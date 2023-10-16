What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest With The First Quarter Moon In Capricorn This Week

Welcome to the Eclipse Portal and the window between worlds. The two-week window between eclipses is an intense time of transformation as it brings the ability to jump timelines and choose a different life path. Anything becomes possible, and things can shift in unimaginable ways. Within this auspicious unpredictability comes a reminder that you are always in charge of your fate and must consciously choose your divine path.

In the week of October 16, the First Quarter Moon rises in Capricorn, made incredibly intense by occurring in the eclipse window. The First Quarter Moon on October 21 brings up obstacles or challenges associated with the intentions you set on the New Moon, which in this case was the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra, which occurred on October 14.

It helps bring events in your life to a moment of needing to choose what to pursue and often who you want to become. In Capricorn, you are more grounded and logical, but you must also remain aware not just to choose the path of least resistance but the one that beckons to your soul.

The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn peaks between October 20 – 21, making this a potent time for your intentions and rituals. Focus on choosing the fate that you want to create. Let yourself embody the belief that the universe is already conspiring to bring you all you desire while bringing an earthly logicalness to your choices. This is a moment where you can choose the future over the past. However, it must be yours.

The elements you'll need to complete your rituals this week

Leading Energy: Capricorn, Earth

Best Time For Your Ritual: The evening hours of October 20 or 21

Chakra Point: Root

Herbs: Marjoram, Cinnamon and Sage

Essential Oils: Lemon, Geranium and Sandalwood

Crystals: Amethyst for relaxation, Dragonblood Jasper for courage and Snowflake Obsidian for balance

Incense: Clove

Here's What Each Zodiac Can Manifest The Week of October 16 - 22, 2023

Aries: Career Decision

(March 21 - April 19)

First Quarter Moon In Capricorn Affirmation: I trust myself to make career decisions that honor my truth and bring success.

Embrace the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn to help you make a significant decision in your professional life. Begin by collecting a small pouch or piece of fabric to create a decision talisman. Add basil, cinnamon, cloves and dragon blood jasper to help you make decisions leading to success and abundance. Repeat your affirmation as you bind it with a green ribbon, then place it on your workspace or desk.

Taurus: A Leap Of Faith

(April 20 - May 20)

First Quarter Moon In Capricorn Affirmation: I am embracing my ability to leap of faith into all I have ever dreamed of.

It would be best to let yourself trust and take a leap of faith under the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn so you can step into all you have ever dreamed of. Create an intention jar of faith using lavender, birch bark and cloves. Repeat your affirmation as you seal the jar with yellow wax and place it next to your front door.

Gemini: Intimacy

(May 21 - June 20)

First Quarter Moon In Capricorn Affirmation: I practice deeper vulnerability as I create a more profound sense of intimacy within my relationship.

Let yourself focus on dropping your emotional walls during the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn peaks to create deeper intimacy in your relationship. Begin by laying out a square of red cloth or tissue paper and place three cherries, rose petals and basil inside. Repeat your affirmation as you bind it with gold ribbon, then bury it in your garden.

Cancer: Romantic Growth

(June 21 - July 22)

First Quarter Moon In Capricorn Affirmation: I am focusing on making the decisions necessary to foster romantic growth within my life.

Take your power back in the decisions you can make in your romantic life as the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn rises. Create an offering of romance using seven cherry stems, sage, lavender, rose petals and chamomile. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn it, then scatter the cooled ashes along your front walkway.

Leo: Self-Care

(July 23 - August 22)

First Quarter Moon In Capricorn Affirmation: I am taking time to care for myself in all the necessary ways.

Take a moment to focus on your personal needs as the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn helps you embrace a greater dedication to your self-care. Bring a pot of water on the stove with sage, lavender and chamomile. Once it's ready, add it to the warm waters of a bath, along with pink Himalayan salts. Repeat your affirmation as you relax into the sacred waters and let yourself take the time you need to feel your best.

Virgo: Honoring Yourself

(August 23 - September 22)

First Quarter Moon In Capricorn Affirmation: I am honoring myself in practicing commitment toward all I desire.

Allow yourself to commit more fully to the life you desire to create, as the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn helps you shift things in your favor. Begin by creating an authenticity charm using something personal of yours as an anchor. Then add in chamomile, cloves and a bit of salt for protection. Repeat your affirmation as you bind it with a white ribbon, then slip it into your clothes to strengthen your energy throughout the day.

Libra: Improvements In The Home

(September 23 - October 22)

First Quarter Moon In Capricorn Affirmation: I am focusing on my home as I create a space of joy and love.

Let yourself evaluate what you need to bring more love and joy into your home, as the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn helps you focus more on your home. Begin by creating a room aura spray using plain witch hazel, the essential oils of orange and cloves. Then, add a piece of amethyst and a sprig of lavender. Repeat your affirmation as you spray this around your home, visualizing more joy and love in your space.

Scorpio: Important Communication

(October 23 - November 21)

First Quarter Moon In Capricorn Affirmation: I am holding space for important conversations to help me implement my plans for the future.

Focus on the conversations you can have while the First Quarter Moon rises in Capricorn, helping you set up the foundation for the future you're dreaming of. Begin by anointing a blue candle in verbena essential oil for truth, then roll in lavender and basil for peace and abundance. Repeat your affirmation as you light it, then hold a tiger's eye in the flame. Once finished, place the crystal and a birch leaf together in your clothing throughout the day.

Sagittarius: Financial Abundance

(November 22 - December 21)

First Quarter Moon In Capricorn Affirmation: I am creating a plan for long-term financial success.

It's time to plan for financial success, as the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn helps you focus on the abundance you want to create in your life. Begin by writing your affirmation on a bay leaf, then anoint it with frankincense essential oil. When you're ready, use a green ribbon and bind the leaf to the trunk of an oak or maple tree. Repeat your affirmation and visualize growing the abundance you desire.

Capricorn: Mindfulness

(December 22 - January 19)

First Quarter Moon In Capricorn Affirmation: I am practicing mindfulness to ensure each choice I make honors my divine authenticity.

Practice mindfulness as you become more observant of your choices under the energy of the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn. Create a scared herb bundle using rosemary and lemon balm. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the stems of the herbs with a blue ribbon, and then place them in your purse or pocket on the right side of your body to help bring mindfulness to each step you take.

Aquarius: Healing

(January 20 - February 18)

First Quarter Moon In Capricorn Affirmation: I choose to heal so my past will not affect my future.

Allow the past to dissolve as the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn peaks so you can embrace more of your beautiful future. Create a healing salve using coconut oil, crushed rosemary and orange and chamomile essential oils. Once it's ready, repeat your affirmation while you massage it into your chakra points.

Pisces: Your Divine Wish

(February 19 - March 20)

First Quarter Moon In Capricorn Affirmation: All my wishes will come true as I align my soul more deeply with my divine purpose.

Embrace your divine wish for your life as the First Quarter Moon rises in Capricorn. Collect a birch leaf, symbolizing Capricorn or maple leaf and write your affirmation onto it. Repeat your affirmation as you place it on your front step with an amethyst on top of it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.