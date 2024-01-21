Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For January 22 - 28, 2024

In the space between speed and patience, moving and standing and the new and the old lies something truly unique and marvelous. That's what every Chinese zodiac sign has in store this week between January 22 and 28, 2024. Before we get to the weekly horoscopes, let's take a look at the words of wisdom for this week.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Fire over Mountain (#56) changing to Thunder over Fire (#55). It reminds us that when the times are abundant, it's important to discover new avenues of growth and expansion. After all, it's easier to explore on a full stomach than when we are running on empty.

At the same time, this hexagram reminds us to be mindful of our surroundings and our unique situation in life. It can be easy to compare oneself to one's friends, peers and the people we see on social media and think that we are falling short in some way, but that may not be true. So be mindful of your own pace and grow in the manner that truly makes sense to you. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for January 22 - 28.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for January 22 - 28, 2024:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week has a poignant feel to it for you. You may find yourself constantly "pinged" by your subconscious mind, either through dreams or while awake, as a call to heal old wounds and find catharsis.

Lucky Day in Love: January 27

In love, too, you may find yourself plagued by a "mother wound" or literally by the mother of your significant other. Take the situation in stride and hold fast. Journaling can help you find clarity about what to do next.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 25

Your social life will bring you a lot of joy. So keep it simple, sweet and silly at this time. You may find yourself on a few impromptu adventures too!

Lucky Day for Career: January 22

Take it easy in your career this week. The time is not right yet for new beginnings or big moves. An fortunate period will be upon you in the near future, though.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, you are being urged to rely on your observation skills this week. It will protect you from fake friends, false information and general idiocy of all kinds. Going into introvert mode may also be beneficial for most of you.

Lucky Day in Love: January 23

If you feel the need for space in your love life, don't feel guilty about asking for it. No one can be there for another person all the time. Neither should anyone demand that of you if they truly care about your well-being.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 22

Your social life may be a little restrictive or irritating this week. Don't give in to bullying or peer pressure. Every time you stand up for yourself, it will make it easier to do the same the next time something similar happens.

Lucky Day for Career: January 27

If you are thinking of switching jobs or trying something new in your career, now's the time to think about that seriously. An fated window is here to make such changes.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, you can either play nice with the people you must collaborate with or find a way to go solo. There's no in-between. The energy this week urges you to choose the path that is best for your personal growth and aligned with your true nature.

Lucky Day in Love: January 22

In love, give first and then seek to receive. Don't keep giving if the other party makes it obvious they couldn't care less about you or are taking your love for granted. That's basic incompatibility.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 23

Your social life poses a challenge at this time. You may be surrounded by people who are not good for your growth and try to hold you back. Now's the time to be honest with yourself so you can find your true soul tribe.

Lucky Day for Career: January 25

Make some time this week to journal your thoughts about your career and future. Where do you hope to be 10 years from now? Where do you definitely not hope to be?

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, trust your gut this week. It will whisper to you incessantly through twitches in your body, nudges towards synchronicities and repeat numbers and other means. Pay attention and you will save yourself a whole host of trouble.

Lucky Day in Love: January 27

If you are getting married this week, you couldn't have chosen a better time! This period is truly lucky for your love life. So make the most of it!

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 28

If you feel called to, go into introvert mode this week and reflect on your relationship with your family. Sometimes, we gravitate towards certain types of friends and acquaintances because of unresolved issues within our family. That can be detrimental if you are not aware of those undercurrents.

Lucky Day for Career: January 28

The energy around your career is a little noncommittal at this time. Pay attention to your situations and don't turn a blind eye to the red flags.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, your future is bright and your fortune will change soon for the better (regardless of whether you are already doing well or not). Prepare for this massive shift. You know the Year of the Dragon is almost upon you.

Lucky Day in Love: January 27

In love, make time for self-care and quiet reflection this week. It's easy to get swept away by the heady rush of love only to realize we should have slowed down and observed what was happening more carefully.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 28

Your friends will be a true blessing to you at this time. So call on them if you need help. That's how you will know who your true friends are and who are just there for the fun and frolic.

Lucky Day for Career: January 28

Be more patient and diligent in your work life this week. A little extra care will save you a lot of time later.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, it can be difficult to take a stand for oneself when naysayers seem to be everywhere. You must not allow them to "cow" you. You are strong, even if you don't realize it.

Lucky Day in Love: January 28

In love, focus on your wishes this week. Your manifestation powers are slowly strengthening and will enable you to bring those wishes to life!

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 22

As for your social life, don't create obligations among your friends, whether through monetary exchanges or favors. It will bite you unpleasantly later.

Lucky Day for Career: January 23

In your career, give credit where it's due but don't allow anyone to steal what's due to you. The consequences of either are not worth keeping quiet in the present.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, sometimes it's important to fly to our nest and coop within. Other times, it's important to step out of the nest and explore the wider world. The energy this week asks you to pay attention to your emotional currents so you can switch between the former and the latter as and when necessary.

Lucky Day in Love: January 27

In love, don't just engage with your significant other or date. Bring your friends into the picture, too. That will tell you whether the two of you are truly compatible or not.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 28

Also, be more cautious about your friends and acquaintances at this time, especially if you have people-pleasing tendencies and have been taken advantage of in the past.

Lucky Day for Career: January 23

As for your career, blend it with your private life and anchor your long-term goals to it. How will you build a better future for yourself through the sweat, blood and tears you expend at your workplace?

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, life is all about the balance between opposing principles, and this week, you will come face-to-face with this reality. Some of you may find it within yourself, too. Allow the dichotomy to open your eyes to the truth of the world at large.

Lucky Day in Love: January 24

Your love life will be much as usual. There will still be opportunities to try something new and step out of your comfort zone ... if you so desire.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 25

Your social life will be more fabulous with impromptu trips and parties and a few late-night conversations, too. Make the most of this beautiful period.

Lucky Day for Career: January 26

In your career, try to be more careful and respectful of the life and reality of those working alongside you. The more compassionate you can be while maintaining your responsibilities, the more positivity you will attract to yourself.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, the energy this week is strong and beautiful for you, especially in the financial arena. So follow your heart and invest your resources and time in things that truly matter.

Lucky Day in Love: January 27

In love, you are encouraged to step out of your comfort zone, especially in the intimate sphere and try something new. Don't be surprised if this suddenly sparks a wildfire of passion.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 28

Some of you have built a really beautiful group of friends. Cherish them and send some gratitude into the ether this week for this turn of good luck. It's a true blessing.

Lucky Day for Career: January 22

In your career, mind your own business and stay out of gossip and politics this week. It will protect you from unnecessary drama and annoyance.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, you are a force to be reckoned with. The energy this week urges you to lean into this strong and willful side of yours and keep pushing forward on the path you have chosen for yourself. It's leading you somewhere extraordinary.

Lucky Day in Love: January 27

In love, uphold your values and self-esteem above all else. The right person for you will never try to gaslight you into believing a demeaning comment is a "joke."

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 25

Your social life will also be good this week. Make the most of it and strengthen your network with good conversations and family stories.

Lucky Day for Career: January 26

As for your career, the cosmic forces are watching out for you, whether you realize it or not. Watch out for signs and synchronicities and send some gratitude into the ether for this beautiful assistance.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, you are in your powerful era at this time. So don't be surprised if you experience a sudden glow-up this week or find yourself more popular than usual.

Lucky Day in Love: January 27

In love, you are being viewed as a prize to be won. You are not a prize or trophy. The right person will know that it's a privilege to be a part of your life. The wrong ones will just waste your time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 28

Your social life will be quite beautiful this week with fun times with friends and family if you feel called to go on an impromptu trip or vacation with your favorites!

Lucky Day for Career: January 23

In your career, keep your counsel to yourself. And watch out for people who may try to use professional power to try and eke out a romantic affair with you.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, the energy this week has a soft and lazy feel to it for you. Use this time to recharge yourself and soothe your soul. You'll need it once the pace picks up in the future.

Lucky Day in Love: January 22

In love, be open-hearted and express your affection through big gestures. Whether you send them flowers unexpectedly or take them out on an impromptu date, let your actions be big and bold. After all, it's not every day that you do such a thing.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 26 & 27

Your social life may be a bit lackadaisical this week, but that's okay. Use this time to reflect on your life and future. You are creating something beautiful.

Lucky Day for Career: January 25

As for your career, set a steady pace this week and allow your intuition to guide you to new places and people. Firing off from all sides will only hinder you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.