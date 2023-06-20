How To Do The 369 Manifestation Method

According to the Law of Attraction, your thoughts directly affect your reality. Learning how to manifest is as easy as thinking it into existence, and there are several techniques you can use to raise your vibrational energy and create your desired reality.

One of these is the 369 manifestation method based on Nikola Tesla's belief that "if you knew the magnificence of 3, 6 and 9, you would have a key to the universe.”

What is the 369 method?

The 369 manifestation method is a technique popularized by inventor Nikola Tesla that is based on the principles of numerology and the Law of Attraction. The method involves focusing on specific numbers and their repetitions to manifest desires and achieve personal goals.

In June 2020, Clark Kegley posted a now deleted TikTok explaining the 369 Manifestation Method, crediting Tesla, who said "the numbers three, six, and nine were sacred numbers and that you can see this in your daily life." Kegley then draws a circle and says that "no matter how many times you divide that circle, it will always equal three, six, and nine."

The underlying idea behind the 369 manifestation method is that repeating your intention multiple times throughout the day helps to imprint it into your subconscious mind.

The subconscious mind then works to attract opportunities and align your actions with your desired outcome. By using the power of repetition and focused energy, the method aims to amplify the manifestation process.

Fortunately, there are several manifestation techniques for this one method.

What is the significance of the numbers 3, 6, and 9?

In numerology, the numbers 3, 6, and 9 are considered significant and hold specific meanings and characteristics.

The number 3 is associated with self-achievement, creativity, self-expression, and things coming full circle. It's also the third number in the Triangle of Enlightenment in charge of delivering a vision.

The number 3 represents the ability to express oneself through various forms, such as art, writing, or public speaking. It also signifies sociability, charm, and a natural ability to connect with others. People with a strong influence of the number 3 tend to be charismatic and enjoy socializing.

The number 6 represents balance and a strong sense of responsibility towards family, community, and creating a peaceful environment. It's connected to domestic affairs, family life, and creating a loving and supportive home environment.

Number 6 emphasizes the importance of family relationships and stability. It can also represent a strong sense of reliability and integrity. Individuals with a prominent number 6 tend to be trustworthy and dependable.

The number 9 is associated with resolution, a higher consciousness, and a deep understanding of the universal truths. It signifies compassion, empathy, and a strong desire to contribute to the well-being of humanity.

The number 9 symbolizes endings and transformation. It represents the culmination of a cycle and the potential for new beginnings. It encourages individuals to release the past and embrace new opportunities.

Combined, these three numbers are considered the luckiest combination, so it's no wonder why applying them to manifestation is a powerful way to make desires come true.

How To Do The 369 Manifestation Method The 'Traditional' Way

There are several ways the 369 method really works, but there is a traditional way to know first.

The traditional 369 manifestation method is a 33-day process. All you'll need to complete it is a notebook and a pen (preferably ones that resonate deeply with you) and a specific intention.

1. Write down your manifestation 3 times in the morning.

2. Write down your manifestation 6 times in the afternoon.

3. Write down your manifestation 9 times at night/in the evening.

Repeat this process for 33 days.

Important Tips For Applying the 369 Manifestation Method Successfully

1. Begin with gratitude for what you are receiving.

As Certified Transformational Trainer, NLP, and mindset coach Mia Fox explains, "Gratitude is helpful for manifesting your desires because it creates a state of abundance within us and changes our mindset. By merely focusing on the things you are grateful for in your life creates an understanding that you are provided for, you are safe, and you have plenty."

Try using journal prompts or vision boards to get you in that mindset.

2. Before you start writing, picture your manifestation already having come to be.

Notice that the first step refers to what you are receiving, not what you might receive. The Law of Attraction requires you to assume your manifestation has already come to be.

Pro tip: Write in the present tense.

3. Feel and amplify the emotions you associate with that manifestation coming true.

In order to manifest, you must match your energy and vibration to the level of the reality you desire.

4. Try to phrase your manifestation so that it takes 17 seconds to write and/or say.

According to Esther Hicks, "17 seconds of pure thought is the ignition point of manifesting. If you hold a thought for 17 seconds, you set in motion that manifestation. The purpose behind this rule is to get you to think purely for 17 seconds, and to have that desire become stronger until it reaches 68 seconds."

5. Follow these steps for a total of 33 days (3 x 3 = 9 or 3 + 3 = 6).

If you receive your manifestation before the end of the 33 days, keep going to complete the practice. If you reach the end of the 33 days and your manifestation has not come to pass yet, trust that it will, set it aside, and do your best not to dwell on it but to instead look forward to its given eventual arrival.

For example: If you want to manifest your dream home, picture the home you want in the location you want and feel the emotions you will feel when you take ownership of it. Then write, "I am so happy and grateful to be living in the home I purchased for myself in [X town].

How To Do The 369 Manifestation Method As Seen On TikTok: Version 1

According to Kegley and other TikTok videos, this is one way to do the 369 manifestation technique:

Step 1: Pick 3 affirmations.

Step 2: Say them 6 times during the day.

Step 3: Do this for 9 days as a way to just think about what you want to manifest.

The more you focus and stay consistent, the easier it becomes.

Alternative Steps For Using The 369 Manifestation Method From TikTok: Version 2

Step 1: Write your affirmation/focus 3 times.

Step 2: Write your intention 6 times.

Step 3: Think of the specific action you want to manifest and write it down nine times.

In user @babyyjennerr's case, she did her manifestation method with a specific person in mind. For her first attempt, she wanted her friend to miss her.

First, she wrote her friend's name (her focus) three times. Then, she wrote that she wanted her friend to miss her (her intention) six times. Finally, she wrote that her friend will text her saying she missed her (her desired action) nine times. She claims she got a text the next morning from the friend.

Her second attempt was to get the person she liked romantically to contact her. After following the same steps the next day, she says she received a message from the guy saying he missed her.

Overall, the 369 manifestation method is an amazing way to focus on what you want and make it happen.

My grandfather likes to tell me to figure out what I want in life and then go for it. It's interesting to see this as another way of using your own self to make something happen.

If you incorporate any version of the techniques above into your daily life, you'll get to experience for yourself what it's like when you focus your energy on your deepest desires and the universe listens.

This technique can be used for a variety of different topics from relationships, to jobs, to vacations. You can make anything happen by your own sheer will because you have your very own power within you.

