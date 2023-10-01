Weekly Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, October 2 - 8, 2023

Welcome to the Weekly horoscope reading for October 2 - 8, 2023. All zodiac signs are mentioned here today, as every one of us has an important message to be absorbed. The messages are written in the stars and interpreted here on earth by yours truly. What we can all, more than likely, agree upon is that October always hits us as if the end of the year is three seconds away. Here we are, and it's the first week of October, and already we're thinking about things like 'pumpkin spice' and Halloween season.

Let's not talk about Thanksgiving or Christmas ... even though it's already on our mind, breadsticks to this week, October 2 - 8, 2023. What's happening in the cosmos, and how will it affect us? First, we have Mercury opposite Neptune working simultaneously as Moon square. Venus can upset our love lives as soon as we start the week. Moon square Saturn will have many of us standing our ground in a lover's quarrel, and Mercury trine Pluto may be the key to getting us back on solid ground with our partners.

All will be well as the Sun trines the Moon, and Mercury enters Libra. It's as if the cosmos knows and wants to give us a break. It's as if it's saying to us: "Worry ... but not too much, mmkay?"

The main events occur at the beginning of the week, but that doesn't necessarily imply smooth sailing throughout the rest of the week. What's started at the top will come with an 'attitude.' While this week stands a chance of being disruptive in finance or work, its main function is to see if we can see the bright side in our love lives.

We'll be up against some of our good old favorites: suspicion, overthinking, worry, lack of confidence, self-doubt ... the works. Will we overcome? Pfft, of course, we will. Here's the horoscope for each zodiac sign for October 2 - 8, 2023.

Weekly horoscope for October 2 - 8, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are tired of waiting for something to happen but feel you have no choice. You also don't like that feeling as Moon trine Mars sort of rams that feeling home and makes you feel there must be something else you can do to create more momentum in your life. While this week may inspire you to create new doors of opportunity, you will spend most of October 2 - 8, 2023, wondering if things will ever change for you. Hang in there, Aries. Things will change for the better ... and soon.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Prepare for a week filled with get-togethers and sharing innovative ideas, Taurus. During the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, you can use the many Venus transits to your favor. What may start as a spat between you and a romantic partner could be the hinge on which a whole new and better understanding of what love is within the context of the partnership. You will grow emotionally during this time, and it's only the beginning.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may feel you're getting away with something this week, October 2 - 8, 2023, because you're used to thinking that no good deed goes unpunished in your world. So, you'll spend a lot of time wondering why you haven't been stopped, and the real reason is that you've done nothing wrong. You're just used to thinking that someone will come in and ruin your stealthy efforts, but during this week, everything goes in your favor. Get used to it!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may spend this first week of October pulling back to get a feel for what you want to do ... and so much of what you want has to do with the home. This is a great week to consider interior decorating or buying new furniture. You like decorating for the Fall season and this may just be the week that has you enrapt with ideas for homemaking and crafting. Expect a heaven creativity flow coming your way. It's one that you will make the best of.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The week of October 2 - 8, 2023, has you shining brightly for all to see. You are worthy of the praise you receive this week, Leo, as you will be doing something that gets a lot of attention and shows others that you are the right person for the job. You are friendly and wise, and you'll be the first person many of your friends think of when they want to do something fun during the week. You are like a ray of sunshine for those in your life who seriously need a boost.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

At this point in the year, you know what you're working with and feel fearless during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023. While you don't think of yourself as a genius, you know that you are quite wise and able to make great decisions, some of which you will make during this first week. You react to Saturn, and Pluto transits well, meaning you take to order and organization. While you are still very approachable, you are also strict and disciplined during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Whatever you've been working on shows us this week as that which you delight in showing off. While you are a person who enjoys being alone, there is still so much of what you do when you're alone that is done for the idea of sharing with others at a later date. During the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, you will share your work and efforts with friends and family and be applauded for your time. You do good work, Libra, and this week has you noticed for it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you find that storming out of a room after a lover's spat will give the scene maximum dramatic effect, that's what you'll do. You are quite dramatic during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, because Venus influences you, and Venus is all over the place regarding your emotional state. You may have a moment where you feel neurotic in front of your romantic partner, and you will resent the idea that you could feel this way and rebel ... against them. It's THAT kind of week, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

October 2 - 8, 2023, has nothing but choices, choices and more choices in store for you. You may have to decide what you want: business ... or love. Why you can't have both and be successful at both is not your concern. You will choose business. Right now, love is another playing field, and you need that mighty Sagittarius to focus on attaining the success you have in mind. The choice exists. However, you feel that your best move during this first week of October is to stick with the plan, and the plan is financial success.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Well, it seems you finally got what you wanted, and now, ironically, all you can think about is the past. This week, October 2 - 8, 2023, have you romanticized your past and looked back on it as if it were a much better place to be than where you are? You will likely get over this feeling by the end of the week, but it shows you that you are never really content, which might be your biggest lesson. Learn to accept that 'now' is everything.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With Moon conjunct Uranus right at the top of the week, you'll feel as though you are somewhat entitled to act in any way you wish. During the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, you may vent your frustrations so that you come off as rebellious and possibly even ... bratty. This energy will mellow out by week's end as you'll find something creative and worthy of your time. Saturn's energy reels you in and puts you back on track, making you feel more centered and grounded.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Emotionally, you're in for a big one this week, Pisces, as in a roller coaster ride. Expect to feel very deeply for some topic in your life only to turn your back on that topic for something else immediately. You can't figure out what is important to you during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, and while you know it's your love life, you'll also feel very drawn to things that demand you spend time away from your partner. This may cause trouble at home, but it's nothing you can't work out. Arguments will occur, and there will be lots of 'making up.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.