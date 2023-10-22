How Scorpio Season May Effect Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope This Week

Last week Mars entered Scorpio, and we've just walked right into Scorpio season as of October 23rd. This will continue throughout the week and the rest of the month until its influence eventually transmutes into Sagittarius season on November 22nd, 2023. When Scorpio makes an entrance, however, it packs a punch and its presence will be quite noticeable during the last full week of October.

We are looking at the good vibes of Sun trine Saturn on October 14th and Sun trine Moon on the same day. This kind of energy sets the week up nicely for us, as it instills in us the confidence we'll need, especially as we approach both the Aries Moon and a Full Moon in Taurus, coming on the 28th of the month.

We'll see many thoughtful moments happen as several notable Neptune transits join us during the week. Still, if there is one planetary influence that stomps its feet and demands attention, we'll see that happen in the many Jupiter aspects. Jupiter will enhance our experiences this week, whether those experiences are positive or negative.

How Scorpio season effects your horoscope this week:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Image credit: Mystikal Forest, Cottonbro Studio from Pexels | Canva Pro

This week brings you every opportunity you need to make some personal improvements you've had in mind since the beginning of the year. You feel the presence of Scorpio in the air and it backs you up when it comes to doing something nervy. As you approach the Full Moon on October 28th, you'll feel a rush of power enter you and know exactly what to do with it.

What may occur is that this rush of power could become uncontrollable thanks to transits like Moon sextile Jupiter, or Moon opposite Jupiter, on the 28th. During the week of October 23rd, you'll find it hard to concentrate, but when you find the right way to channel this energy, you'll get much done and so much of it will be positive and productive.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: That Full Moon on October 28th has your name all over it, and you need to remember that this is a day for major manifestations when it comes to work and business. If you've got money issues on your mind, then you need to incorporate helpers. You've got an Aries Moon helping you out on October 27th — that's the time to open your mouth and ask for want you need, Aries.

So, we're looking at October 26th, 27th, and 28th as good times to gather up your intentions and manifest them as realities. Don't be afraid of failure, and take chances. This week can be extraordinary if you put your mind to it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Image credit: Mystikal Forest, Cottonbro Studio from Pexels | Canva Pro

As much as you might feel as though this is just 'not your week,' what's going on is that during this time, October 23rd you are going to be put in the position of having to prove yourself once again, just when you thought that kind of nonsense was finally over with. You feel this is all you do: try, try, try ... and for what? Only to be told you need to try harder ... again?

Well, this could be a wake-up call for you, Taurus, as it seems that, even though you are doing your best, perhaps what's happening is that you just don't want to be told to do more. This implies that you think what you're presently developing is enough, and that's the ego-burner. It may not be enough, and that's your wake-up call."

This wake-up call is brought to you by Scorpio season and the idea that you've got Moon trine Mercury and Moon conjunct Saturn happening on the same day, October 24th. With a Full Moon in your sign of Taurus happening on October 28th, you'll need to make a move. You will feel the pressure to take on more responsibility, even though you are hesitant.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Think about the oncoming of that Full Moon on October 28th, Taurus. This shows you where you're at emotionally. You've got the week ending with the Moon trine Venus, which could turn it all around for you. Stay with the positive and know that if you're asked to 'take it up a notch,' it's not an insult ... it's a good idea.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Image credit: Mystikal Forest, Cottonbro Studio from Pexels | Canva Pro

You have a message to share this week. you will do so in any way you can, even if you must stop traffic to get your point across. You've got that crazy Scorpio Sun energy egging you on, and it feels pretty good. With Scorpio calling the shots, you feel as though you've picked up some confidence along the way, and that confidence goes to you delivering your message this week to someone very special in your life.

Look to this week as one where you get a lot done, especially if you're a creative type, Gemini. You may feel as though much of what you do is a solo act, but you have your plans and there's love somewhere. With transits like a Taurus Moon and Moon trine Venus heading your way on October 29th, you'll feel pretty much like you can handle anything.

One thing you might want to watch out for is coming across as cocky or arrogant. You've seen this happen before; you try to get your thoughts out in a way that feels true to you, but in the end, you just insult others. Innocent or not, this could make this week difficult for you, so watch how you deliver your words.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: You will want to be aware on October 23rd and the 25th, as the transits that line up for you are there to shake you up a bit. Moon opposite Venus may not bring you the great news you expect. The kicker is to expect nothing and be surprised by everything.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Image credit: Mystikal Forest, Cottonbro Studio from Pexels | Canva Pro

Whatever is going this week, it will have you thinking that you just got away with something spectacular. While this isn't along the money-heist kind of rush, what's going to happen is that whatever you get away with will end up haunting you as paranoia throughout the week. In other words, you do something naughty you get away with, but IT doesn't let you sleep. Guilt takes over this week, which is all-consuming and annoying for you.

You'll find that this more than likely occurs during midweek, around the time of the Full Moon in Taurus. You don't want to have to carry around something as ridiculous as guilt, especially considering you don't feel you have anything to be guilty about. Still, the universe has ways of eating into your psyche and making you feel it until you heal it.

Maybe what's left here is confronting yourself with the truth of what you've done and just ... deal with it. You might find that because of transits like Moon sextile Pluto and Moon opposite Mars, all occurring this week, you can't sit well with things you don't find spiritually correct.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: October 25th, during the Moon opposite Venus, will be the start of your overthinking, and with the Moon in Aries on October 26th, you'll wonder whether you've made a mistake in judgment. When the Full Moon rolls around October 28th, you'll want to take back your actions just to feel better about yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Image credit: Mystikal Forest, Cottonbro Studio from Pexels | Canva Pro

One of the most noticeable things about this week will be your sense of independence and blithe spirit. You don't want to be bothered this week. While you aren't exactly fighting people off, you'll find that the most pleasant moments of the week are spent alone or with pets. You'll find that the Scorpio energy reaches into you and stimulates your desire to garden. While this energy usually brings out the passion in romance, your passion will be directed towards nature and nurturing.

You aren't immune to the odd and negative forces that accompany the week of October 23rd, but you are also feeling strong enough to say NO to it. You aren't in the mood to play along, as you like your private little mind palace.

As the week reveals a Full Moon in Taurus, you might be tempted to play, as it were, in the world of romance, but not if it takes too much out of you. Peace is your calling card and with the many Jupiter transits that take you through this week, you'll be much more tempted to romance a piece of pastry than a person.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: October 23rd and the 24th are where your real interests lie this week, as these are the days that hold the transits that set the tone for your peaceful, easy week. You are nonplussed and easygoing, and you won't be bothered by anyone.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Image credit: Mystikal Forest, Cottonbro Studio from Pexels | Canva Pro

It looks like the week of October 23rd, has you either traveling or planning on doing adventurous traveling in the future. You will spend much time with family during this time, which suits you just fine. You are less inclined to be with friends as you feel you have more important things on your mind and that only family members should have the privilege of knowing what's going on with you.

During the Waxing Moon in Aries, you may feel a jolt of energy that you can use towards creativity. You haven't dabbled in the arts in so long and whether those arts are musical, visual, or literary, you may find that the Muse is here for you, and you'll go where the inspiration takes you. That, too, may be part of your 'travel.'

If plans do not go through as expected, you can probably blame Mercury opposite Mars for the upset, though you expected something like this might happen. It's all OK, as you are not really about to get riled up over the little things during the week of October 23rd.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: October 29th gives you a chance to take a deep breath and make sense of everything that occurred during the week. You've had ups and you've had downs. By the time this day's transit of Moon trine Venus influences you, you'll be feeling mighty fine about everything.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Image credit: Mystikal Forest, Cottonbro Studio from Pexels | Canva Pro

Sometimes, being a Libra is all about fighting to keep the balance in your life and then wondering whether the balance is just too boring a state to maintain. Welcome to this week, Libra, and with the Scorpio Sun blaring down on you, you might find that all you've done to keep the peace and create the order you've finally established is just a royal bore.

Don't be surprised if you cause a stir during the week of October 23rd, 2023, as you are not always as stable and well-balanced as the nature of your zodiac sign implies. As you approach the Full Moon in Taurus on October 28th, you may find that you are rough and ready to cause a disturbance. It's not that you desire negativity, but you seriously need a distraction.

You'll see that this week you can't help yourself. You are bored and need to upset the order to see if you can create something interesting. It's not that you can't do something creative ... you most certainly can and will do something like that, but you need more, and that's the issue with this week.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Oh, the Full Moon is when your inner lunatic rises to the surface and this is where you show people that Libra's are not all balance and equality. This is a box you occasionally need to break free from, and during the week of October 23rd, it's just ... Bedlam for you and the inmates.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Image credit: Mystikal Forest, Cottonbro Studio from Pexels | Canva Pro

You are fully into the whole spooky October thing and now that your Sun season is here and will be here until Sagittarius takes over with its pushy attitude and obnoxious optimism, you're going to take advantage of the power rush that you feel the week of October 23rd. It's as if someone threw the switches backstage and you're alive and on fire; you want action, life, and dreams to come true.

Passion is the operative word for you this week, Scorpio, and things like discretion or grace are definitely out the window. You are fully one with the Full Moon energy and even though that energy only happens once during the week, on the 28th, you'll feel as though every day this week is about getting to that Full Moon, where you will let it rip like the Scorpio you are.

This is also a very social week, so expect your cohorts to join you in the merry-making. Your feeling is 'the more the merrier' even if what you're involved in is trouble ... actually, it's much more fun to be with people if you are rabble-rousing and causing trouble. Oh boy.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: What starts on October 23rd, continues through the entire week, so the only real day of importance here is October 28th, when the Full Moon will have you out of the house and barking on the streets. You want a party and you'll get one this week, Scorpio. Suit up. It's howling time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Image credit: Mystikal Forest, Cottonbro Studio from Pexels | Canva Pro

You might want to slink into your space and play it cool starting October 23rd. Not because you can't handle the fun and frolic this week promises for you, but more along the lines of your natural desire to just ... be alone. Many transits are occurring this week that will have you feeling that you'd do better on your own, living inside your mind.

First of all, the party is always there, and you don't feel that your presence is necessarily needed at this point. With all the holiday parties and events coming up, you feel like you'd be better off just withdrawing into your world ... perhaps in preparation for a wild Winter season.

Besides, you have things on your mind and as the Full Moon approaches, you'll want to check in with your spirit to see if your intentions manifest in the way you'd like them to. You believe in Full Moon energy and having one occur on October 28th is your way of checking to see if your power is 'on,' so to speak.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: The whole week is one where you keep to yourself, but you'll find that on October 27th, you might be tempted to get out there and let your hair down. You won't do that, however, but you will be tempted. Right now, you're in 'retreat' mode. You trust in the spirit rather than in the activity.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Image credit: Mystikal Forest, Cottonbro Studio from Pexels | Canva Pro

During the week, you're going to know for sure that everything you've worked for so far is coming into manifestation. That could also imply that some of the 'negative' things are also coming into being, but you'll deal with them accordingly. Right now, you feel pretty much set in your ways. While there are disturbances around you, you aren't letting much affect you all week.

With the Moon sextile Pluto on October 26th you're going to wonder why you didn't try to change your ways earlier, as you are big enough to realize that the opinions of someone in your life benefited you. You are open to the voices of others and much more so this week than ever before.

You've started to realize that you're not an island and that it's OK to rely on others as the people in your life are very reliable. You'll see an example of this happening this week. With a Full Moon in Taurus, you'll experience the idea that it's OK to stand your ground but bend like a reed.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: The end of the week holds significance for you as Mercury is opposite Jupiter and that allows you to see that it's OK to ask for help. With Mercury conjunct Venus, you'll see that your love life works out better when you share ideas rather than when you insist things go your way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Image credit: Mystikal Forest, Cottonbro Studio from Pexels | Canva Pro

This week is a very, very strong one for you, and it's not just that the passion of Scorpio has hit you big time. It's that you feel that it's the right time to state something on your mind ... and that is exactly what you'll do. This is familiar and will affect certain members of your family. You will be harsh and to the point, but you will be effective.

You have noticed that things have slid into disarray regarding family affairs. You see that as the Full Moon approaches, nobody in the family wants to deal with it. You are the only one who seems to see this truth, and it is a truth. This isn't just you believing you are right. This is happening and you are the one to make sense of it.

Moon sextile Saturn, on October 28th, shows you that people in your family simply want to stay ignorant. They don't care and you're going to find out that if you want change, not only are you going to be the one who makes it happen, but your family depends on you to be 'the hero.'

Dates and moments to keep in mind: October 28th is going to be the day that packs the wallop, but you're OK with all of it. You no longer mind being the power player here because, as they say, 'it's a dirty job but somebody has to do it.' That somebody would be you, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Image credit: Mystikal Forest, Cottonbro Studio from Pexels | Canva Pro

While Scorpio season is known to bring out the passion in romance, you may find that heavy romance is not exactly what you have in mind this week. This week, you may feel like the person you are with is going too fast. Their passion may have you regressing. You want the romance, but you don't want the 'heavy' that comes with it ... not yet, at least.

This regressing happens because of transits like the Aries Moon and Moon square Pluto. With Mars opposite Jupiter on October 28th, during the Full Moon in Taurus, it's like your romantic partner suddenly comes out of the dark and into the light with demands that you are just not interested in.

Sometime this week, you will have to decide whether or not you wish to continue with such a pushy person. Being that we have the Moon opposite Mercury, you might not consider communicating with them to establish order. Talk is key here, but that might not be where your head is at.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: October 28th has so much fire and fury going on that if you're going to have a day of note, it would be this one, for sure. Do yourself a favor; don't make this into a giant thing. Use the power of communication to cut to the bottom of it. Don't overreact just because you can't express yourself in words.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.