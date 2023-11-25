The Weekly Horoscopes For All Chinese Zodiac Signs Beginning November 27

Trials and tribulations and the extraordinary overcoming of challenges are in store for the Chinese zodiac signs this week between November 27 - December 3, 2023.

With it will come precious wisdom. The I Ching hexagram of the week is Mountain over Earth (#23), changing to Mountain over Fire (#22). When one thing ends, another begins in its place. After every winter, there is spring. Changes are on the wind at this time and those who tune themselves to it will reap massive rewards and opportunities. How can you do this if you are too busy to pay attention?

The idea of finding peace, whether through meditation or martial arts (or something else), can feel silly when you are stressed. Yet, when you indulge in such grounding exercises, you will suddenly realize the answers were staring you in the face all along. You just had to calm down enough to see them clearly.

If you feel called to, work with a clear quartz point or pendant this week to help you dig into that which is important and understand the root of everything. If you find a stray feather on your path, observe the color, pattern and details. Your intuition will tell you what destiny wants to communicate with you at that point. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for November 27 - December 3.

Weekly horoscopes for all Chinese zodiac signs the week of November 27:

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week is hot and happening for you. You will be on top of your game and ready to take on the world. Be prepared for some envious eyes, though. Your glow-up will attract it whether you like it or not.

Photo credit: kaisorn | Canva Pro

Lucky Day in Love: December 2

In love, you will feel lucky this week and will find blissful companionship whether you are single or not. Some of you are already interacting with your soulmate, even if you don't realize it yet.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 27

Your engagements with your friends and social acquaintances will be a resounding hit, too. So, if you have any parties or events to attend this week, look forward to some raucous moments of pure pleasure and fun.

Lucky Day for Career: November 27

In your work life, you are being cautioned against taking too many risks. Or, at least, risks that are too much like a gamble. Well-considered risks will be fine, though. The cosmic forces have your back.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, the time is not right to make your move. Whether this is related to your career, love life or some other big decision, wait for a few more weeks and gather more information.

Photo credit: kaisorn | Canva Pro

Lucky Day in Love: November 29

In love, you can expect a few surprises this week — good ones. Just make sure to trust your intuition if it pings you, and pay attention to the red flags!

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 30 & December 1

If you are unable to engage with your friends this week or are too tired to socialize, don't beat yourself up. Draw a relaxing bath, light a few scented candles and put on some nice music.

Lucky Day for Career: November 30

There are two sides to every dream — the success that we crave and the challenges that must be overcome to get to it. You are being urged to focus on this as you move forward. You've got this!

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, you are entering a blessed period in your life right now. Send some gratitude out into the universe for the fortune coming your way! You can also share the blessings if you feel called to.

Photo credit: kaisorn | Canva Pro

Lucky Day in Love: December 3

Some of you will be experiencing a rapid glow-up this week. It will draw all kinds of potential partners and interested people your way. There's no need to get frustrated, though! You can add new acquaintances to your roster who can help you bring in more opportunities.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 28 & 29

Some of you need to make more time to engage with your parents, especially your mother. Even if your conversations feel shallow or unimportant, it's the relationship that is nurtured through those interactions.

Lucky Day for Career: November 27

In your work life, take it slow and easy this week. Now's the time to pave the path and strategize. The time to act upon those plans will come later.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, you are a beautiful soul. Don't let anyone tell you any different. The energy this week is urging you to recognize the wonderful qualities inside you and hype yourself up. You deserve it!

Photo credit: kaisorn | Canva Pro

Lucky Day in Love: November 27

Love is in the air for you this week with the cosmic forces working hard behind the scenes to bring you and your chosen one together. Focus on being your best self, dressing well, speaking well and being on top of your priorities. Everything will fall into place in divine timing.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 28

If you are facing issues with a friend or feel someone betrayed you with an ex-partner, bring the matter into the open for discussion. The universe has your back. Karma will play out as it will.

Lucky Day for Career: November 30

Your work life might be a little laid back this week. You won't be complaining in the least! Aren't you excited for the end of the year too?

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

General Overview:

Dragon, pay attention to your creative side this week. Ideas, inspiration and extraordinary output await you if you lean into it. Some of you may even "strike gold."



Photo credit: kaisorn | Canva Pro

Lucky Day in Love: November 27

In love, uphold your self-esteem and don't wallow in the mud with pigs. If someone cannot see how amazing you are, it's their loss. You'd be surprised how many people would happily replace this individual and be with you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 3

Having a tight group of close friends is awesome. Look forward to some great times with them this week. Don't close yourself to new acquaintances and connections. Or you'll miss out on a lot of interesting conversations and new adventures.

Lucky Day for Career: November 27

You have officially entered your leadership era. Hold your head high and be assertive as you move forward. Just make sure not to fall for pleasant words, as people will try to hitch a piggyback ride without contributing anything if you allow them.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, your hard work will start to bear fruits soon. For some of you, it probably already has! Keep at it the way you have been doing so far and you will enjoy an excellent harvest within the next few weeks.

Photo credit: kaisorn | Canva Pro

Lucky Day in Love: December 3

Your manifestation powers are strong this week in your love life. So take advantage of this power and draw your soulmate to you. You can even wear a rose quartz pendant to amplify your intentions and bring only positive experiences your way.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 27

Something unexpected will happen this week if you are scheduled to attend a wedding. If this message is not relevant to you, you are being urged to step out of your comfort zone and make new friends. Your scope for growth is limited if you stay where you are.

Lucky Day for Career: November 29

Take it slow and easy in your career this week. Things are unfolding as they should, but you may mess up something if you become impatient. Breathe deeply for a few minutes any time you feel yourself spiraling or becoming too stressed.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, the universe has got your back this week. It gives you control over your destiny. So, make your plans wisely and choose the next steps with more care. You can truly change the course of your life if you are conscious of where you want to go and what you want to be.

Photo credit: kaisorn | Canva Pro

Lucky Day in Love: December 2 & 3

In love, you are being cautioned against romantic daydreams. You may inadvertently give positive characteristics to a person who does not possess them and then set yourself up for a rough heartbreak. Diverting this energy into a manifestation ritual will be more beneficial for you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 3

Also, you will benefit from going into introvert mode this week and focusing more on your self-care and psyche. Journaling, peaceful meditation, dancing in the comfort of your home or playing dress-up are a few things you may enjoy doing. Let your creativity take the reins on this one.

Lucky Day for Career: December 1

Some of you may feel a bit bored in your work life this week. That's okay. You can use the time to further your knowledge about your profession or even try something new on the side. Maybe even a hobby.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, the energy this week has a methodical quality to it for you. So, make sure to stay on top of your responsibilities and chores. Your blessings are attached to you successfully maintaining the quality of your life at this time.

Photo credit: kaisorn | Canva Pro

Lucky Day in Love: November 29

For some of you, the spicy stuff in love is being highlighted this week. You may feel extra energetic in that regard or deeply crave the company of a soulmate if you are single. Interestingly, you may benefit from doing a visualization meditation that helps you connect with your soulmate energetically.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 2

Parties, gatherings and time spent with your loved ones and best friends will bring you a lot of joy this week. So, if you don't have anything planned, why not be the host of such an event and gather all your favorites for some fun?

Lucky Day for Career: November 27

If you are about to start something new in your career or planning to look for new job opportunities, the energy is really good this week for the same. This is especially true for those of you who live away from your hometown and wish to go even further out in the world.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, pay attention to your inner council this week. Your gut will guide you to the right decisions and the right people you should associate with at this time. Don't let anyone second-guess your choices.

Photo credit: kaisorn | Canva Pro

Lucky Day in Love: December 1

In love, you are being urged to be brave and step out of your comfort zone. New adventures await you, whether you are single or not. Let your creativity take the reins!

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 2

Heart-to-heart with your best friends and favorite family members is also highlighted for some of you. As long as you approach these conversations and interactions with genuine interest and a receptive heart and mind, you will experience something truly extraordinary.

Lucky Day for Career: November 27 & 28

The energy this week is really good for starting something new in your career. So, if you have been planning and strategizing something, now's the time to set those plans into action. The universe has got your back!

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, the energy this week is really swift and speedy for you. You will be incredibly productive and may find yourself embarking on a few new adventures, too! Pay attention to your gut instincts as you do this and you will be fine.

Photo credit: kaisorn | Canva Pro

Lucky Day in Love: November 27

In love, you are being reminded that love begins from the self. If you don't treat yourself with kindness, respect and dignity, you will allow others to mistreat you. So, focus on your self-care routines and make sure you are setting healthy boundaries.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 3

Also, if you feel lonely or are tired of fake friends, the energy is really good at this time to make some new ones. All you need is a little ingenuity, creativity and courage.

Lucky Day for Career: December 3

You are on the right track in your career and will reach your goals very soon. Don't slow down or go too fast. You've got this!

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, the energy this week is perfect for committing to the things and people who mean the most to you. So, if you have been thinking of proposing to someone, now's the perfect time to do it. The same applies to the other areas of your life.

Photo credit: kaisorn | Canva Pro

Lucky Day in Love: December 3

Some of you will benefit from planning a vacation with your significant other or best friends for the near future (maybe at the end of the year). Romantic surprises await you on that path — and some awesome drinks!

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 29

Your social life will also be a great success this week. All you have to do is continue to step out of your comfort zone (in good ways) and you will be golden.

Lucky Day for Career: November 30

Some of you need to be more cautious of who you associate with in your work life, though. You may be engaging with a narcissist who may try to take advantage of you romantically, socially or in some other way.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, the energy this week will bring stability and happiness to your life. As long as you gravitate towards activities and people who do that for you, you will be fine. Even the envy of others won't be able to touch you.

Lucky Day in Love: December 1 & 2

In love, you are being cautioned against letting your hormones wreak havoc in your life. Your body can become your enemy if you don't treat it right and allow addictive influences to sway it toward destruction.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 30

Also, you are being urged to remember that sometimes, we are not lucky to find our soul tribe in the place of our birth. Don't let that hold you back from seeking the right people on the internet or in the wider world outside.

Lucky Day for Career: November 29

Your work life will be more relaxed and comforting this week. That's perfect for organizing yourself for the future or trying something new. You may even make a new friend or social connection.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.