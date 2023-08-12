Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For The Week Of August 14 - 20

Welcome to the Weekly Tarot card readings for all zodiac signs. What an incredible week we have in store for us; each of us is up for a positive-energy promotion. During the week of August 14 - 20, 2023, we will see, through the revelation of the Tarot cards, that this week is indeed one that could be potentially life-changing ... for the better. So much change is occurring, and all of it is no surprise. We've been working on ourselves, working on ways to reach higher ground, and what do you know? It's finally starting to pay off. Yes!

There is absolutely nothing here in these tarot cards that speaks of anything but growth. If we've done the work, we won't be able to help but reap the rewards, and this week has many rewards in store. We are looking at how balance takes over and chaos naturally falls behind. We are no longer curious about 'what it would be like to engage in drama' and have given up our melodramatic fantasies of the past. It is time to accept change, and we are ready for it. Bring it on!

All zodiac signs stand to receive good news via the Tarot's report for August 14 - 20, 2023. What we do with that good news will be on us. Will we take responsibility for our lives and do the right thing ourselves? The way it's looking, we will be doing that and setting ourselves up with the promise of an even better future. Whodathunkit! Let's make the best of it, zodiac signs!

Weekly tarot for the week of August 14 - 20:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Decisions that are made this week should be looked at carefully, Aries. You might not see the whole picture, which could also imply that you are rushing into something too fast. You believe you are right and maybe, but this tarot card lets you know that you must pause before acting. Stay aware, and don't push it too hard.

Keywords for the week: arrogance, ego, knowledge

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Heartbreak is what moves your hand during this week, Taurus, and you'd be well advised to let it go as soon as it starts. You are not in any danger, nor are you presently experiencing heartache. What you are doing, however, is indulging too much in the past. Leave the past behind and know that the future awaits you in health, happiness and love. Don't look back.

Keywords for the week: perspective, memory, program

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Having made a bad decision recently, you need to flip that around promptly so you don't repeat the same mistake this week. You are a strong person with a strong mind, but sometimes you get a little too 'headstrong' and end up regretting your decisions. Think things through this week and don't automatically assume you are right. Think first, act later.

Keywords for the week: balance, abruptness, decision

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

The change you didn't expect is on you now, and during this week, you will know exactly what you have to do. Time is no longer waiting for you to catch up, and that's a good thing, Cancer because you needed that heads up. You need to know that change is inevitable and something you need to play an active role in.

Keywords for the week: action, responsibility, change

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

If trusting your intuition is what you feel is the best move for you this week, Leo, then go for it. You are particularly insightful at this time, and you take responsibility for your life. That means that if you need to say no to this, that, or the other things, then 'no' it is. You are the ruler of your own life, giving you great strength and self-respect.

Keywords for the week: Insight, psyche, authority

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

While you may have expected things to change radically due to your recent actions, you will still deal with some of the 'same ol', same ol'' this week. This is work-related and shows you that while you may have much more personal freedom, the job still requires some things that you may find boring or redundant.

Keywords for the week: stoicism, maintenance, hope

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

You'll feel the precipitous feeling of the summer starting to decline, which may slow your mood down. Perhaps you didn't accomplish much this summer, but that's OK Libra. There's still time left, so try not to put too much undue pressure on yourself, all in good time, as they say.

Keywords for the week: patience, quiet, expectation

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Whatever you put your mind to during this week leads to accomplishment and excellence. It may just be another week in your life, but you are unburdened by emotional disturbances, which is refreshing to you in its oddball way. You are focused and determined to make this work in commerce and the workplace. Business as usual, and it's all good.

Keywords for the week: routine, accomplishment, detail

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

This week shows you that you can perform miracles, but it's also here to show you that you don't have to go that far. You are impressive enough as you are, so you don't need to prove anything more to the world. You are well-loved and admired, so trust in the knowledge you don't need to push to get noticed.

Keywords for the week: stamina, striving, competition

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You will feel the love this week, Capricorn, as you seem to have elevated yourself into the position where everyone in your world is turning to you and love you for what you show them in return. You are trustworthy and beloved and more than happy to help anyone who might come to you in need.

Keywords for the week: generosity, wisdom, kindness

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You will never be someone who listens to rules, so if you decide that something makes you giddy with happiness, no matter what that thing or person is, you will stick with it. You've always been a complete original, Aquarius, and while others may see you as a child or somewhat naive, it matters not to you. You will follow your bliss your way.

Keywords for the week: individualism, prize, confidence

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgment

After waiting for someone or something to happen, this week will bring you the results, and you will be content with what you receive. Good news is coming your way, and while you might not be able to predict its exactitude, you will very much be able to appreciate the journey it took to get to you. This week completes something in your life and brings you closure.

Keywords for the week: revelation, realization, completion

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.