the world and feel supported by Mother Earth.

The ability to overcome negative emotions like cynicism, low self-esteem, fear and depression is deeply rooted in our capacities to maintain balance in ourselves.

Root chakra affirmations have the power to help you balance your chakras, and keep them unblocked and functioning beautifully.

They can be used as meditation mantras, repeating the same phrases over and over until they are true to you. Even then, you can use root chakra affirmations as a reminder of who you are and where you’re going.

Another way to harness the power of root chakra affirmations is by writing them down repeatedly. Whether you put them in your journal or on a sheet of paper, putting pen to pad can help to reinforce them in your mind.

Do root chakra affirmations really work?

The influence of repetitive words is not just make-believe — it’s science!

The Illusory Truth Effect, based on a study shared by the National Library of Medicine, dictates that something heard repetitiously and frequently is more likely to be considered "the truth" than the actual truth is.

So, by telling yourself the same positive, uplifting and inspirational words on a daily basis, they become your truth. And when you know your truth, you begin to act accordingly, and the universe continues to work in your favor.

Affirmations of any type, including root chakra affirmations, have the ability to shift the energy inside of you and use it to impact the energy of the world around you. That is why the Law of Attraction, manifestation, and affirmations have become so mainstream.

People know that it’s not what’s on you, it’s what's in you. Everyone is working on their best self from the inside out.

50 Best Root Chakra Affirmations

Root chakra affirmations are not all the same. They should be directly correlated with what you want from the universe. Ask for exactly what you want and be prepared to receive it.

Consistency is key when using root affirmations to change your mental, emotional or physical state. More than anyone else, you have the ability to create positive energy within your own body. The real healing starts within you.

Root Chakra Affirmations For Healing

1. All is well in my world.

2. I am comfortable in my own skin.

3. I am connected to my body.

4. I give myself what it needs to flourish.

5. I am all I need to be happy.

6. I am worthy.

7. I deserve love and compassion.

8. I take care of my body and my body takes care of me.

9. I am getting stronger and stronger.

10. I am energetic.

11. I love myself and am blessed to be living.

12. I am getting better every day.

13. I feel empowered.

Root Chakra Affirmations For Grounding

14. I feel safe and grounded.

15. I am protected in this world.

16. I feel at home wherever I go.

17. I deserve to be safe at all times.

18. I am supported by Mother Earth.

19. I trust in the good of the world.

20. I am supported by the people I love.

21. I trust the universe’s guidance.

22. I am exactly where I belong.

23. I am on the right path.

24. Everything is going as it should.

25. I trust the process.

Root Chakra Affirmations For Anxiety

26. I have everything I need.

27. I have a right to be here.

28. I release all my doubts and fears.

29. With every breath, I release anxiety.

30. The universe will provide.

31. I am calm in all situations

32. My future is in my hands.

33. Life is good.

34. I am fine.

35. I withstand life’s obstacles.

36. I always win.

37. I am safe and secure.

38. My needs are always met.

Root Chakra Affirmations For Stability

39. My root chakra is balanced.

40. I am deeply rooted like a tree.

41. My natural state is inner peace.

42. I am grateful for the present moment.

43. I am in control.

44. I am fulfilling my life’s purpose.

45. I have financial security.

46. I am successful.

47. I am good at what I do.

48. I am making my ancestors proud.

49. I take care of myself mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally.

50. I love life.

