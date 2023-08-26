Each Chinese Zodiac Signs' Weekly Horoscope For August 28 - September 3

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for August 21 - 27, 2023, is here! First, let's look at the week's message for everyone. Patience isn't always synonymous with inaction. Sometimes, even when one is patient, one must make decisions to stay on the right track so the fruits of one's patience are not snatched from right in front of one's eyes. If you are juggling too many things simultaneously, now's the time to know your priorities and arrange your commitments in order. After all, you cannot treat the first thing on the list and the last with the same degree of importance.

The i-ching hexagram of the week is a mountain over heaven (#26). It takes courage to stand by one's principles and honor those who came before just as you pave the way for those that come after. Be careful of who you let into your hen house. Not every acquaintance leads to fortune and good favor. Some are good at insinuating they can do much for you when they stand to benefit more from your acquaintance. Now let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for August 28 - September 3.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for August 28 - September 3, 2023:

Rat

1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

General Overview:

This week's energy is chaotic for you, Rat. There's even a possibility of conflict if you are not careful. Try not to take any sides at this time. You will benefit more from observing the situation and standing apart. Also, the ones you eat lunch with will influence you. So choose your companions with care.

Lucky Day in Love: September 3

If you are not in a committed relationship, now's not the time to lay that foundation. You still need to discover much about the one you are engaging with. If you are single, now's the time to know yourself better so you do not repeat the mistakes of your past.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 2

Your friendships are solid at this time. Send gratitude into the universe because not everyone benefits from such good connections. Remember, while your friends may have your back, they are not obligated to oversee your life like a parent or teacher.

Lucky Day for Career: August 31

This week's energy is extra good for your career and personal endeavors. Make time for a manifestation ritual if you haven't already because you are primed at this time for success.

Ox

1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

General Overview:

Ox, if looks could kill, you would be a champion sharp-shooter. That's the energy of the week for you. Don't tolerate nuisance and irritations if you can avoid them. You are on the straight track to success right now, and some people in your life want a piggyback ride without making any effort or contributing anything of value.

Lucky Day in Love: September 3

This week's energy is not good for making lifelong commitments. If you can hold off on discussions about marriage for a while longer, it will help you in the long run. Some of you will benefit from journaling about what an ideal relationship looks like to you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 2

Your friendships will thrive and shine this week if you communicate with your friends. If you haven't spoken to your mates in the longest time, now's the time to call them and catch up on your lives.

Lucky Day for Career: September 1

Don't seek favors from your boss this week. You will be disappointed and stand to draw their ire. The energy favors solo endeavors for you and staying tight-lipped about the important things in your life. If you are associating with another Ox, there's a possibility of a conflict this week that ends in a stalemate.

Tiger

1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

General Overview:

Tiger, honor your commitments this week and keep pushing forward no matter how burdensome some of your chores and responsibilities might be. You are close to ending a chapter in your life and beginning something blessed and positive. This is only guaranteed if you can easily close the current chapter.

Lucky Day in Love: August 28

Your love life this week will benefit from self-care practices, whether single or taken. Show yourself love the way you want someone else to show you love. Then underscore it as the only treatment you will accept.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 28

You need to be careful of your connections now. Some of you have taken the adage "keep your enemies closer" a bit too literally and are prone to getting backstabbed. If your values and principles don't match that of your friends anymore, now's the time to rethink the situation and not get stuck in the status quo.

Lucky Day for Career: August 29

Keep working hard, and the universe will continue to bless you, although the fruits of your labor won't show up this week. Your honor and reputation are tied to your actions at this time.

Rabbit

1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

General Overview:

Rabbit, you will have a whirlwind experience this week. On the one hand, many of you will be blessed with extraordinary opportunities and unexpected cash flow or rewards. On the other hand, you are prone to sabotaging yourself because of your insecurities. Take in a deep breath if you find yourself spiraling. You deserve this good fortune!

Lucky Day in Love: August 29

Those in a long-distance relationship will have great experiences this week with your partner. Others, not so much. Don't lose hope yet. Some seasons are for love, and others are for personal growth and transformation.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 28

The energy this week is very introverted regarding friendships. You will benefit from giving space to your friends and asking for the same. Use this time to introspect. If you are friends with an Ox or Horse, read their horoscopes. They may be hiding something from you.

Lucky Day for Career: August 30

Some of you must consider seriously switching to a different job or changing teams. Your contributions are not respected where you are because of misogyny, bigotry and other insidious reasons.

Dragon

1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

General Overview:

Patience and perseverance will win you the day (and week), Dragon. Everyone may not value wisdom, but you will have the last laugh if you live by yours. This is especially true for those of you who are trying to build something special for yourself and have chosen an unconventional path in life.

Lucky Day in Love: September 1

There's a big possibility you will suddenly reach out to an ex this week. Try to curb that impulse. Nothing good will come out of it. Do a cord-cutting ritual with a black candle and a letting-go letter to end this cycle if possible.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 2

The older you get, the less time you and your friends will have to get together and have fun. That doesn't mean your friendship has diminished or is not valuable anymore. It just means you have grown older and must honor the changing seasons of your life.

Lucky Day for Career: September 1

You will be extra sharp and shrewd this week in your career. Trust your intuition and reasoning over that of others. Otherwise, you will squander this good energy and be backed into a corner not of your own making.

Snake

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

General Overview:

Snake, if no one has told you that you are good enough just the way you are, here's your reminder that you are. Most of you will battle naysayers and haters this week. If you trust your inner guide, you can navigate the hostile terrain and become stronger on the other side.

Lucky Day in Love: September 1

Some of you are in the company of a true soulmate. Unfortunately, your family or theirs may be against this connection for financial reasons or class differences. For some, there might be racial prejudice at play too. Hold fast to each other as you weather this storm.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 1

Most of you won't have enough time to engage with your friends this week. That doesn't mean you can't send each other hilarious memes on the internet. Good laughs can keep a bond strong even when life gets in the way of getting together.

Lucky Day for Career: August 31

The fruits of your labor will flourish this week. Hallelujah! Just ensure you don't drop your guard after crossing the finish line. More battles are waiting for you on the other side.

Horse

1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

General Overview:

Unexpected blessings are coming your way this week, Horse. If you are above 50, you can expect your authority to elevate to a higher level. You are being noticed for all the right reasons, and many people admire you. If you are under 30, this week will drop an intriguing invitation in your lap. It may not be a literal invitation but a chance for an exciting adventure nonetheless.

Lucky Day in Love: August 29

This week, show your love to the ones you love, both in romantic and platonic situations. The energy is primed for a deepening of affection and plans for the future. Some of you are currently with the person you will spend the rest of your life with, even if neither of you have broached that conversation yet.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 28

A vacation by the beach is indicated for you, or at least close to some water body, in the company of your best mates. You will find fun, love, recreation and good food there. Some of you will benefit from making a spontaneous plan of this kind.

Lucky Day for Career: August 28

Your work life and career will go as usual this week. There won't be any unsavory surprises, nor will there be any wonderful news. That's alright. Not every week is action-packed.

Goat

1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

General Overview:

Goat, be careful who you share your secrets with this week. You have a fox in the hen house. This individual may do something devious that blocks your blessings or upends your goals. You will benefit from working diligently on your personal affairs until you cross the finish line.

Lucky Day in Love: August 29

This week will provide you and your significant other with many opportunities to interact with each other's friend circles. If you are single, the possibility of meeting someone fascinating is slim to none this week. Remember: a happy individual invites more blessings naturally ... unless you have toxic people in your circle.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 30th & 31st

Your friends will be fortunate for you this week in many weird ways. For some of you, they will bring you news or an opportunity that will help you go to the next level. For others, they will introduce you to someone who will become significant in your life in some capacity shortly.

Lucky Day for Career: August 31

This week's energy is dicey for your career. Keep your head down and fulfill your chores and responsibilities to the best of your ability, and you won't have anything more than a boring workweek on your hands. That's a good thing considering the alternative!

Monkey

1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

General Overview:

Monkey, be careful of gorgeous smiles and charming personalities this week. You may get swept off your feet, whether in a romantic sense or otherwise, only to regret it later. This is also true for those of you who are job hunting and sitting through interviews.

Lucky Day in Love: August 31

Your love life will be extraordinary this week, and it's all because your power of manifestation is at its peak now. Take advantage of this and do a Moon ritual if you can. You can also use a red candle as that will be more quick and effective.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 29

Nothing much will happen this week in the friendship arena. Don't fret, though! Watch Netflix, eat your favorite cheesecake or stroll through a park. Sometimes one needs to be one's friend just to strike a healthy balance in life.

Lucky Day for Career: September 2

You must make an important decision about your career and future this week. Don't let anyone push you to be quick about it. A lot hangs in the balance. If you are interacting with a Goat, Rooster or Dog zodiac sign, read their horoscopes to know where you stand concerning them and the best course of action in your relationship.

Rooster

1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

General Overview:

Calm and courage will see you through this week, Rooster. Don't lose hope. If you rely on your steadfastness and strong heart, you can turn challenges on your head and find a way through. If you need help, all you have to do is ask.

Lucky Day in Love: September 3

The energy of love is not very promising for you this week. Don't engage if interacting with someone confusing you or giving off tiny red flags. Let the relationship grow and allow the person to show their colors over time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 3

You have an excellent friend circle and are on your way to inviting more people into it. Don't cancel your social engagements if you can. The universe is trying to introduce you to some excellent new people.

Lucky Day for Career: August 31

Your career will progress at its usual pace this week, and there won't be anything of much consequence. That's alright. Not every week is action-packed. Sometimes it's best to work through the motions and complete one task after another until the day is done.

Dog

1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

General Overview:

Be careful of what you pay attention to and who you allow into your life now, Dog. You are prone to manipulations and misdirections now, especially if things are going well and you seem on the fast track to success.

Lucky Day in Love: August 30

Your love life this week will feel like a balm to your soul. Some of you will spend quality time with your significant other. Others of you will be steeped in romance and daydreaming about the weekend. Let your intuition guide you to the best possible outcome.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 28

Take some time this week to engage with your childhood friends. Whether you used to play together as kids or knew each other in university, reconnecting with old faces can be a potent shot of happiness for you.

Lucky Day for Career: September 3

Some of you will come upon a fascinating opportunity in your career this week. It will come attached with a sacrifice of some kind. You may have to move away from your family and live in a different city. Maybe you will have longer hours than usual. Weigh your options carefully, but don't take too long to conclude.

Pig

1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

General Overview:

Pig, happiness and pure joy are just a reach away for you now. Are you willing to reach for it and grasp it for yourself? Don't let your insecurities or baggage from the past prevent you from seizing what the universe has (or will) put on your path. You deserve this even if you don't believe it yet.

Lucky Day in Love: September 3

This week will be one of the reckonings for your love life. Some of you slowly realize that the person you are with or have a crush on isn't all they appeared to be at first. You are rethinking your plans with them, perhaps wishing to conclude this leg of your romantic journey and move on.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 1

Some of you will benefit from closely looking at your friends this week. If your friends make you feel like an outcast or a weirdo, are they your friends? Why do you allow disrespect to your personage? Journal your feelings, and don't lie to yourself.

Lucky Day for Career: September 1

It's a time of waiting for your career endeavors — that's part of the journey. You can fill the time by learning something new or picking up a new hobby. Don't try to speed up the process! You cannot grow a child in three months, no matter how much food you feed the mother.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.