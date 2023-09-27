Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest This Week For 3 Zodiac Signs

During the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, many of us will want to drink in the new Fall season with a romance to indulge in. That will be quite possible as this week holds much in store for three particular zodiac signs. We are looking at a week where we are fearless when confronting our partners and even more courageous when approaching potential partners for the first time. Romantic dates during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, are auspicious, especially because of our incredible ability to communicate properly.

With the Moon in Gemini at the top of the week, we may finally get over some fear or inhibition that's been holding us back, and the really cool part about that is that we may not have known just how fierce or passionate we could be. We will surprise ourselves this week, and as Mercury enters Libra, we'll learn more about how to temper this new talent and make it work in love and romance. This week has us exploring our abilities, and it will also show us that we are very giving and generous when we feel that our partners are 'safe' and trustworthy.

During October 2 - 8, 2023, we will see the Moon enter Cancer as well, which will give us the idea that whatever we have, we can work on a long-lasting basis. We may be challenged by the transits of Moon trine Saturn and Moon opposite Pluto, but both transits help get us to an even better understanding. This week could change our lives. The sky is the limit for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love the week of October 2 - 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

After all that you've been through, you feel as though you are now ready to take on a new love affair, and it will be during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, that you decide the time is right. You aren't up for games and are certainly not here to break hearts or have your heart broken. What you do feel during this week is inspired to have a companion to share so much of what you love.

You have recently felt a little lonely, and while you know it won't last, you certainly wouldn't mind a little friendly companionship ... and should it blossom into a romance, well, you wouldn't mind that either. That is because you are now ready. You aren't intimidated by the idea of love or romance; you want to utilize your newfound wisdom. Why not dive right in, Aries? The time is right.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If you have been on the fence as to whether to get involved with the person you are with right now or to continue to weigh your options, you'll find that during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, you'll be pleasantly surprised at how easy it is for you to make a decision. You will decide to go for it.

With Mercury in Libra, you'll feel confident about just going for it, as you don't see a good reason why you should continue to hold back. Your life is right there waiting for you to get up and live it finally, and it will be during this week that you take that chance and grab yourself a love life while you're there. Good for you. It feels good to be fearless, doesn't it, Gemini? You know how you can procrastinate, but when you make that move ... hoo-boy! You know what you're doing.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you feel your partner understands the message you've been trying to give them for months, then all is well in your world. You haven't always agreed on certain things, but your partner keeps pushing. During the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, you will feel confident enough to tell them that they either accept you as you are or spend their time hoping for you to change, which you will not do.

So, it's on them, and that's fine with you. You love your person and want to spend your life with them, but during this week, you lay down the law, and they finally get it. It's the first week of October, and you both want to walk into the Fall season feeling happy and carefree. So, to do that ... they have to do a compromising. It's all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.