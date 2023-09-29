What each zodiac sign can manifest on September 30, 2023: 

Take a moment to ground yourself. Place your hands on your heart and light a candle made from the essence of Jasmine as you breathe deep and remind yourself that this moment is precisely where you need to be. Although momentous changes are beginning to manifest in your life, there is no need to feel like you need to rush anything.

Following the Full Moon in Aries yesterday, the Moon will oppose Mars in Libra on Saturday, September 30, bringing in the desire for change. The combination of Aries and Libra energy allows you to focus all your energy on what you need to change and how to achieve it.

However, you must understand this is just one step in the process, not the ultimate moment of fruition. To incorporate this into your life, allow yourself to embrace the profound inner truth that the Full Moon in Aries emphasizes and open your mind to new paths or outcomes.

The axis of Aries and Libra energy will dominate the following year for you as the new cycle of eclipses will occur within these two zodiac signs. Today, there is a glimmer of something new that will begin to take root over the next year. And why, today, it's not about rushing or pushing through anything but merely surrendering to the process in whatever way it guides you forward. The energy of these two zodiac signs emphasizes me versus we and the ability to take drastic action by practicing patience until it's the divine time to do so.

Let the energy today give you a greater perspective over where you will be guided on this next part of your journey. Allow things to remain unfinished as you observe all that is possible while honoring the truth deep within your heart. If you remain true to yourself, you will always stay on course.

Elements For Your Rituals, Saturday, September 30

Leading Energy: Libra, Air

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Heart

Herbs: Thyme, Lavender and Catnip

Essential Oils: Jasmine, Rose and Gardenia

Crystals: Rose Quartz for love, Amethyst for positivity and Tiger's Eye for truth

Incense: Amber

What each zodiac sign can manifest on September 30, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: A romantic decision

As the Aries Moon and Mars in Libra activate your romantic sector, focus on honoring a decision your heart has already made. Begin by cracking an egg and emptying the contents onto the earth. Next, place lavender, rose petals and rose quartz inside the eggshell. As you bind it together with a pink ribbon, repeat your affirmation and then hang it on a maple tree for good luck.

Daily affirmation: I honor my truth and any decisions I must make in my romantic relationship.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Balance

Embrace the sense of balance that the Aries Moon and Mars in Libra bring to your life by expressing gratitude for all you have. Create an intention bundle using lavender, rosemary and thyme. As you bind it with a blue ribbon, repeat your affirmation and place it above your front door.

Daily affirmation: I am at balance within myself and am working to create it in my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: A shift in perspective

Allow yourself to let go of what is only stealing your joy as the Aries Moon and Mars in Libra help you to focus more on your happiness. Collect several white rose petals and sprigs of thyme and place a couple in each shoe you will wear for the day or slipper socks if you're lounging at home. As you do, repeat your affirmation and focus on choosing only happiness in the day ahead.

Daily affirmation: I am shifting my perspective to create more room for joy and fulfillment.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Finding peace

The Aries Moon and Mars in Libra bring your focus to creating a harmonious and peaceful home as you honor all you desire from this area of your life. You can gather an herb bundle using lavender, basil and catnip. Please place them in a jar with water and a clear quartz crystal. Repeat your affirmation as you place the vase next to your front door.

Daily affirmation: I am at peace and creating a home that nurtures my soul.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Important conversations

Honor your ability to create space for important conversations as Aries Moon and Mars in Libra help you to find a place of compromise and understanding. Create a sacred sachet using lavender, rosemary and a tiger's eye. As you bind the sachet with a blue ribbon, repeat your affirmation and place it in your pocket throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I am holding space for meaningful conversations that can heal and help bring in new opportunities.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Financial blessings

Step into a place of attracting more incredible financial blessings into your life as the Aries Moon and Mars in Libra increase your wealth. Begin by writing your affirmation down on a bay leaf and then anointing it with rose essential oil. Take this and place it on your front steps with red jasper on top of it to send your intention out into the universe.

Daily affirmation: I am financially abundant as I attract everything I am worthy of.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Determination

Honor your inner determination to create a truth-based life as the Aries Moon and Mars in Libra call you to embrace your authentic vision. Collect a maple leaf and write your affirmation on it. After anointing it with gardenia essential oil, tie it to your front porch with an orange ribbon while you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am determined to follow my authentic path.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Dreamwork

Release control and honor your dreams' power as the Aries Moon and Mars in Libra help you make them into reality. Gather a sacred bundle using lavender, mint and thyme. As you bind it with a purple ribbon, repeat your affirmation and place it beneath your pillow while you sleep.

Daily affirmation: I am allowing myself to dream about the life I am meant to live.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Healthy decisions

As the Aries Moon and Mars in Libra call you to focus on creating greater balance, embrace the power behind making healthier decisions. Begin by creating an aura spray using plain witch hazel, lavender sprigs and the essential oils of rose and gardenia. Repeat your affirmation as you spray this around your energy, car and home.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to making healthy decisions for myself and those in my life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Realignment

Allow yourself to check in with yourself and realign your most significant priorities as the Aries Moon and Mars in Libra help you create more time for what brings you the most happiness. Begin by wrapping a green length of thread around a bundle of rosemary while you repeat your affirmation ten times. When finished, tie the thread around your middle finger and scatter the rosemary around your front steps.

Daily affirmation: I am taking time to realign myself with what is of most value in my life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Travel

Set your sights on a new adventure as Aries Moon and Mars in Libra help you attract new travel opportunities. Begin by printing or collecting a picture of somewhere you want to visit — Lay thyme, catnip and basil inside it. As you roll it up, repeat your affirmation. After binding it with an orange ribbon, place it on an east-facing window to honor the energy of Libra.

Daily affirmation: I am ready for a new adventure and embrace possibilities for travel.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Passionate intimacy

Embrace a deeper intimacy with your romantic partner as the Aries Moon and Mars in Libra help you to open your heart and surrender to love. Create an essential oil mixture using coconut oil, rose quartz and the essential oils of rose and Jasmine. Once it's ready, perform a self-massage, paying particular attention to your heart chakra as you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am a vessel of intimacy and love as I surrender to a deeper connection within my romantic life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.