What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On September 17, 2023

Don't question clarity when it finally arrives, even if it slips in gently with the moonlight. Relax, smile, and pour yourself a cup of chamomile tea as you realize you can't rush knowing, just as you can't ignore it when it settles into your heart like a gentle peace. It is time to move forward, take the smallest steps toward your dreams, and realize everything is happening in divine timing.

Sunday, September 17, brings the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra as you feel that suddenly, overnight, everything has changed and you are invited to take a leap of faith as you honor the desires of your heart. The Waxing Crescent Moon occurs as it begins to build toward fullness as you are guided to take positive steps of action while embracing your faith and the divine motivation that is compelling you forward into newness.

In Libra, the Moon helps to bring about more loving and nurturing feelings as you can see everything in a more optimistic light. This allows you to engage with the harmonizing compromise of a Libra Moon to see the best way to manifest what you desire.

As Mercury recently stations direct in Virgo, embracing your newfound freedom in making decisions and harnessing forward momentum in your life can take some time. However, this is also where the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra asks you to leap faith. To trust in yourself, your growth, and the divine timing that everything occurs within.

To manifest with the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra, it's essential to focus your rituals in the evening hours while embracing a sense of positivity and faith that nothing has been lost, which is meant for you. To add greater strength to your practice, incorporate the elements of Libra using chamomile, lavender, rosemary, licorice, jasmine and rose.

You can also think of wearing rose quartz or labradorite jewelry against your heart chakra, which this air sign rules. Tune into your inner spirit, and take heart that the clarity you're receiving to move forward is divinely guided because while there is a time for reflection and action, there is no time like the present moment to make all your dreams a reality.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on September 17, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Romantic decisions

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra activates your romantic sector, helping you to make some critical decisions in your romantic life. Begin your ritual by taking a white rose and wrapping your written affirmation around its bud. As you bind it with a red ribbon, repeat your affirmation and then hang it on a maple tree to honor the energy of Libra.

Daily affirmation: I trust myself and my heart to guide me toward my romantic fate.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Mindfulness

Take time to slow down and become more mindful of everything around you as the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra activates your well-being sector. Begin by collecting six yellow rose petals and anoint them with licorice essential oil while repeating your affirmation. When you're ready, tuck three into each shoe before you get dressed for the day. For added strength, carry sodalite in your clothing to help you focus on what is most important.

Daily affirmation: I am slowing down as I relax into the present moment and practice greater mindfulness.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Simple pleasures

As the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra asks you to take a break from the busyness of life, focus on creating small, simple pleasures to honor what brings you the most joy. Begin by collecting the ingredients for lavender and chamomile cookies. As you prepare them, repeat your affirmation and smile as you visualize yourself sending love and joy into the ingredients. Once they're ready, enjoy them with those you love and leave one on your front steps for Archangel Jophiel, who governs over pleasure and joy.

Daily affirmation: I prioritize simple pleasures in life as I remember what truly matters most.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: A peaceful home

Embrace the positive energy of your home as the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra lights up this sector of your life. Begin by boiling a pot of water on your stove and add cinnamon, lavender, chamomile and rosemary. As the scent drifts through your home, repeat your affirmation as you feel it fill with increased love and peace.

Daily affirmation: My home is a peace, loving, and support space.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Healing conversations

As the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra activates themes of communication in your life, focus on holding space for healing and compromise. Create a talisman by filling a small pouch with lavender, rosemary, thyme and tiger's eye. Once you've sewed, it closed with blue thread while repeating your affirmation, anoint it with lavender essential oil and then place it beneath your pillow and in your clothing throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I am holding space for conversations that will bring compromise and healing.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Alignment in your priorities

Embrace the new perspective the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra will bring to aligning your priorities with your soul's truth. Create an intention jar using sage, rose petals, lavender and licorice. Add sodalite and rose quartz for increased focus and love, then seal the jar using a blue fabric and white ribbon. Place this in a north-facing area of your home for self-love.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my truth as I align my priorities with what brings me peace the most.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Self-love

Create a ritual to honor your self-love as the Waxing Crescent Moon rises in your zodiac sign of Libra. Begin by running a bath, and once it's ready, add the essential oils of rose, jasmine and lavender. Decorate the top of the water with red, white and pink rose petals to honor all the various aspects of yourself. As you enter the sacred waters, breathe deep, place your hands on your heart chakra and repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I love myself unconditionally and trust in myself to lead me forward into my dreams.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Honoring your divinity

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra lights up your sector of dreams and intuition, increasing your spiritual connection to the world around you. To begin your ritual, fill an offering bowl with white rose petals, lavender and rosemary. Place a small cone of vanilla incense in the center, and as you light it, begin to repeat your affirmation. While it burns, close your eyes, place your hands palms up on your knees and focus on receiving divine intuition from the universe. Once it's finished burning down, release the materials to the wind.

Daily affirmation: I am a divinely spiritual being connected to my intuition and the universe's powers.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: A leap of faith

Focus on the leap of faith you are being guided to take in your life as the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra activates your sector of faith and wishes. Begin by collecting a maple leaf symbolizing Libra, then write your affirmation. Once you're ready, anoint the leaf with licorice essential oil and then go outside and hold it to the wind, repeating your affirmation as the universe takes your intention.

Daily affirmation: I am prepared to leap of faith toward all I have ever desired.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Ease

Allow yourself to reflect on creating success with ease and balance as the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra lights encourages you to act to make more time for what inspires you. Begin by collecting a white rose and wrapping a blue ribbon around it. Repeat your affirmation while you bind the rose, then anoint it with rose essential oil and sprinkle some salt over it. Place your offering at the base of a maple tree to honor the energy of Libra.

Daily affirmation: I am welcoming in a phase of ease where I fully embrace success and balance.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Courage

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra inspires you to have courage in embracing new and powerful opportunities in your life. To begin, lay out a red square of fabric and place rosemary, basil, lavender and labradorite inside. As you tie the four corners with an orange ribbon, repeat your affirmation and place it beneath your pillow while you sleep.

Daily affirmation: I am courageous in taking new chances as I move toward a more abundant and joy-filled life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Transformative connections

Allow yourself to call in the transformative soul connections you seek as the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra shines a light on this area of your life. Begin by collecting the ingredients for the strawberry rosebud lip balm, with strawberries and roses symbolizing Libra. As you create it, repeat your affirmation as you send in the energies of passion and transformation into your ritual. Once set, apply the lip balm to your lips, kiss a white rosebud and then scatter the petals to the wind.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my deep worthiness as I call in transformative soul connections.

