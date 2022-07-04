13 Little Things To Do Every Single Day To Manifest Happiness

Looking for some inspiration and ways to manifest happiness? This list might just give you some ideas!

Some of them may seem obvious, while others will get you thinking. But be sure to stay consistent — you might just be surprised by what you find.

13 Ways to Manifest Happiness

1. Do what you love.

This is a giveaway. After all, you don’t want to be doing the things you hate.

Be sure to go with your passion and the things that bring you joy. You can always manifest good things from a place of joy.

2. Show gratitude.

It’s not just about being grateful, but also about getting into the energy of gratitude. Stay focused on what you do have and not what you don’t have.

3. Listen to music and watch shows.

Yes, you read that right. I’m not talking about just any music and any shows. I'm talking about music and shows that activate positive things into your vibration for you.

Music and shows that put you into the feeling of what you want to manifest. Music and shows that put you in a great mood!

4. Envision what you want as if you already have it.

When you’re thinking about something that you want, replace “I wish I had it” with how it feels to actually have it.

A good practice is to do this right when you wake up in the morning or before you go to bed so that you begin and end your day with that energy.

5. Write out affirmations.

Make your affirmations relevant to you. Whatever you need to say. Do not just write them out. Believe them, feel them, stay consistent with them.

6. Take risks.

As you know, no one ever lived their dream life by playing it safe. Really.

Take risks. Do what your soul tells you to do even if it’s scary. Push past the “uncomfortableness” to reach for the greater reward.

7. Surround yourself with the right people.

Surround yourself with people who believe in the world as you do. Surround yourself with people who can activate positive thoughts, ideas, and beliefs into your vibration.

There will always be “Negative Nellies,” but allow yourself to spend the majority of your time with “Positive Pams.”

8. Listen to your mind, body, and soul.

You can usually manifest more of what you desire from a place of honoring your wants and needs, rather than doing what you feel like you have to do. Obviously, there’s always balance.

There will always be things that you have to do. However, by consistently honoring yourself, you are sending off a message to the Universe that you are serious about what you desire.

9. Check your thoughts and words.

Become mindful of the areas of your life that you want to improve. Check what you are thinking about and saying in those areas of your life. Are your thoughts and words positive?

10. Live luxuriously.

Whatever it is that luxury looks like to you. If you are striving for luxury, start acting like what you have is luxurious. Because it is in perspective.

11. Do not deprive yourself.

This does not mean to obsess over things and make poor decisions. Not at all. Again, there’s always balance.

However, I'm saying that depriving yourself of what you can have usually only gets you into a mindset and energy of “lack.”

12. Mind your own business.

“Someone is doing that?” Don’t worry. It’s not your concern. Stay on your own wavelength.

Dwelling in the wavelength of others or comparing only hinders the process of YOU manifesting what YOU want.

13. Be a leader.

If you’re not a natural-born leader, that’s fine! Just try not to be a follower. Being a follower never gives you what you really want.

Justine Renfro is a writer, designer, coach and mentor. Helping people, writing and creating beautiful designs is her passion.

