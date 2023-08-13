What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On Monday, August 14, 2023

Manifest your power and make your dreams come true. Today, August 14, Pluto in Capricorn opposes the Moon in Cancer, highlighting the need for balance and stability within your life to continue manifesting with the universe. Pluto represents death and rebirth. In Capricorn, it's finishing up its cycle as it readies to begin a new age in Aquarius officially.

Pluto helps you understand what is no longer sustainable in your life or what you have outgrown. This only occurs as a process of your growth, and through a divine series of events, it helps you reach a greater level of acceptance for the transformation process. As Pluto in Capricorn opposes the Cancer Moon, there is a focus on realizing the truth of your emotions, so you can see what already has changed within your life. Instead of fighting to return to where you've outgrown, this is your opportunity to recognize that things no longer being the same is good.

This means you've grown and healed to a new level, and even if you logically are still in the throes of transformation, you are energetically sending out a new frequency of change. Embrace your emotional self, seeing how you can still feel safe, despite any momentous decisions or risks you are preparing to take.

Pluto in Capricorn asks you to embrace earth energy for manifestation, so grounding yourself, as will any rituals incorporating this element, will be necessary. The more you can find stability within change, the more you will be able to surrender. The power to manifest all dreams comes from realizing you are safe to offer, change, and elevation to the next level of life. This is precisely what Capricorn energy will allow you to do.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 14, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Positive career growth

As Pluto in Capricorn moves through your career sector, focus on how you can create a positive wave of change in this area of your life. Create an intention jar using allspice, cinnamon, sage, dill, and almond oil. As you seal the top with green wax, roll it through your hands while repeating your affirmation, and then place it next to a green candle on your altar.

Daily affirmation: I embrace positive growth within my career as I trust I am worthy of the success I will achieve.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: A new life experience

Pluto in Capricorn highlights your zone of abundance and new beginnings, helping you tap into the powerful wave of energy this brings. Light a simple white candle and hold a clear quartz in your hand as you safely pass it through the flame while repeating your affirmation. Then place it under your pillow or keep it in your clothing to help you embrace new experiences in life.

Daily affirmation: I am ready to seize new experiences in life as I strive for abundance.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Romantic stability

Focus on creating romantic stability as Pluto in Capricorn passes through your intimacy sector by honoring your intentions for growth. Begin by writing your affirmation on a small piece of paper, and fold it three times toward you, binding it with a red ribbon. Take this outside and plant it beneath an oak tree while repeating your affirmation eight times.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to creating stability in my romantic relationship as I open myself to a deeper level of intimacy.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Relationship growth

Pluto in Capricorn highlights your romantic sector, helping you initiate a new relationship phase. Begin by taking jasmine seeds, one of the herbs representing Capricorn, and hold them in your hands while repeating your affirmation. As you plant them, place each source in the ground labeling it with a different component of your relationship. For instance, label them love, communication, or self-awareness until you have planted one for each type of growth you seek. Cover the seeds, and sprinkle lavender on them for love.

Daily affirmation: My relationship is growing closer as I recognize how my healing can help promote change in my romantic life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Inner peace

As Pluto in Capricorn shines a light on your well-being sector, make peace a priority. Begin by creating an aura spray with plain witch hazel, lavender essential oil, and cedarwood essential oil, placing a small piece of amethyst inside the jar. As you cleanse yourself and your space, repeat the affirmation and store the spray next to a blue candle on your altar.

Daily Affirmation: I am at peace with myself and my decisions as I embrace self-care.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Joyful commitment

Focus on committing to what feels joyful as Pluto in Capricorn energizes this part of your life. First, collect a sunflower and place it next to a red candle, encircling both with white sugar. As you light the candle, repeat the affirmation and let the candle burn out completely before returning the ingredients to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am joyfully committing to what brings love and happiness to my life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: A stable and loving home

As Pluto in Capricorn highlights your home and family sector, focus on setting an intention for more love and stability in this part of your life. To begin, create a smudge using lemon peels, lavender and white sage to cleanse and uplift your space. As you smudge your home, repeat the affirmation while exhaling deeply, careful not to take any negative energies into yourself. Once finished, let the wind take the cooled ashes.

Daily affirmation: My home is my sanctuary as it contributes to my peace and stability.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Self-advocacy

Focus on any themes of self-advocacy that are coming up for you right now as Pluto in Capricorn activates your communication sector. Begin by gathering a gold candle and anointing it with almond oil. Next, roll it in rosemary, lavender, peppermint, and cinnamon to call in the energies of healing, peace, action, and luck. As you light it, focus on the flame and the fire inside yourself. Place your hands on your heart while repeating the affirmation as you promise to keep yourself safe by advocating for your needs.

Daily affirmation: I advocate for myself as needed, keeping myself safe.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Self-worth

Pluto in Capricorn energizes your zone of self-worth, helping you to embrace a more profound sense of value which will have a ripple effect in your life. Start your ritual by lighting a gold, green, and pink candle from right to left. Next, take a bay leave and write your name, placing it underneath the gold candle as you focus on the candles, light palo santo incense as you cleanse yourself of any negative beliefs while silently repeating your affirmation. Once the candles have burned out, place the bay leaf under your pillow.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of thriving as I manifest each of my dreams.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Self-growth

As Pluto navigates your zodiac sign, reflect on what you no longer need and what you want to set a new intention for as your zone of self is heightened. Begin by laying out a white square of fabric, placing basil, dill, jasmine, and rose petals inside, and your written affirmation. As you tie up the four corners with a black ribbon for protection, repeat your claim, then hang it in a tree by your front door.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to self-growth as I constantly reflect on my ability to improve.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Clarity

Pluto in Capricorn activates your sector of dreams and intuition, helping you to find clarity and trust in your divine gifts. Begin your ritual by anointing a violet candle with frankincense essential oil and then rolling it in dried lavender. Once you have it on your altar, create a circle of salt around it and repeat your affirmation allowing the candle to burn out completely.

Daily affirmation: I open my heart for clarity and feel myself healing to a newfound freedom.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Accomplishing new goals

You can focus on the goals you feel called to pursue as Pluto in Capricorn activates this zone of your life. First, write your name on a gold candle and place it on your altar, encircling it with rosemary, carnelian, and basil. As you watch the flame dance, write down three to five goals for your life and then fold them away from you three times to release them into the universe, placing them under the candle. As you visualize your intention, repeat your affirmation eleven times.

Daily affirmation: My soul is set on the future as I work alongside the divine in accomplishing new goals.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.