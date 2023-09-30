The 3 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes During The Week Of October 2 - 8, 2023

The energy is well-balanced in the week of October 2 - 8, 2023. While it will benefit every zodiac sign in some way, the effects will be felt most prominently by Leo, Virgo and Gemini. The main theme of this week is the dichotomy between being an authority and being open to receiving insights from authorities. It's a fine balance because not every authority figure is worthy of that position, and not every youngster is an unconventional genius. You are being called to pay more attention to the cause and effect of your actions and how they lead to chain reactions in your life.

This week's main astrological energies are Moon conjunct Jupiter at the beginning of the week and Venus in Leo opposite Saturn retrograde in Pisces. Finding a mentor in this convoluted journey called life can be a blessing. One must not rely too heavily on one's mentor because they are there to help you learn to become independent and not control your life like a Chessmaster moving a pawn. Weirdly enough, this kind of dynamic can exist within relationships, too, if there is a sufficiently large age gap or difference in maturity levels.

Also, if you feel called to, this week's energy is good for immersing yourself in a cleansing ritual bath. Sea salt flakes, white sage and rosemary are good ingredients for the same. Lemon balm and crystal citrine are also good choices. Just make sure to dip yourself while holding a blank space in your mind, which can be achieved through meditation or deep breathing. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for October 2 - 8.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for October 2 - 8, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your inner genius wants to shine, and the energy this week will allow you to do just that. Of course, not everyone may be your supporter, but that's OK. The wrong people tend to remove themselves from our lives when they don't get any attention, while the right ones cheer us on.

Venus conjunct Juno in Leo is your main astrological influence this week. Whatever you love with all your heart, whether that's a hobby, a person, your family or a personal collection of Funko Pops, is being highlighted here. Gravitate towards the things, experiences and people who cheer up your heart, bring out your loyalty and steer clear of those who do the opposite, even if you are massively sexually attracted to them.

If you feel called to, journal your answers to these questions this week: Who are you when nobody is watching? What are your top 5 favorite things in the world and why? Which adventure do you want to embark on next?

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Charming friends, silly but sweet conversations and relaxing days are in store for you this week, Virgo. So, if you have a history of developing anxiety when things are going well, remember to breathe deeply whenever panic strikes your heart. A daily meditative practice can help you unwind and sink into the good energy here for you.

Mercury in Virgo is in your corner this week. Since it's in the last degrees of Virgo, the first half of the week will be more prosperous for you compared to the latter half when Mercury moves to Libra. At the beginning of the week, Mercury trine Moon and Jupiter will bring people and opportunities that will be emotionally healing for you.

Some of you will benefit from cooking your meals at this time. The conscious act of choosing the ingredients and taking care of your health is an act of magic in its way. You can even decorate your kitchen to make it more energetically inviting. If you suddenly feel like documenting your journey on YouTube or TikTok, go for it!

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the energy this week is intellectually stimulating for you in a very unique way. It will either bring to the surface past experiences so you can gain closure and heal your heart, or it will show you the blatant ways people have tried or continue to try to influence you in ways that are detrimental to you but beneficial for them. This experience can sting in certain places, but you are on the best horoscope list because this will pave the way for a more peaceful and strong future.

The Moon in Gemini is your astrological champion this week. Neptune retrograde in Pisces and Saturn retrograde in Pisces are also here to lend you emotional support ... in their way. You are being called to be true to yourself and not bother about who thinks you are double-faced. We don't behave the same way with every person on this planet. After all, it would be super cringe if you treated your uncle and significant other the same way.

Your friends will continue to have your back at this time. Cherish these relationships, and don't take them for granted. Arrange fun times and social adventures with your buddies to lighten the mood. If people bring new friends into the circle, even better!

