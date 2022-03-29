How The New Moon In Aries Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope The Entire Month Of April 2022

There's still a chill in the air, but change is coming and we all feel it. It's inevitable, and if we wish to experience all that life has to offer, we must stay open to change.

This is a magical time, as it's the first day of April, and April is oh so special. This is when we start to feel as though real change is coming our way.

This is magical because it is during the New Moon, which happens to be present on this day, that we work in harmony with the universe; we vibrate in such a way during the New Moon that we cannot help but begin the manifestation process of our intended thoughts.

I think therefore I am: creative visualization.

All New Moon transits are special as this is where the kernels of potential start to sprout the beginnings of hope and fruitfulness. When the Moon is dark, the seedlings of our wildest dreams start to 'become.' And because this is April, in the season of Aries the Ram, we will feel confident in the idea that perhaps we really can manifest a dream come true. Maybe it's not all talk. Or a written word. Maybe it's action. How very Aries.

As the New Moon in Aries begins to take the chill out of the air, so too do we start to unwind again. We may even laugh at ourselves for 'getting in the mood' again, or for having hope.

We may have a chuckle over how jaded we've become, or how we liked being resigned and grumpy. If there were ever a more perfect time for us to start rerouting our thinking, it's now, April 1. Hail to the Moon. Hail to the New Moon in Aries!

Here's how the new moon In Aries affects each zodiac sign's horoscope for the entire month of April 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The power is in your court now, Aries. You, of all people, can translate your enthusiasm and optimism into serious 'get up and go' material. Envision your future and make it so.

Do not engage in that which pulls you down, as you can just as easily manifest the negative as you can the positive. Stick with the creative and the productive. Make the New Moon in Aries your jumpstart transit to success.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is a good day to make a commitment to yourself. The lazy days of Winter are falling away, and now you have no excuse. Inside your mind, you're filled with ideas, but you've gotten into some bad habits that inhibit your progress and activity. During the New Moon in Aries, you'd be well advised to start your list of future plans and figure out how you are going to achieve your goals.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Focus is the name of the game today, and during New Moon in Aries, you need to concentrate on what's ahead and how you can perceive everything as both possible and achievable. The time for negative thinking is over, and you know it. There is just so much time you can spend wallowing over past problems. Work with this transit and get yourself out of that rut.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

New Moon in Aries affects your love life in so much as now you know who to avoid. The days of idealism in love are over for you; you feel pressured by time, and you'd rather not give it all away to people who don't deserve your kindness — or patience. This transit helps you to love yourself more and to place less importance on being partnered with someone, just because that's what's expected of you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While you may feel a pang of regret during the New Moon in Aries, you will come to realize that every step of your journey leads you to this place, and in some odd way, that will feel very satisfying. All things seem to make sense to you now, though you're still in the early phases of making your dreams come true. Stick with the plan and keep it upbeat.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've always known this day would come, and now that the New Moon in Aries is here, so is that day. This is the day where you allow your memories to fade. You've held on to someone for way too long, and even you know how futile that is. There is freedom awaiting you, Virgo. Let it go and watch how everything in your life suddenly fits into place.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

During the New Moon in Aries, you will come to terms with your own fears and paranoias. Are those fears justified, or are you just over-dramatizing things? There's a possibility that you've become addicted to drama, and you know that's not working for you. Use the power of this transit to get yourself back on the road to self-confidence.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have a choice as to whether you want to work this transit in your favor, or to ruin it by holding on to those negative thoughts. There is no longer a need for you to feel the resentment you do, and it's starting to show up as jealousy and snobbery. Let this go, Scorpio. The New Moon in Aries manifests your innermost desires; don't make those desires about hurting someone else.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is the time for you to give back, Sagittarius. You've been helped in the past, and you've always wanted the right opportunity to pay back your debt. The New Moon in Aries amplifies your gratitude and gives you the opportunity to do something good for the community or family. This is a creative time for you: do your best, do no harm. Fight the good fight and come home a hero.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The New Moon in Aries is your magic lamp, and you'd be best to make the greatest of all wishes upon receiving the opportunity to do so. You are in prime manifestation mode; there is absolutely nothing stopping you. This is where you need to focus and direct your best energy. What you intend for during this transit is almost guaranteed to happen, so wish well. Good luck on your journey.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have been feeling as though you've been so close, yet so far away from your goal, and now, during the New Moon in Aries, you feel you can finally jump over those last hurdles. Do it. Jump. This is the transit that helps you decide the way to take yourself, and it seems like risk and chance await you. The stars are trying to tell you that there is no reason to fear the unknown. Jump on in.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Today you'll get the chance to reinforce your ideas about what should take place in the family and what needs to change. Everybody's on board, though not everyone is in charge. That's where you come in, Pisces. You'll be heading up the family during the New Moon in Aries, so you are advised to speak clearly and with authority. Your people depend on you, and you will come through with flying colors.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.