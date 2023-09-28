Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope For October 2023

Your monthly horoscope for October — based on your Chinese zodiac sign — is here! First, what does October have in store for everybody? The I Ching hexagram of this month is Mountain over Lake (#41) and changing to Lake over Thunder (#17).

The energy this month is laid-back and lazy. This will be a challenge for those who are extremely active and cannot sit still without anything productive on their mind.

Nevertheless, life is not meant to be lived in one note. That's a recipe for disaster and burnout. Instead, lean into the relaxing energy of October and allow yourself to find peace in the small things in life — maybe a tea ritual or playing board games with your siblings. People often forget the small wonders while chasing after their massive dreams. Don't let that be you.

Try to tune into the rhythm of the world around you now. You don't plant seeds during winter or laze around when the harvest is ripe. The wise individual knows when to stop and when to start again. Let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for October.

Monthly horoscopes for all 12 Chinese zodiac signs:

Rat

Lucky Day for Love: October 23

Lucky Day for Friendship: October 5

Lucky Day for Career: October 16

The energy of October is joyous and beautiful for you, Rat. Your social calendar will bring you the most joy, especially the times spent with your dearest friends, whether you have known them all your life or just got close recently. Some of you will even have an extraordinary time on and around Halloween. Maybe you have planned a group outfit that pays homage to an inside joke?

Avoid negativity as best as you can this month. Don't brush things under the rug that need to be addressed because it's a fine line to walk on. You may even benefit from visiting a tarot reader's booth in a carnival or showing your hand to a palmist. October is, after all, the perfect time to get a little spooky.

Ox

Lucky Day for Love: October 23

Lucky Day for Friendship: October 9

Lucky Day for Career: October 7 & 8

October will bring trials and tribulations to your doorstep, Ox. Don't look at it from a negative perspective. Fate is allowing you to prove your mettle and make your point. Don't let anyone walk over you and treat you like a doormat. You are smarter, stronger and more capable than you believe.

If you feel called to do a full Moon ritual on October 28 to help you with your stability, finances and maybe even love. Clear quartz, white candles, jasmine, bergamot, water lilies and the essence of holy water are excellent ingredients you can work within your ritual. You can even do a ritual bath on Wednesdays throughout the month to help you align your chakras.

Tiger

Lucky Day for Love: October 15

Lucky Day for Friendship: October 18 & 19

Lucky Day for Career: October 26

October will either be an extraordinary month for you, Tiger, or it will call on you to rise to the challenge and prove yourself worthy of receiving blessings. It all depends on how you choose to spend your time. If you allow the opinions of others and peer pressure to influence you, whether you realize it or not, the latter will be in store for you. If you follow your gut and stick to what's right for you, the former will.

Some of you may benefit from working with a shaman at this time to help you reach into the deepest corners of your soul and bring forth your hidden power. Saging your home regularly is a good alternative for those who do not have access to shamans but would like to keep the energy in their living space clean and free-flowing.

Rabbit

Lucky Day for Love: October 5

Lucky Day for Friendship: October 15

Lucky Day for Career: October 29

Rabbit, your love life will be the main focus of the cosmos in October, whether you like it or not. Fated events, fated connections and fated fallouts are in store. You are being called to hold fast to your principles and the priorities that matter to you. That will help you emerge on the other side unscathed, either with a soulmate next to you or without leeches hanging on.

You can work with rose quartz to help you align yourself with only the most positive and beneficial vibrations of love this month. Wearing a rose quartz pendant, holding rose quartz while meditating or keeping a piece of rose quartz next to your pillow before you go to sleep are some options for you.

Dragon

Lucky Day for Love: October 31

Lucky Day for Friendship: October 30

Lucky Day for Career: October 29

Dragon, if you need to draw away from people and turn inward during October, give yourself the space to attend to your needs and not allow peer pressure to make you miserable. Meditation and breathing rituals can aid you in your quest to understand yourself, as can journaling. Even if you don't want to do anything, just pulling away from the energy of others will give you the space you need to hear your intuition speak clearly to you.

If you have been thinking of working with a therapist or purchasing a psychology workbook to help you unravel the knots inside, the energy this month is well-placed to aid you in that. Your friends may come to your aid, too, without realizing it.

Snake

Lucky Day for Love: October 27

Lucky Day for Friendship: October 15

Lucky Day for Career: October 9

Snake, you can either remain where you are and stay stuck in the status quo, or you can take a chance on yourself and go after that which promises to fill your soul with happiness. That's the energy of October for you. Some of you may be in a relationship that needs to be reevaluated. Will this person stick by you through thick and thin? If they haven't in the past, do you truly think they will in the future?

Journaling your feelings about the same can bring you clarity, and doing a guided visualization meditation can help you reach into your soul and find the answers you seek. There are a lot of good videos on YouTube that can help you with this.

Horse

Lucky Day for Love: October 1

Lucky Day for Friendship: October 22

Lucky Day for Career: October 19

October will be a financially blessed month for you, Horse. Those who have invested their money consistently for a long time are about to enter a fruitful life. Others of you are on the verge of a breakthrough, especially if you are an entrepreneur or a business owner. Keep doing what is suitable for you!

If you haven't already, this month is great for reconnecting with a lost hobby or passion project you may have previously shelved. Let your creative side come out and play. Let your inner child have fun, too! Some of you may benefit from collaborating on this fun project with a friend or someone from your social circle to take everything to the next level.

Goat

Lucky Day for Love: October 19

Lucky Day for Friendship: October 17

Lucky Day for Career: October 4 & 5

Goat, you will need patience and courage to make it through October. This is not because a boogeyman is lying in wait to mess up your life but because fate wants you to be the master of your destiny. If you suffer from anxiety, now's a good time to find a grounding exercise or daily ritual that will help you shift away from a fear mindset to the mindset of a challenger. Challenge your beliefs and conditionings at this time, and you will soon get to the next level of your soul's growth.

Also, take some time this month to spend quality time with your loved ones and family. Whether you do it on a picnic, a family outing, a vacation or a house visit is up to you. Don't let the entire month pass you by without deepening your bonds with those who are important to you.

Monkey

Lucky Day for Love: October 16

Lucky Day for Friendship: October 7

Lucky Day for Career: October 23

Peace, tranquility and open endings are in store for you in October, Monkey. You are uniquely positioned right now to change your destiny if you want. Some of you are sitting on a gold mine idea that will bring you many successes and accolades. Others of you are allowing the excessive amount of options available in the real world to confuse you when you already know what you truly want in your heart. Yes, it's intriguing when our friends and acquaintances are involved in a field of work or study we don't know anything about, but it sounds fascinating.

Wouldn't it be better to have those fun conversations with them about your differing lives than try to live everything by yourself and do nothing of value otherwise? Take some time this month to develop a mindfulness practice. Whether you breathe deeply five times a day in the morning, do a tea ritual or something else is up to you.

Rooster

Lucky Day for Love: October 22

Lucky Day for Friendship: October 21

Lucky Day for Career: October 18

Rooster, the month of October will reveal the dichotomies of the world to you. In certain dichotomies, some have everything, and others barely survive from one day to another. Certain symbols are considered beauty ideals, but others are ruthlessly treated for missing a limb or having a cleft lip. Pay attention to these black-and-white aspects of reality. You can even journal your feelings to bring you more clarity and wisdom.

Fate is trying to help you level up now. So keep an eye out and an ear alert for messages from the universe. It can come to you through animals, bird feathers or even inconsequential everyday things that suddenly become consequential.

Dog

Lucky Day for Love: October 22

Lucky Day for Friendship: October 9

Lucky Day for Career: October 15

Don't let your anxieties and fears rule you in October, Dog. For some of you, the past may still be haunting you, whether through everyday triggers, social media posts or the constant calls for connection from those you don't want in your life anymore. Take a deep breath when that happens, and close your eyes. Forget about everything around you and just focus on your heartbeats. Feel that great organ pumping blood through you, feel the breath moving in and out of your lungs and then center yourself.

Some of you will benefit from attending a yoga or meditation retreat this month. It may even introduce you to new friends you wouldn't have met otherwise. If you feel called to, read more books this month. An endless river of knowledge lies in wait for you.

Pig

Lucky Day for Love: October 25

Lucky Day for Friendship: October 29

Lucky Day for Career: October 8

Pig, October will be incredibly charming for you. Some of you may even plan a vacation for a few days during the month, swiftly taking you away from all that has been stressing you lately. Don't be surprised if your career experiences a boost, too, in some capacity. Some of you will benefit from working with clear quartz or malachite at this time to enhance all the bounty coming your way.

If possible, do a ritual bath on the new Moon on October 14 and during the full Moon on October 28. You can add scented candles and ambient lights to your surroundings to make the experience more heartfelt and relaxing. Essential oils and herbs can elevate the bath, too.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.